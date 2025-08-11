Union Terrace Gardens branded ‘weed-filled eyesore’ as gardeners ‘still getting used to revamped park’

The council’s gardeners have been blamed for leaving Union Terrace Gardens a “weed-filled eyesore” amid claims “they are still getting used to the park”.

The state of the city centre green space has come under fire three years after it reopened following a multi-million-pound revamp.

The issue was brought to light as councillors decided on whether to steam ahead with the £13 million upgrades of the Castlegate.

Conservative group leader Richard Brooks questioned whether it was wise to splash the cash which would “risk further eyesores with little to no weed control”.

The council’s top maintenance officer, Mark Reilly, admitted that the city centre green space wasn’t “up to standard” as gardeners hadn’t got used to the revamped area.

The £30 million facelift of UTG was completed at the tail end of 2022 following numerous delays and an extra £5 million being added to the price tag.

However, the condition of the beauty spot is now said to have fallen by the wayside.

Mr Reilly was quizzed on the state of the park during a finance and resources committee meeting, where he admitted UTG isn’t “up to the standards” of other parks.

He told the chamber: “There is quite a high standard within our parks and gardens, but the redesigned UTG is new to the team.

“They are just getting familiar with UTG and the planting schemes that are in place.

“Having spoken with the service manager, he assures me that these should be up to standard by the end of summer.”

Mr Reilly pointed out the numerous Green Flag awards dished out to parks across the city so far, adding: “These are the standards we want to bring to UTG.”

‘Tall Ships visitors said UTG was a state’

Despite these reassurances, Mr Brooks remained sceptical and raised further doubts over how the park has been maintained.

And he added that the “unkept” appearance of the gardens had been brought to his attention on several occasions during the Tall Ships festival.

He said: “Locals who were moving away from the Tall Ships areas talked about the weeds that are growing out of pavements and kerbs and crevices.

“And the prime comment was the state of UTG. How it was, to be diplomatic, unkept.

“Let’s be honest, UTG is a fabulous space, but the area you would expect to be with flowers and luscious plants is full of weeds and wild grass.”

What did councillors decide on Castlegate?

Finishing off his speech, Mr Brooks raised concerns that the urban park planned for Castlegate could be faced with the same fate.

He argued the council “obviously has a problem” with finding the money to keep green spaces in the city up to scratch.

“Why would we create more burden on these departments, and risk additional eyesores which surround us with little or no weed control in our streets?” Mr Brooks queried.

However, administration councillors reassured that they have already put some cash aside to make sure Castlegate is always looking its best.

In the end, elected members voted to push ahead with the Castlegate upgrades.

