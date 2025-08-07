Jennifer Stewart: ‘They’ve suspended me for saying so, but I still think Aberdeen’s Lord Provost is misogynist’

Embattled Aberdeen councillor Jennifer Stewart is considering calling it quits after being suspended for branding the city’s Lord Provost a “misogynist”.

Watchdogs decreed that the Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells member had breached the councillors’ code of conduct during day-long talks on Tuesday.

They said her comments about SNP colleague David Cameron being “old and sexist” were “disrespectful and damaging”.

Following the seven-hour meeting, they decided to suspend Mrs Stewart for four months.

It came as the west end councillor revealed she was signed off sick twice by her doctor due to stress and anxiety over the hearing which had loomed over her for two years.

How does councillor Jennifer Stewart feel about the decision?

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Mrs Stewart said she was “disappointed” with the commission’s ruling.

She was also “shocked” by the way the hearing played out, complaining that she had been stopped from speaking around 14 times.

“I had barely said a few words at the very beginning and I was interrupted,” the frustrated councillor said.

“I had a very strong case.”

Mrs Stewart told us she was “very grateful” that her husband and daughter were by her side to support her throughout the often emotional hearing.

‘I’m just not willing to tolerate any of that’

But despite being suspended, the independent councillor is standing by everything she has said about Aberdeen’s civic leader and is “holding her head very high”.

“I would still say in my view, in my opinion, and how I was treated, that he is a misogynist,” Mrs Stewart stated.

“There was sexism in the chamber, the way that I have been treated from 2022 until 2023.”

After reviewing all of the meeting footage between December 2022 and October 2023, commission staff ruled earlier this week that they didn’t believe Mr Cameron had carried out any bullying, misogynistic or sexist conduct.

Mr Cameron said he had never been accused of anything like this before.

‘I was the one he was banging the gavel at’

However, Mrs Stewart continues to question the findings – referring back to an incident involving a gavel in January.

Mrs Stewart recalls the first council meeting of this year, when Mr Cameron furiously thumped a gavel 50 times before proceedings were abandoned.

“I was the one that he was banging the gavel at,” she tells me.

“David Cameron made those comments at me, banging the gavel.

Mrs Stewart also says she has been left feeling “intimidated” in the chamber while standing up for her Christian faith – particularly during debates on relocating the city centre nativity display.

Mrs Stewart added: “It’s about what you’re willing to tolerate and I’m just not willing to tolerate any of that, it has to be called out.

“I stand by everything that I said, I was under oath and I take that very seriously.”

Councillor fears women may be ‘too scared’ to speak out

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Ethical Standards Commissioner had suggested Mrs Stewart should have raised her concerns in private and away from the council chamber.

But, while a meeting was held with the duo behind closed doors, the councillor believes she was right to have made her voice clear during public session.

“It was okay for me to say it in a private room with the chief executive, Angela Scott, there.

“It was okay to call him a misogynist or sexist there.

“But as soon as I said it in the chamber, then no – what message is this getting out to women throughout Scotland who might consider standing for local elections?

“Other people will say things offline or maybe do it on Facebook or X, which I don’t, but they’ll be too scared to say it in the room in case they’re threatened with the standards.

“I wouldn’t wish anyone to go through what I’ve gone through for the past almost two years, having this hanging over me.”

What’s next for councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart?

Mrs Stewart is now considering her next steps.

“What I do in the future, whether I stand again or not, has nothing to do with this,” she explained.

“I stood in 2022 because I care passionately about my constituents and want to make sure their voices are heard.

“I’ve always tried to help them, I’ve always put them first, I’ve done the best in my ability and they believe in me.”

Do you think Mrs Stewart is right to continue speaking out against the Lord Provost? Let us know in our comments section below

Mrs Stewart won’t be able to attend council meetings while suspended, but she has stressed it will be business as usual when sorting issues for her constituents.

In fact, she was approached by residents the morning after her tense hearing.

“I’ve already had people contacting me asking if I can get trees sorted out,” she chuckled.

“The volume of the public that have already contacted me is staggering because people can see past it.”

She added: “I am a strong woman, I have put up with a hell of a lot, and I’m just saying this lady’s not for turning.”

What did the Lord Provost have to say?

Speaking after the meeting, David Cameron said he was “relieved” the matter had reached a conclusion after two years.

He said: “I take no pleasure in knowing that councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart has been found to have breached the councillors’ code of conduct.

“However, hopefully this can be put behind us and I can get on with my role in the council for the benefit of the citizens of Aberdeen.”

Read more: