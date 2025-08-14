Gallery: Best photos of Ballater Highland Games 2025

Thousands turned out as Ballater Highland Games 2025 took place at Monaltrie Park on August 14.

The event is always held on the second Thursday in August and gates opened at 9.30am.

At certain intervals throughout the day, the pipe bands paraded around the perimeter track.

Many activities took place including the open piping competitions, Highland dancing and of course the hill race that started at 3pm for men’s and women’s races.

Ballater’s Highland Games had a large offering of trade stands and food outlets, with everything from fashion, arts and crafts, homeware, Scottish produce and gifts on offer.

Press and Journal photographer Kath Flannery captured all the best highlights below: