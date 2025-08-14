Debate: Has Union Terrace Gardens upgrade been worth the £30m price tag?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Debate: Has Union Terrace Gardens upgrade been worth the £30m price tag?

Has the £30 million revamp of UTG brought much-needed greenery to the city centre, or has it been an overspend of public cash? Let us know in our comments section and our reporter will respond between 10-11am on Friday.

By Isaac Buchan
Get involved in our debate about the condition of Union Terrace Gardens. Image: DC Thomson
Get involved in our debate about the condition of Union Terrace Gardens. Image: DC Thomson

Close to three years ago, Union Terrace Gardens’ long-awaited revamp was completed and the gates were opened to the public.

These upgrades were fraught with delays and soaring costs.

And having been finished three years past the deadline, council planners could have built the Eiffel Tower in that time (and still have a year left).

But despite these problems, Union Terrace Gardens was embraced by Aberdonians when they first opened, especially on the rare occasions the sun made an appearance.

Aberdonians embrace the sun at the revamped Union Terrace Gardens.
Aberdonians flock to the city centre gardens to embrace the sun. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

However, three years on from its completion, some people are now dismayed at the park’s condition…

During a recent Aberdeen City Council meeting, there were claims that the state of the gardens has already declined in its short lifespan.

Tory leader Richard Brooks called it an “eyesore”, and bemoaned the fact that the paths are now lined with weeds coming from “pavements, kerbs and crevices”.

Council bosses even admitted that Union Terrace Gardens “weren’t up to standard” due to the gardeners still getting used to the park three years on.

Weeds pop through paved areas at the city-centre gardens.
Weeds have become a common sight at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

Our readers have been sharing their views, with a variety of opinions on the park.

Some even questioned whether it was wise to spend all that public cash on the green space in the first place.

So three years on, was it really worth the £30 million to dig up and do up Union Terrace Gardens?

What do you think? Leave your comments below and I will respond between 10-11am on Friday.

Conversation