Next door neighbour battling to stop new Cults houses ‘towering’ over her home as plans lodged for ‘eyesore’ site

A fresh row has erupted over plans for a prominent “eyesore” site in Cults left empty for a decade.

The “weed-infested” spot is on the corner of South Avenue and North Deeside Road, just off the busy A93 route through the leafy Aberdeen suburb.

This plot of land has been lying empty since a house previously there was demolished about a decade ago.

Over the past 10 years, a number of proposals have been put forward for the patch of land but none have ever made it off the drawing board.

What is the history of the site?

A planning application to build a house there was approved all the way back in 2014, with accompanying building documents estimating a £400,000 price tag for its construction.

Some work was carried out there in 2017, but nothing further has happened with the land since.

In the background, there have been years of wrangling over how to develop the area.

Almost a decade ago, a separate plan to create four flats on the land was refused by council planners.

Subsequent proposals to tweak the blueprints, with four houses there, were rejected in 2020.

And the following year, a fresh bid to build four apartments was knocked back.

Now Mr Stuart Spearritt and his team from McWilliam Lippe Architects are hoping their latest idea will bring an end to over 10 years of dispute.

What are the new plans?

Mr Spearitt has now put forward a fresh vision for the site – aiming to build a pair of semi-detached houses at 19 South Avenue.

But the developer says they would take up the same amount of space as the one home previously given planning permission at the spot in 2014.

According to architects, the design of the building “mimics the footprint and form” of the proposed property given the green light back then.

But the miffed next door neighbour is leading dozens of residents fighting the latest scheme…

What did neighbours at 21 South Avenue say?

Mr and Mrs Leith, who live at 21 South Avenue, have hired their own architects from Halliday Fraser Munro to battle the plan – with a 17-page dossier submitted to decision-makers…

They say the new houses would result in “overlooking, loss of privacy, overshadowing, and overall visual dominance” affecting the Leiths’ property.

The firm’s Della Clark insists it would have “a substantial negative impact on the character of this part of Aberdeen”.

Retirement complex boss fights plans for new Cults houses

And Donna Lovie, who is the manager of Florence Court, said she was objecting on behalf of all the resident at the retirement complex across the A93 from the site.

Her letter states: “We have 53 apartments with elderly homeowners who feel very concerned about adding more traffic to North Deeside road.

“This is a very busy area already with our building and the hub at the bottom of our drive.

“We would not like the two houses to be built especially with access onto North Deeside Road.”

Catherine Robertson, who lives at Florence Court, also expressed safety concerns.

Mrs Robertson said: “An extra access onto North Deeside Road adds extra safety hazards to both drivers and pedestrians.

“The Hub and Florence Court are frequently used by elderly citizens and the area is already hazardous with parked cars and fast flowing traffic.”

What did Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council say?

Meanwhile, community leaders have weighed in too.

Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council has penned a letter of objection to planning officials.

While members say they would welcome an “appropriate” plan to redevelop the “eyesore” site, they argue the plan for two homes would be out of character in the area.

And they also argue that having the entrance next to the Cults Kirk Centre and Florence Court retirement home could endanger elderly pedestrians.

And Susan Gordon, who lives at Kirk Crescent North, said the new homes would “tower over” neighbouring buildings and “greatly compromise the privacy of 21 South Avenue”.

Neil McGregor, who lives at Baillieswells Terrace in Bieldside, said: “I would be very pleased to see this decrepit site developed with an appropriate single property…”

But he said these plans “would adversely affect the residential amenity of the neighbouring property through overshadowing, loss of privacy, and visual intrusion”.

Architects say ‘two houses more efficient for housing emergency’

McWilliam Lippe Architects has since responded to the complaints – blasting some “inaccurate” claims.

Papers stated: “It is alleged the proposals are too large in terms of its mass and height…we would highlight that the design proposals correlate to the previously approved and implemented consent.

“Our client can proceed to legally construct the approved building of identical scale and mass on this site as a single dwelling at any point.”

Architects added: “In the face of the current housing emergency using this site for the provision of two houses as opposed to a single house would undoubtedly represent a more efficient use of land.”

You can read more about the latest plans for the Cults site here.

Meanwhile, plans for a huge housing development nearby are also in the works – with Cala Homes claiming these properties are required to address shortages.

