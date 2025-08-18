West end woman puts up ‘rogue fence’ in spat with neighbour who put ‘Christmas decorations on hedge’

A “rogue fence” erected amid a neighbour dispute in Aberdeen’s west end could soon be torn down after council officials took a dim view of it.

Meanwhile, plans for a new Ellon takeaway have sparked some complaints and a building at the mouth of Aberdeen Harbour faces demolition.

But we start with some changes to a city centre road.

Cars at risk of damage on Aberdeen bridge

The granite setts on the bridge on Guild Street crossing the railway line are most likely its most recognisable feature.

But these could soon be gone for good, as the council plans a new design for the 112-year-old crossing.

Drawings show how the setts would be removed from the bridge and replaced with a “flexible asphalt surface”.

Road bosses say that these changes are needed urgently as the vibrations from vehicles, especially buses, are damaging the structure and could even damage cars in the future.

The granite setts would be put into storage and used for future projects.

Planning papers explain that this follows some “emergency repairs” which took place last month – and meant the bus gate on Guild Street was temporarily lifted.

Makeover planned for part of former Stonehaven poorhouse building

Woodcot Court, a B-listed building on the outskirts of Stonehaven at Dunnottar Woods, was a workhouse for much of its history.

It dates back to 1867, and was used as a home for those who couldn’t work to support themselves.

It was converted into a hospital for the elderly just after The Second World War, before finding its new lease of life as luxury apartments in 2000.

And it’s one of these plush pads which could soon be given a facelift under proposals submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

What are the plans for Stonehaven flat?

Drawings submitted to the council show how walls would be knocked down to create a more open floorplan for the apartment.

Along with this, a new mezzanine is in the pipeline to create additional storage space.

Architect Ian McGregor said the alterations were “intended to improve the liveability of the flat in a way that does not impact on the historic character of the building”.

Huntly couple in battle to create driveway at historic home

Over in Huntly now, where council history boffins are aiming to halt plans for a driveway at a centuries-old cottage.

Mr and Mrs Carruthers want to clear the front of their home to create room for a parking space leading onto Gordon Street.

The home dates all the way back to 1835, and is a C-listed building.

However, heritage consultants are hoping the plans are scrapped, bemoaning the proposed removal of the front gate and railings.

They said the plans were “not acceptable” as they would “significantly alter” the appearance of the cottage.

The property was last sold in 2021 for £225,000.

Aberdeen Harbour Board planning to demolish building

Sinclair House, at Aberdeen Harbour, has been put on the market to let for £140,000.

The three-storey office block is just off Sinclair Road, in Torry, and was previously occupied by Asco.

But building documents sent to Aberdeen City Council indicate that owners, Aberdeen Harbour Board, might see more value in the land if it is cleared.

A warrant estimates that it would cost £70,000 to clear the land on Maitland’s Quay.

This video offers a glimpse inside the complex:

Plans to build new home next to historic Inglismaldie Castle

Last week, the 200th instalment of Planning Ahead detailed the row over plans for new homes close to a castle on the outskirts of Alford.

The family at Balfluig Castle ended up on the losing end.

And now a similar skirmish is taking shape over plans to build a new home in earshot of a Mearns landmark…

Inglismaldie Castle, just south of Laurencekirk at Marykirk, has a history dating back to the 17th century, and was home to the Earls of Kintore for centuries.

And now, plans are in place to build a bungalow a stone’s throw away from this old castle said to be “in need of maintenance”.

Mr E Mowatt has lodged proposals to erect a new home just down the road, which would include three bedrooms and an extensive front garden.

It would be built over the remains of an old stone building.

Why are there concerns about the plan?

Objections to the new home have emerged from the council’s heritage team, who want planners to throw out the proposals.

They say that the bungalow is of “poor design” and that they would have been looking for something of “very high standard” to sit so close to a historic landmark.

The experts also asked for a plethora of extra documentation on the history of the site.

Mealmarket student flats to be protected from fire risk

A few days ago, developers lodged plans to transform Denburn House in Aberdeen city centre into new student flats.

