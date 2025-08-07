Council shoots down chance to form alliance with Aberdeen FC over seafront stadium talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council shoots down chance to form alliance with Aberdeen FC over seafront stadium talks

The SNP co-leader Christian Allard had said it was "a bit dangerous" to bring politics into football...

By Isaac Buchan
Glossier design images of the Aberdeen beachfront regeneration - featuring a boardwalk and new football stadium - were released in 2021. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Leading councillors have turned down the chance to form an alliance with Aberdeen FC to get plans for a new beach stadium back on track.

Labour group boss M Tauqeer Malik wanted to form a “working group” with the Dons to try and accelerate the proposals which have been at a stalemate for years.

The rift has revolved around funding of the ground – with the council reluctant to contribute public money to see the stadium built.

Opposition members said now was the time to capitalise after 100,000 fans lined the streets to celebrate the club’s Scottish Cup triumph over Celtic in May.

However, there were concerns about “bringing politics into football” from the SNP group who lead the authority.

Club chairman Dave Cormack last night told The P&J he was “adamant” that Aberdeen FC would pay their fair share of the new stadium, and that it could bring a huge boost to the beach masterplan.

Aberdeen. Scottish Cup Final Bus Parade.
Council told to strike a deal

Back in May, the Dons’ chief executive Alan Burrows urged councillors to get back round the negotiating table and hammer out a deal to get the beach stadium back on track.

This came after planning convenor Martin Greig said the new ground was “unlikely to happen”, and that the second phase of the entire seafront masterplan featuring the potential ground was “all visionary”.

The P&J front page on May 30 2025. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson
Calls for a new stadium at the beach were reignited after Dons fans flooded the streets to welcome home their Scottish Cup winning heroes.

This was met with support from the ruling SNP Lib-Dem group, with co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill “delighted” to set up a meeting with Mr Burrows.

But two months on from this it’s understood no meeting has actually taken place.

What were the plans to get Aberdeen FC stadium talks fast forwarded?

Mr Malik and head of the Tories Richard Brooks both put forward the suggestion that the local authority form a “working group” with the club.

This would include the four council group leaders, senior officers, and Dons top brass.

Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Mr Malik said the city is “required to do more” to embrace the benefits the club brings.

He added: “The opportunity to do something is now, and we must grab that opportunity with both hands, and work together to bring about a facility the citizens can be proud of at the beach.”

But the idea was shot down by the administration.

Why did council turn down Aberdeen FC stadium idea?

After listing off his Dons-supporting credentials, which included owning a season ticket and going to the famous final, Mr Allard opted against a working group with the club.

The Torry councillor said he felt “bringing politics into sport” could be “a bit dangerous”, and that he merely wished to congratulate the Dons on their victory.

Council co-leader Christian Allard at the Scottish Cup final against Celtic. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The council co-leader added: “Aberdeen Football Club made an approach to the four of us (group leaders) to set up a meeting with the club.”

It is understood that a date for the crunch talks has not been set.

What do the Dons say about this?

After the meeting, the Dons stressed that they were “keen to take a fresh approach” in upcoming talks with local authority cash chiefs.

Chairman Dave Cormack said: “This is so important to Aberdeen at such a pivotal time. It must secure cross-party support that cannot be derailed by political whims or a change in administration.

“We’re keen to take a fresh approach in terms of bringing politicians of all parties, business leaders and other stakeholders together in a shared ambition for the city.”

He continued: “In the meantime, we look forward to meeting with city leaders to discuss the next steps, including the crucial issue of how it would be funded.

“Aberdeen FC is adamant that it will pay its fair share of a new stadium as part of a multi-sports and leisure complex that would bring a significant uplift to the regional economy.”

