Marine Commando to Veterans Minister: Is Al Carns Hazlehead Academy’s most accomplished former pupil?

They say what doesn’t kill you makes you strong.

Take one Hazlehead Academy former pupil—in various childhood accidents, he broke his neck, his leg and incurred third degree burns on 11% of his body.

Undaunted, he defied his injuries to go on to a stellar military career in the Royal Marines: he has a Mention in Dispatches, a Military Cross, a Distinguished Service order and an OBE.

A few weeks ago he shinned up Everest in five days after a few weeks training at home.

And he’s also the most decorated MP (Birmingham Selly Oak since July 2024) since World War Two, and Minister for Veterans and People.

His name is Alistair Carns, but he prefers just Al.

Al Carns’ formative years in Aberdeen

Al went to Walker Dam primary and Hazlehead Academy.

When his parents split, his mum moved the family – five children including Al – to Heatheryfold, but the children all stayed on at Hazlehead, almost four miles away.

There must be something in the water at Heatheryfold, because Al used to run all the way to school each morning.

“That kept me fit,” he says. “I walked back. I was always into sports.”

Al was goalie for Hazlehead’s U-14s, but says he wasn’t the best.

His sporting prowess was eclipsed by his accident-proneness, says his history teacher Colin Johnston, now retired and living in Peterculter.

Colin remembers Al well.

They shared a common interest in military history and Colin remembers taking Al to visit the Western Front.

A keen pupil but ‘accident-prone’

“He was an enthusiastic pupil, very clear and eloquent and full of banter,” he says. “But he was the most accident-prone boy ever.”

A car accident in his teens left Al with a 6-inch titanium pin in his leg, which threatened his military career and still gives him pain today.

But it’s the barbecue incident which left Al with the worst scars.

He calls it “the most defining thing that happened when I was young. The healing process was so horrendous.”

“I was 16 and managed to set myself on fire with petrol at a barbecue.

‘My right leg was completely toast’

“My right leg was completely toast, right down to the muscle, and my right arm was bad.

“I had skin grafts on pretty much all my right leg and arm, and they take months to heal.

“They shave the skin off your other leg, like three A4 pages, then they staple it on to the other leg.

“They put clingfilm over the burns, and even when I smell clingfilm now, I get a little shiver.

“They wrapped my hand in a bag to drain the pus out of the blisters. There were blisters the size of my iPhone.

“They had to come in every day to scrape away the infection. They used this little wire brush to scrape away all the dead skin.”

History teacher Colin Johnston was there for him.

Al said: “Mr Johnston came to visit me a couple of times in hospital in his own time.

“He’s one of those teachers who’s helped a lot of people through the system, one of those guys when you’re a young guy going through school, you look up to.

“He takes real care and interest in developing people. He was a fantastic teacher.”

A gruelling two-year recovery

It took more than two years for Al to recover from his burns.

“I had to wear a compression stocking on my right leg, so imagine this, as a young boy having to wear a tight on your leg, that was a bit of angst.”

Al had had a military career in his sights from the age of nine, and the little matter of a broken neck, a six-inch pin in his leg and multiple skin grafts wasn’t going to stop him.

Al failed Marine entrance first time

He sailed through the Admiralty interview board for the Royal Marine Commandos, passed the officers’ course and then failed his medical, astonishingly on his colour vision.

Despondently, he trudged back to the Army Careers Office in Belmont Street.

“They said: ‘You’ve got the qualifications to join the Army as an officer so why don’t you join the Army?’

“I said the only one I want to join is the parachute regiment.”

Again Al sailed through the first part of the selection process – but failed on the grounds of having a pin in his leg.

“So they said you can’t join.

“So I went back and asked to join as a Marine and they let me in.

Doc: ‘Don’t do anything dangerous’

“The doctor said to me, ‘Don’t do anything dangerous. You’ve got a six-inch titanium pin, don’t ride motorbikes, don’t parachute and just be careful.”

