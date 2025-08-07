‘Millions in fines’ could be used to refund bus gate drivers if council loses court case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Millions in fines’ could be used to refund bus gate drivers if council loses court case

Council finance bosses revealed they could use the cash from bus lane fines as a safety net if they end up on the losing side in November.

By Isaac Buchan
Motorists could get back £100 per fine they received if traders win their court battle. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
City leaders could end up using millions of stashed bus lane fines to refund bus gate offenders – if traders win the court battle over the traffic measures.

Aberdeen City Council finance officers have revealed they still don’t have a clear plan on how they would fund the reparations if they lose the legal challenge later this year.

However, they said there are millions in unused cash from bus lane fines that could be paid out if needed.

Disgruntled business owners are taking the local authority to court over the contentious traffic measures in November after a year-long campaign against them.

Councillors were yesterday told there could be a “high impact” on coffers if they lose the battle – though they reckon there is a “low likelihood” of this.

Chief Finance Officer Jonathan Belford Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Chief finance officer Jonathan Belford was eager to stress that the cash-strapped council would be able to cover any costs.

And he added their safety net is a piggybank of bus lane fines, which currently has “several millions of pounds” up for grabs.

This revelation came as opposition members demanded answers on the monetary noose potentially dangling in front of the local authority.

How much bus gate fines could have to be paid back?

During the finance meeting, an overview of the council’s coffers took up much of the morning.

In this, Conservative group leader Richard Brooks queried the potential of millions of pounds worth of bus gate fines having to be paid back.

Recent data from Aberdeen City Council shows just how many motorists have been caught out by the traffic rules this year.

Last summer, the charges increased from £60 to £100, reduced to £50 if paid within two weeks.

And so, the fines add up to a mammoth total of £1,327,500 for the first seven months of the year.

Even if everyone paid their fine within the two weeks, reducing the price to £50, that would still equate to £663,750.

The council could have to dish out more than £1 million if they lost their court battle, according to their own data. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

But when Mr Brooks asked the local authority’s top finance officer if an exact figure had been earmarked, Mr Belford said he “didn’t have a calculation on that”.

However, “several millions” of unassigned cash could end up being used…

Where would these ‘several millions’ come from?

When quizzed on the risk, Mr Belford said that whilst nothing was earmarked yet, the funds are there just in case.

The chief financial officer told Mr Brooks: “We’ve got earmarked sums in relation to bus lane enforcement (BLE), and money within that which provides a layer, dare I say, of financial protection in case that is required.”

Tory group leader Richard Brooks. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
He continued: “It is not recognised as a provision (for repaying bus gate fines), what I’m saying is that we have money that has been collected as part of BLE that has not yet been committed or spent, and that remains part of our balance sheet.”

Do you think the council will have to end up paying back bus gate fines? Let us know in our comments section below

Could other projects have to be put on hold?

One fear that was raised is that other projects may have to be put on the backburner as a result of the court case looming over the council.

Merchant Quarter is one of the places being targeted by planners in their latest LEZ fine and bus lane fine cash crusade. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Labour member Simon Watson asked whether the Merchant Quarter cycle lane, and other plans agreed in June, would have to be delayed.

Mr Belford replied: “The short answer I suppose is no, they are not on hold.”

You can view the full meeting here.

