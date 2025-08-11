Gallery: Highlights of Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival at Hazlehead Park 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Highlights of Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival at Hazlehead Park 2025

Nashville arrived in Aberdeen with a huge line-up of music, games and food.

The Summers family at Summer in Nashville.
The Summers family Image taken by: Mark Deans.
By Heather Fowlie & Emma Grady

Thousands turned out as Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival took place in Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park on August 10.

Events included line dancing, rodeo bull rides, American barbecue and street food, country fancy dress, axe throwing, 500 free cowboy hats and country fair games like tin can alley and ball in the bucket.

The main headliners were One Night in Nashville, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Shania Twain tribute acts.

Other live music acts included Howdy, Outpost Drive, Whiskey Cure and Lincoln Skins.

Photographer Mark Deans captured all the best highlights below:

Two music fans stand with their backs to the camera wearing cowboy hats at Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Aberdeen.
Cowboy hats on.
Hat-wearing festival-goers at Hazlehead Park.
Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival at Hazlehead Park.
Three friends enjoy the country vibe.
Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival.
Country hits at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival.
Country hits at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival.
Friends take a selfie in the foreground with crowds behind.
Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival at Hazlehead Park.
A man wearing a cowboy hat holding a hot dog.
Cowboy hats and great food.
A young musician on stage with guitar.
Music at the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival
A woman holds a young child in the crowd.
A woman holds a young child in the crowd at Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival at Hazlehead Park.
A woman wears a brown cowboy hat.
A couple of festival-goers.
A woman wearing a brown cowboy hat enjoys the entertainment.
A woman wearing a brown cowboy hat enjoys the entertainment.
A bearded man in baseball cap at the bar.
Smiles and drinks.
A line of people on camping chairs wearing cowboy hats, viewed from behind at Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Aberdeen.
Boots, hats, and a whole lot of country at Hazlehead Park.
A man gives a thumbs-up and a woman a peace sign.
Dressed up for some country music.
A view of the crowd enjoying the music.
The crowd laps up the music.
The crowd buzzes in nice weather at Hazlehead Park.
The crowd buzz in nice weather at Hazlehead Park.
A pair laugh and smile in the crowd.
Nashville spirit in Aberdeen.
Three women in the crowd.
Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival.
A festival-goer enjoys some axe-throwing fun at Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Aberdeen.
Axe-throwing fun.
A woman dons colourful framed round sunglasses.
Sunny days.
Two female festival-goers in conversation in the park.
Time for chat.
Two women wearing lumberjack shirts and cowboy hats at Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Aberdeen.
Cowboy hats at the ready.
A pair of bearded revellers at Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Aberdeen.
Festival revellers.
Friends enjoying the Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Aberdeen.
Friends enjoying the event.
Donna Forbes, Hanna Galland, Megan Jamieson and Mylene Logan on a hay bale at the Summer in Nashville Festival.
Donna Forbes, Hanna Galland, Megan Jamieson and Mylene Logan.
A female singer on stage at Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Aberdeen.
A singer entertains.
A bearded man enjoys a drink in the foreground with crowds behind.
Fun and relaxation.
A man wears a sheriff's hat.
More hats.
A bandana-wearing attendee at Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival in Aberdeen.
A bandana-wearing festival-goer.
An array of hat colours among a group of women.
Hats galore.

Conversation