They claim there is a shortage of purpose-built accommodation for students.

One of these is the Mealmarket block on West North Street – which bosses are now planning to make safer with major cladding works.

Drawings show how the exterior would be given a new look following changes to regulation regarding fire safety.

After the Grenfell Tower fire, a nationwide programme was put in place to identify, remove and replace unsafe cladding on existing buildings.

And following a look-over by fire safety experts, the Mealmarket student flats were found to require some urgent work…

What did the fire experts say?

In a 71-page report, building experts pointed out a number of issues which had to change – as the block of flats posed a “moderate risk to life from fire”.

Inspectors found gaps in fire-resistant walls between flats and communal areas, along with damaged or missing seals on some fire doors.

A previous inspection of the building’s cladding also found it to be a high fire risk, with work still needed to address that according to the report.

Does Ellon have too many takeaways?

Some locals in Ellon are raising concerns over plans for a new takeaway.

Shahid Ali is aiming for permission to change the former Ythan Cycles store on Station Road into a grab-and-go food spot.

Drawings are scarce at the moment, but they show how the first floor would be converted into a small customer area, with a pizza oven in the kitchen behind.

But despite the little detail, some residents are already fighting against the proposals.

Alastair Beaton wrote to the council, pleading for the plans to be binned.

He said the new takeaway could “potentially lead to further antisocial activity” in the town centre.

Andrew Bruce also objected to the plans, saying the scheme could cause traffic to back up onto Bridge Street with cars parking outside the venue.

And council waste experts are demanding more information on how the applicant plans to tackle any potential litter issues.

Doggy paddle plans to help pooches

Meanwhile, plans are being put in place for special purpose pup pool at a nearby kennels.

Moss Croft Country Kennels is hoping to install a hydrotherapy pool at its site just off the Toll of Birness.

These small baths help canines rehabilitate and get fit through the resistance of the water.

Drawings show how the new building would be next to the main block of kennels, with pups having their own space to enjoy a relaxing swim in the pool.

Aberdeen west end fence row after ‘hedge covered in tinsel’

Finally, a resident in Aberdeen’s west end has become embroiled in a planning spat after putting up a fence without permission.

Donna Ewen put up the structure to the west of her home on Devonshire Road without planning consent, which she called a “genuine oversight” in later communication to the local authority.

The wooden barrier is 1.7m tall and 7m across.

She fought her case by saying there was already an iron fence along the boundary of her house, along with her neighbours bamboo fence which she claimed “did not require permission”.

“My own fence has stood for almost a year without attracting complaint. That said, I accept none of this negates the need to have made an application,” Mrs Ewen said.

She also explained why she was driven to install the rogue fence.

Papers sent to the council say the fence blocked out a neighbour’s hedge which was “in a poor condition” and adorned with Christmas tinsel.

“Is bamboo and tinsel fencing more in keeping with a conservation area than a

simple 1.7m wooden fence?” Mrs Ewen asked.

“My garden is my sanctuary and a source of pride. I wish it to remain that

way.”

And she asked officials to “exercise some empathetic discretion” when coming to a decision – given the “extenuating circumstances described”.

What do the neighbours think about the Aberdeen west end fence?

Two neighbours put forward their support for the rogue railing, saying it is a “welcome addition to the street” and has been “tastefully crafted”.

But not everyone agreed with this…

Bill Harrison objected to the fence, writing to planners that it could “set a

bad precedent for further applications for tall fences at the front of properties”.

Despite the support from those living nearby, the council has now told Mrs Ewen to tear down that fence…

Do you think the fence should have been allowed to stay? Let us know in our comments section below

Why did the council reject the plans?

Explaining their reason for throwing out the proposals, planning chiefs said that the fence was of “excessive height and alien design”.

They also explained that the barrier did not fit in with the “historic character and distinctive sense” of the west end.

A report added: “For the avoidance of doubt, the bamboo and netting are gardening features which appear to serve to provide structure and support to the hedge, and do not constitute development requiring planning permission.”

