Next door neighbour battling to stop new Cults houses ‘towering’ over her home as plans lodged for ‘eyesore’ site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Next door neighbour battling to stop new Cults houses ‘towering’ over her home as plans lodged for ‘eyesore’ site

The vacant site just off the A93 road has become entangled in a planning wrangle for more than a decade.

By Sophie Farquharson
The site is located on the corner of South Avenue and North Deeside Road. Image: DC Thomson
The site is located on the corner of South Avenue and North Deeside Road. Image: DC Thomson

A fresh row has erupted over plans for a prominent “eyesore” site in Cults left empty for a decade.

The “weed-infested” spot is on the corner of South Avenue and North Deeside Road, just off the busy A93 route through the leafy Aberdeen suburb.

This plot of land has been lying empty since a house previously there was demolished about a decade ago.

Over the past 10 years, a number of proposals have been put forward for the patch of land but none have ever made it off the drawing board.

What is the history of the site?

A planning application to build a house there was approved all the way back in 2014, with accompanying building documents estimating a £400,000 price tag for its construction.

This image from 2011 shows the property previously at the site. Image: Google Maps

Some work was carried out there in 2017, but nothing further has happened with the land since.

In the background, there have been years of wrangling over how to develop the area.

Almost a decade ago, a separate plan to create four flats on the land was refused by council planners.

Subsequent proposals to tweak the blueprints, with four houses there, were rejected in 2020.

And the following year, a fresh bid to build four apartments was knocked back.

Now Mr Stuart Spearritt and his team from McWilliam Lippe Architects are hoping their latest idea will bring an end to over 10 years of dispute.

The empty 19 South Avenue site. Image: DC Thomson

What are the new plans?

Mr Spearitt has now put forward a fresh vision for the site – aiming to build a pair of semi-detached houses at 19 South Avenue.

But the developer says they would take up the same amount of space as the one home previously given planning permission at the spot in 2014.

According to architects, the design of the building “mimics the footprint and form” of the proposed property given the green light back then.

But the miffed next door neighbour is leading dozens of residents fighting the latest scheme…

The design shows the height of the proposed build in relation to the 21 South Avenue property. Image: McWilliam Lippe Architects

What did neighbours at 21 South Avenue say?

Mr and Mrs Leith, who live at 21 South Avenue, have hired their own architects from Halliday Fraser Munro to battle the plan – with a 17-page dossier submitted to decision-makers…

They say the new houses would result in “overlooking, loss of privacy, overshadowing, and overall visual dominance” affecting the Leiths’ property.

The firm’s Della Clark insists it would have “a substantial negative impact on the character of this part of Aberdeen”.

The neighbouring 21 South Avenue property. Image: DC Thomson

Retirement complex boss fights plans for new Cults houses

And Donna Lovie, who is the manager of Florence Court, said she was objecting on behalf of all the resident at the retirement complex across the A93 from the site.

Her letter states: “We have 53 apartments with elderly homeowners who feel very concerned about adding more traffic to North Deeside road.

“This is a very busy area already with our building and the hub at the bottom of our drive.

“We would not like the two houses to be built especially with access onto North Deeside Road.”

Residents at Florence Court expressed safety concerns. Image: DC Thomson

Catherine Robertson, who lives at Florence Court, also expressed safety concerns.

Mrs Robertson said: “An extra access onto North Deeside Road adds extra safety hazards to both drivers and pedestrians.

“The Hub and Florence Court are frequently used by elderly citizens and the area is already hazardous with parked cars and fast flowing traffic.”

Cults Kirk Centre is opposite the proposed 19 South Avenue site. Image: DC Thomson

What did Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council say?

Meanwhile, community leaders have weighed in too.

Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council has penned a letter of objection to planning officials.

While members say they would welcome an “appropriate” plan to redevelop the “eyesore” site, they argue the plan for two homes would be out of character in the area.

And they also argue that having the entrance next to the Cults Kirk Centre and Florence Court retirement home could endanger elderly pedestrians.

Cults Court is to the left of the 19 South Avenue site. Image: DC Thomson

And Susan Gordon, who lives at Kirk Crescent North, said the new homes would “tower over” neighbouring buildings and “greatly compromise the privacy of 21 South Avenue”.

Neil McGregor, who lives at Baillieswells Terrace in Bieldside, said: “I would be very pleased to see this decrepit site developed with an appropriate single property…”

But he said these plans “would adversely affect the residential amenity of the neighbouring property through overshadowing, loss of privacy, and visual intrusion”.

The site is located on the corner of South Avenue and North Deeside Road. Image: DC Thomson

What do you think about the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Architects say ‘two houses more efficient for housing emergency’

McWilliam Lippe Architects has since responded to the complaints – blasting some “inaccurate” claims.

Papers stated: “It is alleged the proposals are too large in terms of its mass and height…we would highlight that the design proposals correlate to the previously approved and implemented consent.

“Our client can proceed to legally construct the approved building of identical scale and mass on this site as a single dwelling at any point.”

Architects say Mr Spearritt is “in the process of arranging works” to clear vegetation at the site. Image: DC Thomson

Architects added: “In the face of the current housing emergency using this site for the provision of two houses as opposed to a single house would undoubtedly represent a more efficient use of land.”

You can read more about the latest plans for the Cults site here.

Meanwhile, plans for a huge housing development nearby are also in the works – with Cala Homes claiming these properties are required to address shortages.

Read more:

Conversation