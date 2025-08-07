Jennifer Stewart: ‘They’ve suspended me for saying so, but I still think Aberdeen’s Lord Provost is misogynist’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jennifer Stewart: ‘They’ve suspended me for saying so, but I still think Aberdeen’s Lord Provost is misogynist’

The Aberdeen councillor was suspended for four months after making "disrespectful" comments about the Lord Provost.

Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart
Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart has been handed a four-month suspension by the Standards Commission. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter

Embattled Aberdeen councillor Jennifer Stewart is considering calling it quits after being suspended for branding the city’s Lord Provost a “misogynist”.

Watchdogs decreed that the Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells member had breached the councillors’ code of conduct during day-long talks on Tuesday.

They said her comments about SNP colleague David Cameron being “old and sexist” were “disrespectful and damaging”.

Following the seven-hour meeting, they decided to suspend Mrs Stewart for four months.

It came as the west end councillor revealed she was signed off sick twice by her doctor due to stress and anxiety over the hearing which had loomed over her for two years.

Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart was suspended for four months. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

How does councillor Jennifer Stewart feel about the decision?

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Mrs Stewart said she was “disappointed” with the commission’s ruling.

She was also “shocked” by the way the hearing played out, complaining that she had been stopped from speaking around 14 times.

“I had barely said a few words at the very beginning and I was interrupted,” the frustrated councillor said.

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I had a very strong case.”

Mrs Stewart told us she was “very grateful” that her husband and daughter were by her side to support her throughout the often emotional hearing.

‘I’m just not willing to tolerate any of that’

But despite being suspended, the independent councillor is standing by everything she has said about Aberdeen’s civic leader and is “holding her head very high”.

“I would still say in my view, in my opinion, and how I was treated, that he is a misogynist,” Mrs Stewart stated.

“There was sexism in the chamber, the way that I have been treated from 2022 until 2023.”

After reviewing all of the meeting footage between December 2022 and October 2023, commission staff ruled earlier this week that they didn’t believe Mr Cameron had carried out any bullying, misogynistic or sexist conduct.

Mr Cameron said he had never been accused of anything like this before.

‘I was the one he was banging the gavel at’

However, Mrs Stewart continues to question the findings – referring back to an incident involving a gavel in January.

Mrs Stewart recalls the first council meeting of this year, when Mr Cameron furiously thumped a gavel 50 times before proceedings were abandoned.

“I was the one that he was banging the gavel at,” she tells me.

“David Cameron made those comments at me, banging the gavel.

Mrs Stewart also says she has been left feeling “intimidated” in the chamber while standing up for her Christian faith – particularly during debates on relocating the city centre nativity display.

Mrs Stewart added: “It’s about what you’re willing to tolerate and I’m just not willing to tolerate any of that, it has to be called out.

“I stand by everything that I said, I was under oath and I take that very seriously.”

Councillor fears women may be ‘too scared’ to speak out

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Ethical Standards Commissioner had suggested Mrs Stewart should have raised her concerns in private and away from the council chamber.

But, while a meeting was held with the duo behind closed doors, the councillor believes she was right to have made her voice clear during public session.

Aberdeen councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart outside the St Mary’s cathedral on Huntly Street. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“It was okay for me to say it in a private room with the chief executive, Angela Scott, there.

“It was okay to call him a misogynist or sexist there.

“But as soon as I said it in the chamber, then no – what message is this getting out to women throughout Scotland who might consider standing for local elections?

“Other people will say things offline or maybe do it on Facebook or X, which I don’t, but they’ll be too scared to say it in the room in case they’re threatened with the standards.

“I wouldn’t wish anyone to go through what I’ve gone through for the past almost two years, having this hanging over me.”

What’s next for councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart?

Mrs Stewart is now considering her next steps.

“What I do in the future, whether I stand again or not, has nothing to do with this,” she explained.

“I stood in 2022 because I care passionately about my constituents and want to make sure their voices are heard.

“I’ve always tried to help them, I’ve always put them first, I’ve done the best in my ability and they believe in me.”

Former depute provost councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Do you think Mrs Stewart is right to continue speaking out against the Lord Provost? Let us know in our comments section below

Mrs Stewart won’t be able to attend council meetings while suspended, but she has stressed it will be business as usual when sorting issues for her constituents.

In fact, she was approached by residents the morning after her tense hearing.

“I’ve already had people contacting me asking if I can get trees sorted out,” she chuckled.

“The volume of the public that have already contacted me is staggering because people can see past it.”

She added: “I am a strong woman, I have put up with a hell of a lot, and I’m just saying this lady’s not for turning.”

What did the Lord Provost have to say?

Speaking after the meeting, David Cameron said he was “relieved” the matter had reached a conclusion after two years.

Aberdeen Lord Provost David Cameron. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He said: “I take no pleasure in knowing that councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart has been found to have breached the councillors’ code of conduct.

“However, hopefully this can be put behind us and I can get on with my role in the council for the benefit of the citizens of Aberdeen.”

