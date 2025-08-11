Gallery: Highlights of Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival at Hazlehead Park 2025

Thousands turned out as Summer in Nashville Country Music Festival took place in Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park on August 10.

Events included line dancing, rodeo bull rides, American barbecue and street food, country fancy dress, axe throwing, 500 free cowboy hats and country fair games like tin can alley and ball in the bucket.

The main headliners were One Night in Nashville, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Shania Twain tribute acts.

Other live music acts included Howdy, Outpost Drive, Whiskey Cure and Lincoln Skins.

Photographer Mark Deans captured all the best highlights below: