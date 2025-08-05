Busy Aberdeenshire road closed after lorry crash

A busy Aberdeenshire road has been closed following a lorry crash near Westhill.

The crash occurred about 8.30am on Tuesday August 5 on the A944 Alford to Westhill road near Kirkton of Skene, west of Westhill.

One lorry was involved in the crash and there were no reported injuries.

The A944, which is a busy road through Aberdeenshire, has been closed in both directions due to the incident.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area, while work is under way to remove the lorry from the road.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.