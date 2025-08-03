James Watt and Georgia Toffolo attend Aboyne Highland Games and hail ‘amazing’ dinner at Aberdeenshire restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo attend Aboyne Highland Games and hail ‘amazing’ dinner at Aberdeenshire restaurant

The celebrity couple were out enjoying the good weather in the north-east over the weekend.

By Ross Hempseed
James Watt and Toff in Iceland. Image: Instagram.
James Watt and Toff in Iceland. Image: Instagram.

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo returned to the north-east this weekend for a sun-soaked trip to the Aboyne Highland Games.

The couple, who married in March this year and live in London, are no strangers to Aberdeenshire.

Watt and ‘Toff’ have strong connections to the region, with Watt having built his company Brewdog from Ellon and the pair marrying in Gardenstown.

Recently, they have been enjoying time in Iceland, but it appears they swapped glaciers for countryside, attending the Aboyne Highland Games on Saturday.

Toff at the Highland Games in Aboyne. Image: Instagram.
Toff and their dog Monty at The Redgarth. Image: Instagram.

Watt, 43, shared a picture of Toff at the event with the caption “Aboyne Highland Games” on his Instagram Story.

James Watt and Toff attend Aboyne Highland Games

The event drew huge crowds to the Aberdeenshire town, all eager to watch or participate in the centuries-old Scottish sports like the caber toss and shot put.

The couple also spent time at popular restaurant The Redgarth in Oldmeldrum.

A family-run inn, it serves up traditional food with local produce and strong Scottish flavours.

In a post, Watt described the dinner, with their dog Monty, as “amazing”.

Their north-east adventures come after BrewDog recently announced several bar closures, including the first-ever bar James Watt opened on Aberdeen’s Gallowgate.

Conversation