James Watt and Georgia Toffolo attend Aboyne Highland Games and hail ‘amazing’ dinner at Aberdeenshire restaurant

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo returned to the north-east this weekend for a sun-soaked trip to the Aboyne Highland Games.

The couple, who married in March this year and live in London, are no strangers to Aberdeenshire.

Watt and ‘Toff’ have strong connections to the region, with Watt having built his company Brewdog from Ellon and the pair marrying in Gardenstown.

Recently, they have been enjoying time in Iceland, but it appears they swapped glaciers for countryside, attending the Aboyne Highland Games on Saturday.

Watt, 43, shared a picture of Toff at the event with the caption “Aboyne Highland Games” on his Instagram Story.

James Watt and Toff attend Aboyne Highland Games

The event drew huge crowds to the Aberdeenshire town, all eager to watch or participate in the centuries-old Scottish sports like the caber toss and shot put.

The couple also spent time at popular restaurant The Redgarth in Oldmeldrum.

A family-run inn, it serves up traditional food with local produce and strong Scottish flavours.

In a post, Watt described the dinner, with their dog Monty, as “amazing”.

Their north-east adventures come after BrewDog recently announced several bar closures, including the first-ever bar James Watt opened on Aberdeen’s Gallowgate.