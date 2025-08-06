Council accused of ‘ignoring public’ as Beach Boulevard stretch closed ‘to stop road going through new park’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council accused of ‘ignoring public’ as Beach Boulevard stretch closed ‘to stop road going through new park’

Finance boss Alex McLellan called it a "significant improvement to the beachfront".

By Isaac Buchan
The pedestrian spine at Aberdeen Beach
Councillors have been accused of dismissing the public by officially confirming the permanent closure of a stretch of Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard.

The section of dual carriageway leading to the coast has been closed for about a year now as work on the beach masterplan progresses.

During a finance meeting today, councillors decided to make the change permanent – with the stretch to be replaced by a “pedestrian spine”.

The council’s cash chief Alex McLellan called it a “significant improvement in the beachfront”.

However, fears were raised by opposition members that “the public hadn’t been given warning” of the changes.

A sign directing traffic away from the Beach Boulevard
What is happening to Beach Boulevard spine?

The section of the route linking the city centre with the seafront has been off limits to drivers for more than a year.

It was closed as major work on the £50m Beach Masterplan vision got under way, with a futuristic playpark and events field being formed on either side of the route.

This new path, “free of motor vehicles”, would be used to connect the two projects as well as leading visitors to the beach.

An aerial view showing ongoing work at the Beach Boulevard in Aberdeen
It is designed to make it more appealing for people to visit the beach by walking or cycling.

The pedestrian spine will feature:

  • A designated, segregated, cycle path
  • “Soft landscaping” designed to complement the adjacent park areas
  • Seating locations
  • Bicycle stands
  • Different coloured materials will be used to separate the paths used for pedestrians and cyclists

Were the public properly told about Beach Boulevard?

Conservative leader Richard Brooks raised queries over the public’s knowledge of the plans to do away with the dual carriageway between the new events field and futuristic playpark.

The scheme to close this section of the road received zero objections during the required 28-day period… But there were questions on how many people knew about it.

Tory group leader Richard Brooks. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
This puzzled Mr Brooks, as he asked: “Did we not think it reached the people it needed to reach?”

Finance convenor Alex McLellan responded: “They are all advertised in their usual way as per the legislation.”

‘If something has been in the Edinburgh Gazette – Aberdeen won’t see it’

In the end, the changes were voted through, but not without Conservative and Labour members both expressing their deep concern over the process.

“We want to drive through with this, but we don’t want to do that at the expense of the public voice, the people that elected us and put us in place,” Mr Brooks protested.

“There are objections, and even if social media and the press are things we don’t relate to or have control over, they do give us a thermometer.”

Aberdeen beach masterplan.
He added: “We need to go back and talk to the public, have a bit more engagement with them, because spending £3 million with little detail aggrieves them.”

Labour councillor Simon Watson pointed out that the legal notice requirements may not be enough.

The Torry and Ferryhill member said: “Clearly if something has been published in the Edinburgh Gazette, then the people of Aberdeen may not have read that.”

Labour councillor Simon Watson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
He continued: “That may be what is technically required, but actually we should be going further than that to give our people an assurance that they will have their voice heard?”

‘Do we want a dual carriageway through our new park?’

Backing the proposals, Mr McLellan asked a simple question which summed up his argument.

The finance chief said: “Do we want a dual carriageway through our new park?”

And with regards to concerns over congestion if the road was closed permanently, the Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen member said the pros outweighed the cons.

He told the chamber: “In terms of inconvenience to the motorist, it is minor. But in terms of the benefits of this development… We are going to realise it is really important.

“Traffic is flowing and has been for a number of months.”

You can view the full meeting here.

