Home at Newburgh’s Ythan Estuary to be demolished for replacement ‘inspired by Cumbrian cafe’

The project has been influenced by the "clean crisp contemporary aesthetic" of the Silecroft Beach Cafe.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Elder Cottage in Newburgh
Elder Cottage in Newburgh could soon be demolished. Image: Neil Strachan

Plans have been lodged to knock down a Newburgh home and replace it with a new one inspired by a coastal Cumbrian cafe.

Brian Andrew wants to demolish the property at 15 Inch Road, better known as Elder Cottage.

The house is the last in a row of homes that look out onto the Ythan estuary, and was sold for £175,000 earlier this year.

The cottage at the end of a driveway and surrounded by grass.
Elder Cottage in Newburgh. Image: Neil Strachan

However, the homeowner believes it needs to be razed to the ground for multiple reasons.

Why does the current Newburgh property need to be demolished?

Mr Andrew argues the existing building needs to be replaced as it has a “compromised construction”.

Elder Cottage was built as a pre-fabricated Dorran structure, which has since been found to be defective by the Scottish Government.

A photograph showing the site of the house plans.
The site of the proposed housing development. Image: Neil Strachan

These types of homes were typically bungalows and were built between 1940 and 1960 using precast reinforced concrete.

At the time, Dorran construction was seen to be an affordable and quick building option, however homes suffered from structural issues and damp.

An artist's impression of the home planned.
The proposed replacement Newburgh home. Image: Neil Strachan

Investigations carried out on Elder Cottage revealed that the works needed to bring the home back up to standard would be “extensive and cost-prohibitive”.

So, Mr Andrew wants to knock it down and build a new energy efficient house in its place.

What would the cafe-inspired Newburgh home look like?

Floorplans show the proposed new home would have two bedrooms along with an open-plan living, kitchen and dining area.

Existing garden space would be kept, but timber decking would be added for residents to sit out on during warmer spells of weather.

Architect's drawings of the new house.
Floor plans of the proposed new eco friendly Newburgh home. Image: Neil Strachan

It will have a gable facing the coastline, which project agent Neil Strachan argues is “entirely appropriate”.

He also says this design can be seen in “countless” historic fishing villages across Aberdeenshire.

An artist's impression of the cafe which the house is based on.
The Silecroft Beach Cafe in Cumbria has inspired the design of the new home. Image: Konishigaffney Architects

Planning documents reveal the home’s look has been influenced by the “clean, crisp, contemporary aesthetic” of the Silecroft Beach Cafe about 3o0 miles away in Cumbria.

The Lake District eatery was designed by Scottish architects and allows customers to take in stunning coastal views while relaxing and enjoying some delicious food.

