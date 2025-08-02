Man and woman charged after police negotiators called to Aberdeen flat ‘disturbance’

A man and a woman have been charged after a large police incident in Aberdeen.

George Street was cordoned off at around 8pm on Friday as officers and negotiators worked to diffuse the incident.

A large police presence was reported in the area until the early hours of Saturday morning, with numerous police cars, vans, and officers spotted at the scene.

Firefighters and paramedics were also on standby.

Pair charged after Aberdeen disturbance

A 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been charged in connection with the incident.

They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8pm on Friday, August 1, we were called to a report of a disturbance within a flat on George Street, Aberdeen.

“Officers and negotiators attended.

“A 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were later arrested and charged in connection. They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, August 4.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”