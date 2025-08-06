Cala boss pledges new Cults homes will ‘help solve housing crisis’ as ’emotive’ locals turn out for talks

New houses between Cults and Garthdee will address a local “crisis” while easing traffic on busy roads, according to the Cala Homes boss driving them forward.

The 115-home vision on land at Pitfodels was announced last month and the first public consultation event was held at the Marcliffe on Tuesday.

Scores of locals turned up throughout the day to inspect the designs and quiz housing bosses on the major development.

We spoke with Cala Homes chief Ross Maclennan to learn more about the scheme – and heard from some Lower Deeside residents on why they are against the plan…

What are the plans for the Pitfodels development?

Last month, The Press and Journal revealed the developer’s major plans to build a £4 million bridge linking Garthdee and Cults along with 115 homes on land at Pitfodels.

Developers say the newly proposed link road between Inchgarth Road and North Deeside Road would help to ease pressure on two historic bridges at Pitfodels Station Road and Westerton Road.

At the event last night, more information on Cala’s proposals was provided, including display boards which gave more detail on how it would take shape.

What did Cala Homes boss say about roads?

Ross Maclennan, who is the land director at Cala Homes (North), was at the event yesterday and on hand to answer questions.

Taking a break from discussions with residents, Mr Maclennan told us that the proposed development will help improve roads in the Cults area.

He said: “Currently two sub-standard roads link North Deeside Road and Inchgarth and the new link road will really help, we think, improve road safety there.

“As you’ll know from going down those side roads just now, they’re all just really narrow roads, not built for modern day traffic.”

Mr Maclennan added: “Pitfodels Station Road is really poor, it’s pretty dangerous. It’s really blind turning out on North Deeside Road, likewise for Westerton Road.”

And what about the Deeside Way?

Since the plans were unveiled, there had been some concerns about how they may affect the popular Deeside Way.

The former railway line has become a popular route for walkers and cyclists over the years.

But Mr Maclennan insists that the development would actually provide an easier way of getting onto the path for many.

“It will allow for better connectivity to the Deeside Way,” he tells me while pointing at large boards showing off designs.”

He continued: “Currently, not all abilities are able to get to it.

“The Deeside Way is really popular, so we’re keen to make sure the road that connects Inchgarth and North Deeside doesn’t impact that.

“It’s a very well used route, so there’ll be a bridge similar to what’s at Garthdee to make sure we get over that safely and that access is still maintained.”

Mr Maclennan said some residents had been worried about a road being created to cut through the popular path, but had been “reassured” by the confirmation a bridge would instead be built.

How many homes will be affordable?

The construction boss said there will be 25% affordable housing on the site as well.

He added: “I think there’s definitely a housing need, and people do need homes, we’re confident in that as well. That’s a national thing, a local thing…

“Across the country there’s been declared housing crises, so there is certainly a need for housing.”

Why are people concerned about Cala Homes Pitfodels development?

However, some remain unconvinced and locals attended the event yesterday to voice their concerns.

Roy Wilson, has lived in Pitfodels since 1994 and said he “fundamentally opposes” the proposed plans.

The “frustrated” resident said: “It’s one of the very few green spaces along the road here. It’s a really valuable piece of green space in the city. We need to preserve this.”

And he questioned the claims about the need to reduce congestion on the surrounding roads.

Mr Wilson added: “We’ve got a bypass now, the pressure on these roads has substantially decreased. I think this will really increase the traffic to lower Inchgarth.”

‘I see kids going in with their notebooks writing down how many species…’

Meanwhile, one resident who has lived in Pitfodels for over 20 years, said: “We’ve got a plethora of wildlife, we’ve got so much wildlife you wouldn’t believe. We’ve got badger setts and things like that.

“It’s terrible to take that away… Owls, birds of prey.

“You see children going in there, I see kids going in with their notebooks writing down how many species and that’s absolutely lovely.”

Cheryl Frizzler, who lives on the North Deeside Road, said: “My main concerns are medical cover, where are they going to go to the GP? How is Cults Academy going to cope?”

How do you feel about the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

What are the next steps?

Feedback on the proposals will be accepted up until Monday, August 25.

A second public exhibition is then to be held at the Marcliffe on Monday, September 1, from 3pm-7pm.

At the second event, Cala Homes will respond to the feedback they have received and will provide more detail on the proposed development.

More information on the plans can be found on the consultation website.

Read more: