Inside the story of Garlogie Inn as venue ‘busier than ever with customers coming from Aberdeen’

Finally managing to catch a breath after a busy lunch hour, Nick Quinn greets me at Garlogie Inn holding a hefty burgundy notebook.

He has been rushed off his feet since early morning, keeping a close eye on proceedings in his quaint Aberdeenshire venue to make sure his customers are well looked after.

But that’s no bother for the 61-year-old, with his decades of experience.

Nick has taken this one peaceful moment to go over his notes – with dates, bookings and orders all collated in this simple-looking book.

“It’s all in here,” Nick chuckles as he holds the well-thumbed tome aloft before me.

“I’ve got 40 years worth of those up in my attic, call me old school but I still prefer to have everything on paper.

“But we’ve been so busy recently that even I caved in and started taking bookings online…”

The inn just outside Weshill enjoys a reputation as a countryside retreat packed with charm and surrounded by stunning scenery.

And Nick tells me why he thinks more and more people have been flocking there in recent years.

In our exclusive interview, the owner explains:

How ‘spit and sawdust’ Garlogie Inn became Aberdeenshire staple

As I tuck into a freshly prepared acorn slice (a thick slab of coconut and white chocolate deliciousness), Nick recalls how things have changed since taking on Garlogie Inn.

He moved north from Yorkshire when he was just 16 after his uncle purchased the Waterwheel restaurant in Milltimber at the height of the oil boom in the late 1970s.

Nick’s whole family relocated to a four-bedroom house that came with it, before setting off on their own ventures in hospitality.

And after five years of each doing their own thing, they heard about this “spit and sawdust pub near Westhill” in 1986.

He explains to me the layout of the rural institution back then…

There were no female toilets, and the range of drinks included little more than vodka, whisky and McEwans lager.

“It was a proper ‘on the way back from the mart on a Friday’ place when we came – all sawdust and guys having the drams,” Nick chuckles.

The one thing that caught his eye, however, was “car after car” driving past on the way to Banchory or Tarland, and Nick started seeing the potential.

Garlogie Inn owner: ‘It’s become a way of life’

It cost £61,000 when they took it over in the mid-1980s.

But then the real work started, with the clan “investing a lot” to spruce it up and his mum starting to make pies as the venue branched out ever so slightly into selling food.

Before long, the inn had become a hit – and Nick was taking over the house next door in order to expand the business.

He points to a frame on the wall, right next to his “improvised office” in the bar area, showing his mum Thelma and dad John.

John died in 2020 but the owner tells me their “legacy” lives on here as he runs it with his brother Paul.

“We just keep things going and run it in a way that they would have run it,” he smiles.

“Believe me, it’s just become a way of life.”

‘Covid lockdown was a big thing for us – but turned out to be a positive’

July 26, 2020.

That’s a date that sticks in Nick’s mind.

It’s the day Garlogie Inn reopened after four months in lockdown.

About a fortnight later, Aberdeen was plunged back into harsh restrictions.

A controversial Scottish Government ruling forced hospitality venues across the city to close in a bid to curb rising Covid levels.

This “local lockdown”, as it was called, had a punishing impact on places in Aberdeen already struggling to stay afloat.

But one silver lining was that an increasing number of people (perhaps even some flouting the rules by escaping the city) stumbled upon the hidden gems dotted around the shire.

Nick recalls: “We were obviously getting people coming out from Aberdeen, and it’s not like I was the Covid police to vet where everyone lives. And from that, we just snowballed.

“People could see that we’d smartened and tidied everything up, we had new carpet, we had new furniture, we’d put a little extension on the front – and all of this just helped us.

“Since then, word of mouth has become incredible. It’s been absolutely amazing for us.

“It’s all there, the business is there, we’re just very fortunate.”

Garlogie Inn ‘ready for expansion’ amid Aberdeen customers boom

Waving away another group of customers, Nick says Garlogie Inn is “chock-a-block” every single day – from breakfast time to late in the evenings.

Just in the last few years, he has had to double his staff to keep on top of it all – now employing 42 people from around the region.

And he is already pondering how he could expand even further.

Looking across to the bar stocked with all sorts of beverages, Nick explains how he could add an extra 40 seats here…

“I’ve got the plan in my head,” he adds.

“That wall comes out, a brand new kitchen is built, this area will be for the staff and I take the seats to 130. It’s absolutely no problem – I’ve got enough business for it.”

The post-Covid boom has now increased even further, Nick says, with more and more people avoiding Aberdeen and opting for an outing in the countryside.

Garlogie Inn might be about 20 miles away from the city centre, but customers still prefer to drive out to a more “comfortable setting with good parking”, he reckons.

‘People prefer to travel out the road than deal with bus gates and LEZ’

Aberdeen business leaders have long spoken of visitors choosing the countryside more often since the introduction of the bus gates, LEZ and the roadworks in the city centre.

Inverurie retail guru, Derek Ritchie, previously said the town centre has become “the busiest in Scotland” in the last year or so, packed with Aberdeen customers.

And Nick sees how that could be the case.

He says: “The feedback we hear when we’re chatting away with customers is that people feel a little bit intimidated by certain things that go on in Aberdeen.

“People would much rather now travel out the road – lovely views, big car park, nice warm surroundings and know that they’re going to be well looked after…

“Rather than the hassle of having to park in the town or go through the LEZ or the bus gates or everything else, and see boarded up shops.

“I just think they feel more comfortable being out in the shire – Banchory, Stonehaven, Westhill, Ellon… They want to be out of town.”

What’s the key to success?

However, this is not the sole reason why people continue returning to Garlogie Inn over and over again for nearly 40 years now.

It’s the friendly atmosphere, the attention to detail and care for the customer that make his countryside venue special, Nick tells me.

“It’s the little things that make a difference,” he smiles.

“Having that chat with the customer, offering food that’s always piping hot – and affordable – in a comfortable setting, making sure that we know what people like…

“All of this might seem small, but goes a long way. We’ve got just the most amazing loyal customers that any business could wish to have.

“And they will always be our number one priority.”