But Al clearly wasn’t listening.

You could probably add deep-sea diving to the list of things which Al shouldn’t have done, but alongside his military ambition as a child was a fascination for diving.

Al said: “My real dad was a deep-sea dive support officer and he used to go down on the rigs with the big mechanical diver suit called the spider suit.

“I remember visiting him up at Dyce or Tullos and seeing him in the spider suit so I always had a fascination for diving, and as I went through my career, I became a combat diver later on.”

As most of Al’s friends headed off into the oil industry, Al finally embarked on his military career.

It hadn’t been plain sailing to get that far.

Back to college for maths

Al even had to go back to college to get his maths grades up, and during the long process to get into the Marines, did an HND in physical fitness and sports science at Aberdeen College “just to keep myself busy. I didn’t want to sit still for too long.”

Al is pensive for a moment as he thinks back.

He said: “I don’t often say this, but early on, when I tried to join the Marines, I failed one of the tests, and that was another defining moment in my life.

Failure made him even more determined

“It was the potential officers’ course, and I failed because I don’t think I was robust enough.

“I thought I was robust, but I wasn’t and that was the wake-up call.

“Every young man needs to be told at some point he’s not perhaps as big a deal as he may think he is.

“And that made me double down on never failing.”

The day finally came and Al joined the Marines with another north-east loon, Dave McKenzie, from just outside Aberdeen.

You can tell Al is the kind of guy who’s deeply loyal to his friends (he’s still friends with his pals from Walker Dam).

He said: “We were on the same train down and we were in the same troop in training.

“We went through the whole Royal Marine training together. I was tall, he was short, he was a teuchter, I was from the city. It was good.”

Starting at the bottom

Al started at the lowest rank.

“That taught me, right at the bottom of the rank chain, how the system worked, how leadership worked or didn’t work.

“Then I got to four years in and thought, I can do this leadership thing better perhaps than some of the people I’d come across, so I went back through the whole of Commando training again.

“It took another year, but it was useful to teach me the skills all over again and focus on leadership.”

Al embarked on 16 years of action which he can’t say too much about.

He did several tours of duty in the North Arabian Gulf board capturing oil pirates.

Capturing oil smugglers

“They were smuggling oil out of Iraq at the time to circumnavigate sanctions, so we’d board the ships, capture them and then hand them off to the UN, it was fascinating.”

Al also served in Northern Ireland, which he describes as a great experience.

But ever the glutton for punishment, he did his Mountain Leader’s course, training for Arctic warfare.

“That was one of the hardest courses in the military,” he said. “I went from there to my first Afghanistan deployment.

Al is highly decorated

“I got a Mention in Dispatches [2007] there for some pretty hot fighting in the south.”

The honours kept on coming. Four years later, Al would be awarded a Military Cross for his service, and in 2022, he was made an OBE.

This year he received a Distinguished Service Order from the King.

Al loved his military career and went on many operations, four times to Afghanistan and then all over the world.

“I trained for seven years in the Marines, so I wanted to do the job I was trained to do,” he says simply.

Rising through the ranks

Al rose quickly through the system and became a Colonel.

He went back to the Navy for a while, based in 45 Commando in Arbroath, and then Faslane on the Clyde.

“I looked after all the aircraft carriers and learned about big power,” he said.

Then, on the point of becoming a Brigadier, Al changed direction completely.

He said: “I became a Marine because I wanted to expand my horizons, get out of Aberdeen and serve.

“I became an officer because I believed I could deliver change, then I left the military because I believe I can deliver change faster via the ballot box rather than the bullet.”

Al had been acting as military adviser to defence secretaries Michael Fallon, Gavin Williamson and Penny Mordaunt.

He resigned his commission to stand for the Labour Party in Birmingham Selly Oak in the last year’s General Election, getting in with a sizeable majority.

In July 2024 he was appointed Minister for Veterans and People in the Ministry of Defence.

