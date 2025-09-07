Review: How are the liver and onions at traditional Ploughman Inn in Peterculter?

“Liver and onions, are you sure?”

It’s a dish I had of course heard of, perhaps a throwback to times when offal was a fairly staple part of British tea-times decades ago.

But it’s not something you see often on a menu these days, nor one I might have expected a friend to order.

But apparently it’s a bit of a draw for Peterculter’s Ploughman Inn, which prides itself on its traditional, hearty and decidedly unpretentious offering.

And it just so happens we had decided to stop off at this Culter institution as we headed back to Aberdeen after a day out in Deeside.

What are our first impressions of the Ploughman Inn?

The sun is still shining brightly as we head from the Aboyne Games back towards Aberdeen at about 6pm on a scorching Saturday.

Pottering about tombola stands, perusing local produce and watching burly strongmen hurling hammers across the village’s Green does, it turns out, build up an appetite.

Scrolling through a list of options on her phone while I drive along the A93, my friend Denny decides we should give the Ploughman Inn in Peterculter a go.

I had never been, and it’s always good to sample somewhere new, so that was that.

Popping our heads in the door, I can tell we aren’t the only ones who have picked it as a pit-stop between the Highland Games and the Granite City.

Tartan-clad bagpipers occupy a good few tables and the place is absolutely packed with sun-kissed diners capping off their own day out.

Surely this bodes well, this many people can’t be wrong can they?

We manage to get a seat on the outdoor terrace to take in the last of the setting sun.

What do we start with?

Glancing over the menu, we go for the garlic mushroom crostini (£8.20) as our first option.

Our waitress tells us they might have run out of haggis bon bons, so we pick a backup of salt and pepper monkfish (£9.90) just in case.

Side note here: We are impressed she memorises all of this without a notepad. I would never manage that.

The plates arrive swiftly, which we are chuffed about considering how busy it was.

It’s the monkfish, which means the final haggis bon bon has evidently left the building, perhaps helping to line the stomach of one of those pipers.

But we realise things panned out well as we tuck into the succulent chunks, served with fried onion and red pepper and dusted with Chinese spices.

We ultimately use them to mop up as much as we can of the delicious Katsu sauce they are served with.

This is also on offer as a main, served with rice, which I would really recommend trying going by the smaller sample we had.

The mushroom crostini is a hit too, the bread is crispy and the mushrooms come slathered in a creamy peppercorn and garlic sauce. Simple food, done right.

Denny notes, with some surprise, that “even the salad is nice”, with more effort put into the tasty side dish than you might get in some places.

So how was the liver and onions?

When it comes to the main courses, Denny is eager to give the liver and onions (£16.20) a go.

It’s a dish her granny back home in Bulgaria has perfected, and she wants to see if an Aberdeenshire venue can do it justice.

I’m intrigued by something called a chicken cranachan (£18.30).

It’s described as a savoury take on the famous Scottish dessert, with a whisky-infused cream sauce over a chicken breast – and all topped with oatmeal and melted cheese.

Offered chips, mashed, boiled or roast potatoes on the side we both plump for the latter.

Again, we don’t have long to wait before our waitress returns with the goods.

My own parents aren’t particular fans of liver and onions, though it’s something they recall older generations gleefully devouring while they were younger.

Given their distaste, I am a bit of a novice when it comes to this nostalgic but nutritious dish.

Denny knows her stuff about it though. Meals like this are more common where she is from, and her standards are high…

She explains how hard it is to get just right: If cooked for just a moment too long, the liver will become gritty and tough.

So how did she rate the Ploughman Inn’s version?

A thoughtful look crosses Denny’s face as she takes her first mouthful of the ox liver… And then her eyes light up.

“It’s perfect!” she announces. Each subsequent forkful comes accompanied by more ringing endorsements. She even makes sure to send the chef her compliments.

And how was the chicken?

The word chunky wouldn’t do justice to the monstrous chicken breast that arrives as my main course.

It’s immersed the thick sauce, which is as moreish as it is creamy.

Both of us are pleased with the roast potatoes which are almost as crispy as those my nana would serve on Christmas Day. Believe me, that is still high praise!

What about the dessert?

By this point we were getting a bit full, but I can never resist a sticky toffee pudding (£6.90).

And rather than scoffing about my predictable choice, this time Denny decided to join me in ordering one.

Funnily enough, this might have been a rare occasion where I would have been happy to share.

What arrives is probably the biggest slab of the gooey dessert I have ever encountered.

They haven’t skimped on the sauce either, the pudding is surrounded in a deep pool of treacly toffee.

It’s so delicious that we still both manage to polish off our plates.

One tiny word of advice, though.

The menu offers cream or ice cream with the pudding, with a wee note suggesting “why not order both!”

Well, we did, but it turned out to be an excess too far. There was so much sauce that the cream was a bit of an unnecessary extravagance, the porcelain jug remaining untouched on our table. We felt bad about it going to waste.

Denny orders a Drambuie coffee liqueur (£7.90), served with a generous swirl of skooshy cream, as we watch the last of the sun set behind the houses across the road.

Where do you think does the best sticky toffee pudding in the north-east? Let us know in our comments section below

How was the service at the Peterculter Ploughman Inn?

Now, earlier this year I was a bit critical of the service at the Craigellachie Hotel in Moray – as we were left waiting ages and ultimately had to leave without any dessert.

It left a sour taste, and reminded me just how important this can be when you’re going out for dinner.

If service had been somewhat slow at the Ploughman, I would have been a bit more forgiving considering the place was chock-a-block.

There was no need to worry, though.

The service was impeccable, with our friendly waitress bringing everything out swiftly – and with a smile on her face despite being rushed off her feet that night.

Like any good waitress, she was always ready to chip in with her own views on the meals – praising the “meaty” monkfish and chuckling at the size of the sticky toffee puddings as she brought us our heaped bowlfuls.

The verdict

I’m not sure a venue just off the busy A93 road between Aberdeen and Deeside can strictly be termed a hidden gem.

I must have passed the Ploughman Inn in Peterculter hundreds of times before deciding to pop in.

And while it must be common knowledge to its scores of loyal fans, what is perhaps less widely-known is just how GOOD this place is.

Homely, cosy surroundings paired with mountainous platefuls of very fairly priced comfort food… It was right up our street.

Denny even likened it to her favourite restaurant in the north-east, the Garlogie Inn. Being mentioned in the same breath as this holy grail of eateries is high praise from her.

If you’re looking for a restaurant that feels a bit like going round to your granny’s for a typically generous dinner, it’ll be hard to beat this place.

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 4/5

Information:

Address: 40 North Deeside Road, Peterculter AB14 0QN

Tel: 01224 733365

Website: https://www.theploughman.co.uk/

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes

Price: £81.60 for two starters, two mains, two desserts, one pint of Tennents lager, one liqueur coffee and one pot of tea.

