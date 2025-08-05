Aberdeen councillor Jennifer Stewart suspended for months after calling Lord Provost ‘old and sexist’

Defiant councillor Jennifer Stewart blasted that she “hadn’t committed a crime” as she was suspended for four months after calling Aberdeen’s Lord Provost “old” and “sexist”.

A complaint regarding the independent member’s behaviour at multiple council meetings was lodged by SNP council figurehead David Cameron.

For many months, tensions between the pair boiled over with angry scenes during heated meetings.

The Standards Commission for Scotland held a hearing at the Town House today to consider whether Mrs Stewart had breached the councillors’ code of conduct when things got most intense.

The first issue focused on whether the Hazlehead member had been “disrespectful towards, discriminated against and bullied” the Lord Provost at council meetings in December 2022 and again in March, April, September and October 2023.

The second issue was to consider if she had been disrespectful towards Mr Cameron in a P&J article published in October 2023.

In it, Mrs Stewart had said that the Lord Provost delayed on intervening during a particular meeting due to his age.

What led to the standards hearing?

The ethical standard’s commissioner looked into the matter by watching a staggering 24 hours of webcast footage from council meetings, and reading transcriptions of them.

Mr Cameron had made nine issues of complaint, but six were found not to have breached the code.

However, the remaining three were up for debate by the standards commission panel.

It was argued Mrs Stewart had breached four sections of the councillors’ code of conduct, about treating others with respect.

Representative for the ethical standards commissioner, Angela Glen, laid out the case against the west end councillor.

She stated that the webcast showed Mrs Stewart to be “continuously speaking over the complainer, accusing him of disrespectful conduct, misogynistic or sexist conduct, sexual harassment and religious discrimination”.

Ms Glen also noted the news article showed how Mrs Stewart “doubled down” on much of what she had said during the meeting.

The commissioner said that if Mrs Stewart didn’t think Mr Cameron’s behaviour had improved, she should have taken action privately away from the council chamber.

However, due to the comments being made at a public meeting, the commissioner believed Mrs Stewart’s conduct was “disrespectful and discourteous” of Mr Cameron.

Comments made about Lord Provost’s age ‘demeaning’

During the October 2023 meeting, Mrs Stewart had made comments on Mr Cameron’s age that seemed to suggest it was affecting his ability to run the talks efficiently.

After the Lord Provost had taken a pause during proceedings, she said: “And perhaps Lord Provost, with the greatest of respect, if it is your age that is making a delay…”

Picking up on this, the ethics commissioner believed that could be seen as age discrimination and believed the remark was “demeaning”.

Ms Glen added: “The complainer is in his 70s.

“It’s widely understood as an accepted and polite social norm, reference specifically to an individual’s age in a professional public setting is not appropriate and not respectful.

“The statement is not only a reference to his age, but to his inability due to age.”

It was even suggested that Mrs Stewart went on to “mock” the Lord Provost by changing the pitch of her voice and tone to imitate him.

David Cameron’s past makes appearance at hearing

After watching the webcasts, the commissioner noted that Mr Cameron would often pause if he needed a moment before asking other members to speak.

Therefore, it was ruled that other councillors were subject to the same treatment as Mrs Stewart.

After reviewing all of the meeting footage between December 2022 and October 2023, commission staff didn’t believe Mr Cameron had carried out any bullying, misogynistic or sexist conduct.

Councillor Jennifer Stewart stands by her words

Ahead of making her argument, Mrs Stewart said it was “stressful” and she had been preparing for this hearing for a long time.

She said: “I’ve taken the oath and it’s my opinion and valued judgement that the complainer is a misogynist.

“He has been sexist towards me and he looked at me venomously, which may have been due to his age.

“I stand by my words.”

The councillor also argued that her comments were appropriate, based on the “character and history” of the Lord Provost.

“You have to consider who the complainant is, who the respondent is, and I would say this is a political spat not an ethical problem.

“My comments were political, they were a valued judgement.

“They may have been shocking, exaggerated, they may even have been provocative, shocking and perhaps aggressive.

“They may have been incorrect, but they were made at a time where chaos ensued in the council – In my 18 years I had not seen anything like that before.”

An emotional Mrs Stewart finished making her case by saying: “I haven’t committed a crime.

“I have called out this behaviour, I have said that I won’t tolerate it.

“If people like me don’t call it out or are penalised by calling it out, then what hope is there for other women who want to be involved in politics?”

David Cameron found behaviour ‘aggressive and unreasonable’

The panel then heard an impact statement on behalf of Mr Cameron, who was not present at the hearing.

It stated that the pressure on him as meeting convener is “magnified” when Mrs Stewart is present.

The statement added: “When the respondent is not there, he feels less intimidated as she creates an unpleasant atmosphere.

“He has never before been described as misogynistic at any point throughout his career, not has he been accused of being old and not up to the job.

Mr Cameron also stated that he believed Mrs Stewart’s behaviour towards him to be “aggressive and unreasonable”.

In response, Mrs Stewart spoke of her community work and “unblemished” public record, and said she was simply “standing up for justice”.

What was the Standards Commission’s decision?

But after a brief break to deliberate, the standards commission panel decided to suspend the Aberdeen councillor for four months.

This means she can’t attend any meetings or take part in votes during this time.

They claimed that Mrs Stewart’s comments were disrespectful and damaging to Mr Cameron’s reputation.

Malcolm Bell, Standards Commission Member and Chair of the Hearing Panel, said:

“The requirements for elected members to treat others with respect and to refrain from any conduct that could amount to bullying or harassment are key requirements of the councillors’ code.

“The panel noted that a failure to comply with the code’s provisions in these regards can adversely affect the rights and reputations of others.”

