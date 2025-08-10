How independent is Rosemount Place? We track the units in Aberdeen’s ‘shopping village’

It has a butcher, a baker and even a candlestick maker – and these independent shops are what makes Rosemount special.

One such example is specialty knitting store Wool for Ewe which was started in 2007 by Kathleen Morrison and managed by her daughter Faye Howard.

When asked about the abundance of independents, Faye explained that retailers in the area offer a unique “personal touch”.

“Everything is very niche and very specialised,” she tells us.

“People coming to the area know they are going to get that expert help.

“They know when they go to the cheese shop, they are not just getting a random block of cheddar, they are getting a curated selection of cheeses because the owners know their customers.

“You are seeing the face, you are seeing the heart with the business owners in Rosemount and you don’t get that anywhere else nowadays.”

Amid reports that Rosemount is now falling victim to the same footfall struggles as the city centre, we have been speaking with local businesses.

And we got out on foot to survey the type and number of units on Rosemount Place to find out what sets apart the “village within Aberdeen”.

Our analysis reveals:

How many premises are empty on Rosemount Place

The percentage of independent businesses occupying units

And the type of traders that give Rosemount Place an entirely different offering than other Aberdeen high streets

Does Rosemount merit ‘shopping village’ title?

One local retailer, who owns candle-shop Heartfelt Aromas, described the area as a “little shopping village”.

Claire Reid said the area was special as she told us she could not imagine setting up anywhere else.

But what is the secret behind that reputation?

With only eight out of 83 units lying empty, the vacancy rate on Rosemount Place is less than half of the average across the city centre high streets we track.

Around a fifth of Aberdeen city centre’s main shopping streets have lain empty since we started tracking them in 2023.

The average across 11 streets was 19.4% as of the start of August.

By comparison, with just 9.6% of its units empty, Rosemount Place is certainly relatively thriving.

The only streets that had a lower vacancy rate were Thistle Street, Rose Street and Upperkirkgate.

However, each of those high streets has a fraction of the units on Rosemount Place.

By the total number of units, Rosemount Place is most comparable to George Street which has 93.

Yet, George Street was 15.1% vacant.

Meanwhile, Rosemount Place’s vacancy rate is below the average across the UK.

Savills estimated the UK figure was 13.7% as of the first quarter of this year.

So is Rosemount really an independent oasis?

But Rosemount’s shopping status is not just dependent on a lack of empty units.

The area is often lauded for its independent boutiques and our analysis shows it is well-earned praise.

We manually reviewed each of the occupied businesses to determine how many were independent and how many were a chain.

Businesses with multiple locations were deemed independent if they were only based in Scotland and were registered to an address within the country.

Nine out of 10 occupied units on Rosemount Place were independent (90.7%).

In fact, across the entire street, there are only seven chains.

Those include the Sainsbury’s Local, Co-op and a Premier corner shop.

In addition, two of the letting agent offices, the only unit falling under the banking category, Tax Assist Accountants, and tanning salon Indigo Sun were all categorised as chains.

That means every food and drink property was independent on the street.

‘People who put their heart and soul into a business’

Crucially, those businesses build a strong community, according to Faye.

She said: “It is predominately independent businesses and it is mostly women-owned businesses as well.

“The owners work in the shops. My mum and I both work in our shop and that is synonymous with Rosemount.

“You are coming in and you are dealing with the people who have put their heart and soul into creating a business so they know the ins and outs of it.

“We all know each other. We look after each other and we try and organise in that way, that is what people like in Rosemount.”

Last year, we checked the rate of independent businesses across the Aberdeen high streets we track.

When compared to that snapshot from September 2024, Rosemount Place would take silver for its proportion of independents.

Its rate of 90.7% was surpassed only by Thistle Street at the time by just one percentage point.

What makes Rosemount Place different?

Rosemount Place undeniably has a different offering than the streets in the city centre.

Food and drink on average accounts for the largest proportion of occupied units on the other 11 streets we track.

While Rosemount Place has well-known offerings like Tarragon and Tucan, food and drink is fourth for the street. The category accounts for just 17.3% of its filled units.

Instead shopping is still king on the street – making up for almost a third of the filled premises (30.7%).

Mrs Howard believes Rosemount’s historic reputation is why it remains a haven for shopping.

“Rosemount has historically always been a shopping area and is known to be a shopping area,” she said.

“Shoppers don’t want generic big brand stuff that you can get everywhere, they want a unique experience.

For their knitting shop, a key perk of the location is also its accessibility.

“People have asked us why we are here and it is that,” Mrs Howard added. “People can get dropped off at the doorstep and it is a great community.”

What else is thriving?

The size of the units is also a key component that makes the area stand out as a shopping village.

“The size of the units are much more suited to sole traders, limited companies and small businesses,” Mrs Howard added.

That is perhaps why Rosemount Place takes the lead for proportion of hair and beauty and other services on the street.

Hair and beauty is significantly more prominent on Rosemount Place, than on average across the other 11 streets.

For the latter, the category made up for just 12.5% of units. Rosemount Place doubles that with the many independent hairdressers and barbers pushing it to 25.3%.

The street also has a higher proportion of units falling under “other services”. That category includes estate agents, of which there are six on Rosemount Place alone.

Estate agents alone make up eight percent of the street.

Meanwhile, across the other 11 streets and more than 360 occupied units, there were only eight estate agents on the tracked city centre streets (2.2%).

