Our Union Street: ‘We are struggling to fill units at construction site – but new Flint market will eventually make up for M&S loss’

Former sales director David White hopes the £40 million venue will attract a fresh stream of shoppers to the city centre in a year's time.

Union Street works near the old M&S
By Denny Andonova

A leading sales and marketing expert says Aberdeen’s new food and drink market could make up for the loss of the M&S flagship store at the bottom of Union Street.

The multi-storey shop closed earlier this year as retail bosses shifted their focus onto the Union Square branch, ploughing £15 million into a swanky revamp.

Lifelong customers of the chain bemoaned the closure, saying this is another blow to the Granite Mile – with scores of traders having shut their doors in recent years.

And just days ago, clothes shop Attic became the latest casualty in an area littered with vacant stores – with owners blaming prolonged revamp works for plunging footfall.

The M&S in Aberdeen city centre has been closed for a few months.
But Our Union Street campaigner David White thinks the new market on The Green could help fill the gap M&S left in the city centre by attracting a fresh batch of shoppers.

In an exclusive interview, David tells us:

  •  Why Union Street is a game of two halves when it comes to finding takers for empty units.
  • What he thinks should be done with the old M&S flagship store.
  • And why he needs traders to have a “vision” when it comes to the Granite Mile.

Has M&S loss and Union Street roadworks affected efforts to fill empty units?

The former Bank of Scotland sales director has been in charge of efforts to find new takers for the vacant premises lining the Granite Mile.

He has already helped halve the number of disused spaces from 48 to 24, and has loads more ideas in the pipeline to bring new fortunes to the high street.

David explains the M&S building is technically not on their “empty units to fill” list as it’s about 100 yards off from Union Street – and this is where their efforts are focused.

However, the closure of the flagship store has still had an impact on progress, with many shoppers now saying “they have no reason to go to the city centre”.

A sign directing shoppers to the Union Square store.
This, combined with the roadworks on the central stretch of Union Street, has made it difficult to attract new tenants for the vacant properties in that area, David adds.

“That’s the end we have difficulty filling the units,” he told us days before Attic closed and left another problem on their hands.

“From our old office at Union Terrace Gardens up – it’s great! Because you’ve got the nice clothes shops like Lolo and Co, and all these people who’ve moved in already.

“But from Union Terrace Gardens down, it’s like a building site, so you ain’t going to attract many new tenants to that area until that building work is complete.

“I think we’ve just got to accept that’s going to be a challenging period.”

The construction site stretch of the Granite Mile shown on August 11.
‘Flint market will become new destination for shoppers’

However, David still thinks there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The Our Union Street campaigner reckons that the new food and drink market, Flint, would make up for the loss of the flagship M&S.

Construction on the £40 million venue began last spring. It is expected to open in 2027.

Once completed, it will boast a choice of 10 vendors and stalls for artworks, jewellery and other crafts, as well as an outdoor area for events and pop-up markets.

Building work progress at the site of the new market.
And David thinks this would be a new reason for shoppers to come to the city centre.

He says: “I think the transition is to get the market up and running, and then that becomes a destination for people in the way that M&S used to be.

“It would be a hard sell trying to get anybody to move into these units just now because some of the businesses down there are hanging on by their fingertips.

“We can still do it, but there’s going to be this gap where it’s going to be difficult.

“So if we can fill up the units at this [west] end of the street, then we can attack that part once it’s more marketable.”

David White in front of two previously empty Union Street units.
What could be done with M&S?

While Our Union Street might not be in charge of filling the vacant M&S building, David still has some ideas how it could be brought back to life.

Some people have suggested it could be turned into a museum highlighting Aberdeen’s historic alcohol production, while others think the huge site should be demolished.

Meanwhile, Richard Tinto, of Tinto Architecture, said the building could be a great boutique shopping centre for high-end brands like Mulberry, Barbour and Ralph Lauren.

The front page of The Press and Journal breaking news of the M&S closure in 2024.
But David doubts any national retailers would be keen to move in there at this point.

Instead, he says turning around the vacant M&S building would require “a bit of foresight and creativity”.

“It will need some sort of intervention as it would be a hard one to shift,” David adds.

“From my sort of commercial experience, I would say that it could be reconfigured as almost like a business incubator.

“Get lots of start-up traders who can’t afford to be on Union Street there to germinate their businesses, and once they get it to a point that it’s successful then they could move on to Union Street.

“That seems to me like a great use of that building, but it needs people with a bit of foresight.”

The now closed M&S building in Aberdeen.
What are the group’s next steps?

The key ingredient to a bustling city centre, David says, is finding “people with a vision”, who are not dissuaded by the current “building site” on Union Street.

Instead, he hopes more traders would take the Granite Mile for what it would be in a year’s time when the revamp is completed.

It comes after Aberdeen-based firm Sanaland lodged proposals to breathe new life into the former Royal Bank of Scotland building and turn the upper floors into flats.

The first, second and third floors would be converted into two one-bedroom and one two-bedroom flats, while the fourth floor would be a three-bedroom apartment.