A key pillar of his portfolio is the establishment of Valour, a one-stop shop for veteran support.

Al said: “There are 1,700 plus charities out there to help veterans, a hugely complex tapestry of excellent and motivated people, but it can end up quite inefficient.

“It’s a billion-pound industry, but we still have veterans in need.

“We want to put in place a structure that helps cohere the third sector more effectively and provide wraparound care for veterans through one central sort of docking mechanism.”

Valour will flesh out the data about veterans, place regional field officers in councils and use existing centres across the UK to create Valour centres.

Al wants veterans to land on the right source of help quickly rather than “having to tell their story nine times before they land on the right charity”.

He recognises the problems of access in the Highlands, so is looking at ways of bringing a mobile service to veterans there.

A pilot scheme has been undertaken in Manchester and a Valour centre was recently opened in Glasgow.

Al said: “This is about delivering for a group of individuals who have put their life, or would put their life on the line, and pay the ultimate price for the protection of us all so the very least we can do is ensure when they walk out the gates and the gates close behind them that there’s still support in place.

“It’s been a dereliction of duty over the last 100 years in this country.

“We need to build a structure that is institutionally resilient, that if I go tomorrow, if Labour goes in ten year’s time, that it stays in place, with politics out of it.”

The crazy Everest challenge

Al undertook his latest insanely dangerous challenge just a few weeks ago after he and three military mates met up in the pub for a drink.

Maybe slightly under the influence, they decided to climb Everest to raise funds for veterans’ charities.

“I said: ‘We can’t go up Everest, it takes four to six weeks, no chance, I can’t get time out from work or my constituency.’ So we all agreed, ‘Right, we’ll do it in seven days’.”

They prepared for the challenge from January to May of this year by sleeping in tents that replicated high altitude, and Al trained at home in London for hours with a step-up box and a mask.

“We went to Germany to take xenon gas – it’s actually rocket fuel used as an anaesthetic and reduces your chance of high-altitude illness in the brain, or lung oedema.”

Whatever they did, it worked.

Al said: “We flew to Katmandu, helicoptered to base camp, and then straight up to the top of Everest and back to London in six days. It was epic.”

Soberingly, they passed many a dead body on the way up.

They called themselves Mission Everest.

On the final leg they encountered 60mph winds, and three of the sherpas turned back.

Al said: “We convinced the lead sherpa to go on for another hour, the wind subsided, the sun came out and we had the whole mountain to ourselves, no queue, no-one else, perfect.

“And the flag I planted at the top is the same flag I’ve had on every operational tour I’ve been on, the Union Jack.”

The team raised £100,000 for veterans’ charities, in particular Scotty’s Little Soldiers which helps the kids left behind when a Forces parent dies.

Al returns to the north-east whenever he can

“My mum still lives in the same house in Heatheryfold.

“She’s a legend. She’s brought five kids up in that modest house, we’ve all done OK.

“After Dad left, she’s been the balance. She’s been great and we weren’t easy kids.

“My grandma played a big part in my life as well. She lived in Ellon, and I used to think she liked spending time with me, but now, as an adult, I realise she was just taking weight off my mum’s hands!

“She was super-strict, but also really engaging, gave me lots of attention which you miss as one of five.”

For security reasons, Al can’t say much about his own family, his wife, daughter and two sons.

Except that he’s hugely proud of his daughter who has just graduated in pharmacy from RGU.

“My boys, 10 and 13, are little legends,” he adds.

He wants to bring his strong sense of family and education into his political life.

He said: “I meet people who just haven’t been given the opportunity to thrive.

“Any young person given the right opportunities, the right background, the right principles and the right mentorship will do brilliantly in whatever their chosen specialisation is.”

Which brings us back to Al’s history teacher, Mr Johnston, for the last word.

He said: “Al epitomises the very image of the clean-cut hero and his own mantra of the three Hums – Humanity, Humility and Humour.”