Debate: Has Union Terrace Gardens upgrade been worth the £30m price tag?

Close to three years ago, Union Terrace Gardens’ long-awaited revamp was completed and the gates were opened to the public.

These upgrades were fraught with delays and soaring costs.

And having been finished three years past the deadline, council planners could have built the Eiffel Tower in that time (and still have a year left).

But despite these problems, Union Terrace Gardens was embraced by Aberdonians when they first opened, especially on the rare occasions the sun made an appearance.

However, three years on from its completion, some people are now dismayed at the park’s condition…

During a recent Aberdeen City Council meeting, there were claims that the state of the gardens has already declined in its short lifespan.

Tory leader Richard Brooks called it an “eyesore”, and bemoaned the fact that the paths are now lined with weeds coming from “pavements, kerbs and crevices”.

Council bosses even admitted that Union Terrace Gardens “weren’t up to standard” due to the gardeners still getting used to the park three years on.

Our readers have been sharing their views, with a variety of opinions on the park.

Some even questioned whether it was wise to spend all that public cash on the green space in the first place.

So three years on, was it really worth the £30 million to dig up and do up Union Terrace Gardens?

What do you think? Leave your comments below and I will respond between 10-11am on Friday.