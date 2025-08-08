Aberdeen Harbour warehouse could become ‘vibrant’ gigs venue

An Aberdeen Harbour warehouse could be given a new lease of life as plans are lodged to transform the huge space into a venue for gigs and DJ nights.

FTV Events want to turn the former Shore Porters warehouse on York Street into a “vibrant, community-focused facility”.

The rejuvenated harbour building, which dates back to 1959, could host a variety of lively gatherings if the makeover is given the go-ahead.

It comes weeks after the nearby Peterson yard at the port was transformed into a massive arena for the Tall Ships festival – with performances from Deacon Blue and Kaiser Chiefs.

And already, these organisers have pencilled in a pair of music nights – and an official Oktoberfest beer bash – for later this year.

Who’s behind the Aberdeen Harbour warehouse plans?

FTV Events have previously staged events on the open air space Queen Links South – behind the 1 York Street warehouse.

And in 2024 they carried out Cultivate Music Festival, the north-east’s biggest electronic music event, at the seaside site to the rear of the warehouse.

What are the plans?

As part of the proposals, they want to transform the “underutilised” city harbour site into a multi-purpose space.

Documents say the plans would create a “much-needed venue for local groups, artists and organisations”.

FTV Events also propose to reconfigure the warehouse to create a main event area and external breakout areas.

Papers say the space would operate between the hours of noon to 11pm to “minimise potential disturbance to nearby properties”.

What other warehouses have been turned into gig venues?

Abandoned warehouses, with such large open spaces, have become increasingly popular locations for concert venues.

A delivery warehouse in Bristol became a venue for dance music last year, while similar plans were formed for a massive Ikea building in Tottenham and for a derelict warehouse in Cumbria.

Further afield the Morton Salt Warehouse in Chicago sat abandoned for years before becoming the successful Salt Shed concert hall.

