Hunt for driver who fled scene of Aberdeen car crash

Officers are attempting to trace the occupants of a car involved in a crash on Fernhill Drive in Aberdeen this morning.

The crash involving two cars occurred around 10.15am on Saturday, August 2.

It occurred on Fernhill Drive, close to its junction with Burnbrae Place.

It is understood that one vehicle caused damage to a nearby bus stop.

Police are now looking for the occupants of one of the vehicles who left the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on Fernhill Drive in Aberdeen around 10.25am on Saturday, August 2.

“No one has required hospital treatment.

“The occupants of one of the cars left the scene prior to police arriving and enquiries are ongoing to trace them.”