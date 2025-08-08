‘Opening Aberdeen plant shop together months into our relationship was best thing we could have done’

A lot of people dream about opening their own business… but not many do it just months into their relationship.

Pam Adamiec and Craig Troup first started chatting online just before lockdown.

But within six months the couple had moved in together and started their own business combining Pam’s love of plants with Craig’s tech know-how.

Five years on, Highland Moss is flourishing.

Their moss jars and terrariums can be seen dotted around different Aberdeen venues.

They’ve built up a solid customer-base and are sending plants across the country.

They’ve even had the honour of supplying moss for different designers for the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show over the years.

And in the years since, they’ve even got engaged.

I visited Pam and Craig at their vibrant store on Constitution Street to find out more about building and running their business together.

And I’m immediately greeted by their friendly lab Noel first, followed by his new brother Angus.

From selling moss poles on Etsy to opening Aberdeen shop

Pam moved to Aberdeen 15 years ago, but having grown up in the Polish countryside, she was already a keen gardener.

She started chatting to Craig online, and when they eventually met up for their first date, everything fell quickly into place.

Soon Craig, who is from Bridge of Don, moved in with his new girlfriend and her dog Noel.

As well as looking after her many plants, Pam started creating moss poles in 2020.

This planted a seed for Craig, who had always dreamed of owning his own business and even studied retail at RGU.

He wanted to try selling them and set up an Etsy account.

The moss poles were a quick hit and Pam started selling cuttings from her own plants. Soon Craig was building a website and setting up suppliers.

Their two-bedroom flat quickly became crowded – so they decided it was time to rent a space specifically for their plants.

And that’s when they found their perfect spot on Constitution Street.

Couple create their own ‘happy place’

Opening the shop was “quite spontaneous”, Craig explains, before describing it as a bit like a “bric-a-brac” shop.

They spent any money they had getting the shop up and running and had no real savings to fall back on.

The unit near the beach was filled with old furniture, things given to them by neighbours or tables they’d borrowed.

Their mums came in and helped by putting stickers on bags and the couple say although their employees aren’t family, they feel like they are.

Over the years, they’ve invested their money back into the business and have upgraded where they can.

But they say the little shop bursting with green plants is their “happy place”, and it was important to build a space where their family could put down roots.

“There’s a real close-knit feeling here,” Craig says.

“And having a place where Noel and Angus can live and get looked after is important too.

“That’s why we call it ‘your happy place’. People come in and say, ‘Oh, this is my happy place’.

“We’re really, really proud of it. I look around sometimes and think what a cool place we made.”

But it can be hard to switch off from work…

The pair run the shop six days a week, and they get plenty of online orders. And on their days off, there’s plenty of admin to catch up on.

They also run workshops for people to come in and learn how to create their own moss jars or terrariums.

And, if that wasn’t enough, the creative couple pull together care kits, help people with repotting and run a “plant hospital”.

While it’s a passion project, it can be a bit “non-stop” – which can also be quite a challenge.

Pam admitted it can be hard to switch off from work.

“If you’re working together and living together, it can turn into working 24/7,” she added.

“We’ll be watching a movie and then we get an email from a customer and start speaking about work. We can have a conversation for hours about this or that, so it never ends.

“And we both have strong personalities, so we don’t always agree…

“But on the other side, it’s really nice because we can celebrate all our successes together, and we know how much time, work and energy it costs to get to this point.”

‘I’m Pam’s cheerleader’, says Craig

Craig says running the business with his fiancee is awesome.

As a kid he’d always be coming up with different business ideas, so he had absolutely no hesitation in starting up Highland Moss.

When he saw Pam make a moss pole, he realised how cool it was and suggested selling it.

And once he set his mind on it, he just did it.

“I was just like let’s go, let’s do it,” he chuckled. “But Pam had a job and she thought she was going down this career path…

“So she had her doubts sometimes, because it was scary. My big thing is just being her cheerleader, encouraging her and supporting her.

“Now she’s this amazing businesswoman that completely schools me on whatever I’m doing.”

Pups are a big part of Highland Moss family

Their Labrador Noel always had a bit of separation anxiety, but lockdown really heightened this.

Part of the reason the couple decided to take the leap with opening their own shop was so he could come to work with them every day.

Now the nine-year-old lab has a very important job – he is the chief customer greeter.

The friendly boy also goes out with Craig and Pam to help them pick moss, carrying empty bags between the pair.

While they always planned on getting another pup, they hadn’t quite anticipated they’d be taking a new addition home quite so soon.

They went along with their neighbour to look at some Labrador puppies…

And when one wee boy stared up at Craig, they just knew he was joining the pack.

Noel and Angus are ‘directors of cuteness’

Angus is now around 12 weeks old, and has been learning the ropes of being a shop dog alongside his big brother.

The couple describe their four-legged companions as the “directors of cuteness” at Highland Moss.

“He’s a very good boy,” Pam said, smiling affectionately at the playful pup. “We’re training him quite hard, but we just want to make sure it’s a good experience for him being in the shop.

“And lots of people actually come to the shop for some dog therapy!”

For now, their family is complete – but they might get another dog in the future.

“Noel is almost 10,” she added. “And we hope he’s going to live forever… but we always think that having two dogs is easier and better for them.”

And what’s next for Pam and Craig?

As the two good boys settle down after their fun photoshoot, I ask the couple what’s next.

With a laugh, Pam says: “When we sell a lot of plants, we can finally get married.

“All the money we make we invest back into the business. We still don’t own a house or anything, so this is a long-term plan.

“For now we’re happy and we don’t need a piece of paper to prove it.

“But I think having a nice wedding, especially with the dogs there, would be so cute.”

The couple have ambitious plans to grow the business too.

Craig says they want to keep the character of Highland Moss alive, but potentially get a larger unit one day.

“We want somewhere people can just chill, and have a cafe,” he said.

“It’s more about making it a destination, where we can encourage people and have experts come and give talks about all the flora.”

‘Running our business bonded our family even more’

The couple agree that they completely compliment each other, and their dynamic works well.

But running their business has brought them even closer.

Craig added: “It’s really interesting to see how Pam and I have changed as people, and how it’s bonded our family even more.

“We’ve gone through so much, and it gives us that strength to know we have each other’s backs. We were tested to the absolute limit almost immediately – and we’ve pulled through.”

