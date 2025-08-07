‘Millions in fines’ could be used to refund bus gate drivers if council loses court case

City leaders could end up using millions of stashed bus lane fines to refund bus gate offenders – if traders win the court battle over the traffic measures.

Aberdeen City Council finance officers have revealed they still don’t have a clear plan on how they would fund the reparations if they lose the legal challenge later this year.

However, they said there are millions in unused cash from bus lane fines that could be paid out if needed.

Disgruntled business owners are taking the local authority to court over the contentious traffic measures in November after a year-long campaign against them.

Councillors were yesterday told there could be a “high impact” on coffers if they lose the battle – though they reckon there is a “low likelihood” of this.

Chief finance officer Jonathan Belford was eager to stress that the cash-strapped council would be able to cover any costs.

And he added their safety net is a piggybank of bus lane fines, which currently has “several millions of pounds” up for grabs.

This revelation came as opposition members demanded answers on the monetary noose potentially dangling in front of the local authority.

How much bus gate fines could have to be paid back?

During the finance meeting, an overview of the council’s coffers took up much of the morning.

In this, Conservative group leader Richard Brooks queried the potential of millions of pounds worth of bus gate fines having to be paid back.

Recent data from Aberdeen City Council shows just how many motorists have been caught out by the traffic rules this year.

Last summer, the charges increased from £60 to £100, reduced to £50 if paid within two weeks.

And so, the fines add up to a mammoth total of £1,327,500 for the first seven months of the year.

Even if everyone paid their fine within the two weeks, reducing the price to £50, that would still equate to £663,750.

But when Mr Brooks asked the local authority’s top finance officer if an exact figure had been earmarked, Mr Belford said he “didn’t have a calculation on that”.

However, “several millions” of unassigned cash could end up being used…

Where would these ‘several millions’ come from?

When quizzed on the risk, Mr Belford said that whilst nothing was earmarked yet, the funds are there just in case.

The chief financial officer told Mr Brooks: “We’ve got earmarked sums in relation to bus lane enforcement (BLE), and money within that which provides a layer, dare I say, of financial protection in case that is required.”

He continued: “It is not recognised as a provision (for repaying bus gate fines), what I’m saying is that we have money that has been collected as part of BLE that has not yet been committed or spent, and that remains part of our balance sheet.”

Could other projects have to be put on hold?

One fear that was raised is that other projects may have to be put on the backburner as a result of the court case looming over the council.

Labour member Simon Watson asked whether the Merchant Quarter cycle lane, and other plans agreed in June, would have to be delayed.

Mr Belford replied: “The short answer I suppose is no, they are not on hold.”

You can view the full meeting here.

