Siberia rooftop terrace plans revealed at busy Aberdeen city centre bar

Historic lodge at gateway to estate has crumbled into ruin

Scottish heritage chiefs want to rescue a bit of a hidden gem deep in Royal Deeside.

The B-listed Porter’s Lodge next to the Victoria Bridge on Mar Estate dates back to the early 19th Century.

It would originally have been built as a home for the servant who opened and closed the gates of the bridge for delivery wagons and the family carriages of Mar Lodge residents.

Its construction followed the erection of the stunning mansion built by estate owner William Duff of Dipple.

The 29,380-hectare estate had several owners from 1959 until 1995 when the National Trust for Scotland bought it.

But while Mar Lodge itself has become five swanky self-catering holiday apartments available to rent out, the Porter’s Lodge has been left to become derelict.

So what now for the wee lodge?

Now, owners the National Trust say the “best way forward” would be to spruce it up for either residential or rental use.

They want to do it up for modern-day living without ruining any of its historic appeal.

Specialist conservation architect Deborah Anderson details the significance of lodges such as this one…

Documents submitted to Aberdeenshire Council explain that these small but ornate buildings have played a crucial role in the “function of country estates throughout Scotland”.

She says they “served as symbols of wealth, power, and social status”, and many date back to this period “marked by the rise of the country house as a symbol of aristocratic power”.

Repair plans lodged for another historic Deeside building

Sticking with the theme, a lodge a few miles away on the outskirts of Dinnet is also in line for some TLC.

North Lodge is just off the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road, and is owned by Dinnet and Kinord Estate.

Estate bosses now want to repair windows and doors at the picturesque property.

Much like the building at the entrance to Mar Lodge, this one served the grand Dinnet House shooting Lodge.

What’s the latest with millionaire’s Abergeldie Estate mansion plans?

It was back in September 2023 that we marked the 100th instalment of Planning Ahead by revealing the new owner of Royal Deeside’s Abergeldie Estate as multi-millionaire Alastair Storey.

We even divulged the exclusive news that this had put an end to the neighbouring Royal Family’s exclusive hunting rights over the space.

A lot has happened since then.

There was a long-running wrangle over plans for new owner Alastair Storey’s proposed mansion there.

Some worried it would “spoil Queen Camilla’s favourite view” as the blueblood had recently expressed a fondness for a particular vista of Lochnagar.

Just when it seemed that was settled, with the plans finally rubber-stamped, work began and another problem arose.

Mr Storey had planned to renovate a former farmhouse as a secondary home right next to his more lavish residence.

But once work started there, it turned out this old building was in a worse state than first thought.

This meant another application had to be submitted to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission to demolish it rather than simply renovate it.

That has now been approved too, and recent documents indicate work on tearing it down has commenced.

Ultimately the tycoon wants to turn the estate into an “adventure tourism” mecca, and is on a mission to transform its various other crumbling farm buildings into habitable accommodation.

Mango shop plan moves forward

In June, we revealed how clothes shop Mango was planning to move into Aberdeen’s Union Square.

The trendy outlet will take over what used to be the FatFace shop on the ground floor of the mall.

Local authority bosses have now signed off on building works worth £540,000 at the unit.

Northfield office complex could be torn down

The Roman House office complex on Granitehill Road in Aberdeen is facing the wrecking ball.

Real estate firm JTH Holdings is seeking permission to flatten the site.

Roman House has been used for timber production for many years – as home to the Alexander Hall and Son builders, then latterly Hall and Tawse.

A report sent to Aberdeen City Council states: “The applicant is proposing to demolish the buildings as their age, construction and floor plates do not lend themselves

to an efficient future use.

“The buildings are predominantly vacant and have been stripped of furnishings

with limited welfare facilities remaining.”

It would then be offered up for future development opportunities.

A building warrant indicates the demolition work would cost £400,000.

Anger over plans for new housing that would ‘spoil views’ on Donside

Applicant Gordon Kemp wants to build a dream home designed to soak in the scenic surroundings of rural Donside.

He has earmarked a plot of land near the Tullynessle and Forbes Public Hall, about two miles north of Alford, for the property.

His architect hails the “desirable views” across the countryside as a selling point.

Planning papers state: “The house is arranged to ensure the property has a generous garden ground and have access to the long-range views over the surrounding countryside.”

What do local hall users make of the proposals?

Anne Stallard, who lives in Alford, has penned a letter of objection saying she represents “many other users of Tullynessle Hall”.

She says the house would “deny hall users the ability to see and enjoy the Howe of Alford through the windows”.

The complaint adds: “Many users of the hall are elderly and often suffer from mobility issues so their events at the hall during the day may be their only opportunity to get

out of their homes, to socialise and to enjoy the local environment.

“I implore the council to deny this application on the grounds that it is unfair, unreasonable and would deny others’ enjoyment of the area.”

‘If the view is lost, then the hall could close’

The association in charge of the hall has also written to object.

Edna Harris states: “Tullynessle and Forbes Community Hall … has been in existence for around 70 years.

“The facility has become increasingly more important with the loss of other local resources, the church, the primary school and the nursery.”

Just days ago, Edna opened up the venue for residents struggling without power when Storm Floris blasted the north-east.

And the rural resident argues that the hall’s “unique setting which includes the stunning outlook from the full height picture windows” is a major selling point for the events needed to keep the place open.

She continues: “If the association lost these bookings, it would have a serious effect on its financial viability and the community would be in danger of losing such a vital community asset.

“If the outlook is lost, then income is lost. If income is lost, then the hall is lost. If the hall is lost, then the community hub is lost.”

How has architect working on the plans responded?

Taking note of the feedback, the McWilliam Lippe architect firm working on the proposals have offered some compromises.

They say trees at the site will “provide screening for Tullynessle and Forbes Hall”.

And although the size of the house is only “indicative” at this stage, they say it could be positioned further north-east to “mitigate any concerns regarding detrimental impact on the hall”.

Homes for former steading at Alford – despite castle owner’s concerns

Nearby, plans for new homes have been approved after years of dispute.

N & MLD Ltd has secured permission to demolish the most of the old buildings at Meikle Endovie steading, to make way for five new homes – while one building will be converted into another property.

These agricultural buildings are redundant and have been empty for 10 years.

Why were castle owners against the idea?

However, the owners of nearby 16th-Century Balfluig Castle have been fighting the idea for some time.

Blue-blooded London barrister, and later Master of the Supreme Court, Mark Tennant led its restoration after buying the crumbling landmark in the 1960s.

Mr Tennant, who died in 2020, lived there with his wife Lady Tennant – who herself lived a remarkable life too, once refusing the chance to become lady in waiting to The Queen.

After the castle refurbishment was complete, she is said to have “dedicated herself to spending as much time as possible there, wearing tartan and entertaining dozens of guests”.

And in recent years, their children have taken a stand to protect the castle from the nearby development…

Planning Ahead documented the spat all the way back in May 2023 when the aristocratic family successfully battled against a prior version of the proposal.

‘New village would spoil castle surroundings’

Sophia Tennant also penned a letter of objection against this latest scheme for the site.

She said: “Six large dwellings would be an over-development of the site and would, in

effect, create a new village where historically there has been a steading.

“The setting of the Grade A listed cultural asset Balfluig Castle would be severely and adversely affected by the change from rural to suburban surroundings.”

And her brother, Lysander, added: “The demand on Alford’s public services is already more than their capacity.

“This development would put further strain on Alford Academy and the GP surgery in particular.”

However, Alford resident Brian Barnett praised the idea of “tidying up the site” in his letter to Aberdeenshire Council.

Why was the plan approved?

Following a meeting of the Marr area committee, the plans have now been rubber-stamped with negotiations between the council and the developers ironed out.

Planning chiefs had recommended the scheme be approved, noting the castle was 700m away – which is deemed to be a “sufficient distance”.

And here are some images from CTA (Scotland) designers showing how this new Donside community will look:

Vovem repairs just about done as diner rises from the ashes

Good news for Aberdeen steak fans as Vovem is nearly back to what it was before the Union Street spot was ravaged by a massive fire almost a year ago.

Flames tore through the roof of the restaurant backing onto Union Row, covering half of the Granite Mile in smoke.

Building papers to finalise the repairs have now been approved by the council, and it looks like workers have been at the venue adding some finishing touches in recent days.

The project has cost £200,000.

More work planned at former Bruce Millers shop on Union Street

Just across the road from Vovem, more plans to bring one of Union Street’s longest-empty units back to life are being formed.

Bruce Millers music shop closed about 15 years ago, and the store has been vacant ever since.

The owner, PB Devco kingpin Stuart Clarkson, previously told us how the building was being done up as the firm was in talks with a hairdresser interested in leasing the space.

Permission is now being sought for further work on the listed building with new ventilation to be installed.

An appeal to heritage watchdogs says this will allow the unit to be brought back into use.

A few months ago, Bruce Miller’s son Robin spruced up the famous musical clock that has hung outside the shop for some time – and become a bit of a Granite Mile institution!

Siberia rooftop plans emerge in bid to boost city centre bar

Nearby, the owners of Aberdeen’s popular Siberia bar have officially revealed plans to create a new rooftop terrace at the venue.

Siberia has become a go-to destination on a sunny day, with the outdoor tables at the back of the venue tending to fill up pretty rapidly.

There’s no doubting the demand for extra seating there.

And last year, bosses told us of their hopes to create a “sky bar” at the Belmont Street nightspot.

At the time, Angela Stirling told us the idea was in its very early stages.

But she was sure it could help boost the venue.

And now a planning application has been submitted offering more insight into the rooftop expansion.

Blueprints show how the terrace would be built next to the existing beer garden, over an area of car parking.

There would be a 1.2m barrier around the perimeter of the terrace.

The Siberia rooftop plans come after we pondered some possible spots for just such bars in Aberdeen.

St Nicholas Kirk revamp costs revealed

Finally, one of the most prominent buildings in Aberdeen city centre is in the midst of some major changes right now – as the St Nicholas Kirk undergoes an arty reimagining…

This April, Edinburgh-based charity Scot-Art was given permission to breathe new life into the ancient landmark’s West Church.

They say the upgrades will help turn the kirk into a draw for cruise ship visitors, boosting regeneration efforts in the city centre.

And now, building documents detail the expense of some of this project.

The new owners are poised to carry out the string of internal alterations required to turn it into “flexible community driven space”.

They will also add in new drainage to connect to the existing line, and install a new heating system.

This work, which is being overseen by South Queensferry-based Mill Architects, is tipped to cost £205,000.

Thanks to all of our regular readers for sticking with Planning Ahead every Monday morning!

