Gallery: Best photos of Ballater Highland Games 2025

Here are some of the best moments from Ballater Highland Games 2025, captured by our photographer.

Games-goers at Ballater.
Ballater Highland Games 2025. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Heather Fowlie

Thousands turned out as Ballater Highland Games 2025 took place at Monaltrie Park on August 14.

The event is always held on the second Thursday in August and gates opened at 9.30am.

At certain intervals throughout the day, the pipe bands paraded around the perimeter track.

Many activities took place including the open piping competitions, Highland dancing and of course the hill race that started at 3pm for men’s and women’s races.

Ballater’s Highland Games had a large offering of trade stands and food outlets, with everything from fashion, arts and crafts, homeware, Scottish produce and gifts on offer.

Press and Journal photographer Kath Flannery captured all the best highlights below:

Pipers on the march at Ballater Highland Games 2025.
Pipe band drummers in the streets at Ballater Highland Games 2025.
A young piper marches with the band.
Kilts on display at Ballater Highland Games 2025.
A line-up of kilted men at the games.
Crowds enjoy the fun and games at Ballater.
A competitor in the caber contest.
Crowds at Ballater Highland Games 2025.
A competitor in the caber contest.
A competitor lifts the caber with Ballater trees in the background.
A competitor in the hammer throw.
A competitor in the caber contest.
Visitors enjoying Ballater Highland Games 2025.
Smiles among the crowd.
Youngsters compete in races on the field.
Men in races at Ballater.
Youngsters race at Ballater.
Older boys race.
Seated and standing spectators.
Games visitors enjoy the action.
A group of friends at Ballater Highland Games 2025.
Highland dancers entertain at Ballater.
A Highland dancer and piper on stage.
Three dancers and a piper entertain at Ballater Highland Games 2025.
The crowd lap up the games entertainment.
Alba and Skye Sochanik.
A pair shelter under an umbrella.
A long jump competitor at Ballater Highland Games 2025.
A long jump competitor.
Visitors don ponchos in the crowd.
The Thompson family.
A family take a selfie in the crowd.
A trio keep dry under an umbrella.
