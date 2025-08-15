Portsoy Ice Cream: ‘How growing up on my father’s dairy farm inspired me to start family-run business’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Portsoy Ice Cream: ‘How growing up on my father’s dairy farm inspired me to start family-run business’

From milking cows on his father's farm as a boy, to opening an ice cream shop with his wife in Portsoy - Alex Murray shares his family story with the Press and Journal.

Alex Murray grew up on his family farm in Portsoy. He realised that opening an ice cream shop with his family was the next natural step. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

For Alex Murray, opening Portsoy Ice Cream with his family just felt like the natural next step.

He had grown up working on his father’s dairy farm in the picturesque town.

Alongside his brother Robert, the pair would help with milking, pasteurising and delivering milk to doorstops from Banff to Keith in time for breakfast.

But the farm eventually moved and stopped producing dairy.

While his brother still works on the farm, Alex took on the old Riddoch’s shop in 2003.

Alex and his family have been serving scoops of homemade ice cream to their flocks of customers since 2003. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Now, the family business has expanded and Portsoy Ice Cream serves more than a hundred flavours of ice cream and has even scooped plenty of awards since.

Dairy farming was a ‘real family thing’

Alex’s father Robert Murray owned Cullen Street Dairy and before that his grandfather James did.

He has fond memories of growing up and working on the family farm which was on the edge of the town.

“It was a real family thing,” he explained.

The family had their own cows and they would pasteurise and bottle it all before delivering it to doorstops from Banff to Keith, as well as dropping it off to nearby hotels and businesses.

Some of the cows owned by the Murray family. Image: Alex Murray

It was all hands on deck, and Alex said their father would be waiting for them to come home from school to give them jobs.

“What I do remember most was the three-day weeks during the miners’ strike, the power going off was the thing that was most exciting to be honest,” he laughed heartily.

“And father getting irate because the power went off and he couldn’t get the cows milked.”

Alex said spending his childhood on the family farm was very enjoyable – despite the hard work involved.

The milk being bottled up before being delivered by hand to doorsteps in time for breakfast. Image: Alex Murray

But then, the town started to expand and the farm started becoming encroached on. The Murrays had the opportunity to move out to another spot where they’d have bigger buildings and more space a few miles away.

Around the same time they stopped milking cows, although they carried on pasteurising for a number of  years after the move.

“Things change, and move on,” he said. “And you’ve to adapt to it.”

Opening Portsoy Ice Cream Shop

Having so much experience in the dairy industry, Alex realised that he could utilise this to establish an ice cream business…

In 2003, he and his wife Joyce took over the Riddoch’s shop on Seafield Street in the town.

And they’ve spent the last 22 years growing, expanding and adapting ever since.

When Alex’s family ran the farm, they would supply the ice cream shop with milk and cream. Now, they still try to support the local dairy industry and buy all their milk and cream from their nearest dairy in Nairn.

But he saw taking on the shop as a “continuation”.

Portsoy Ice Cream today. Image: Jason Hedges

While there were some similarities, with a chuckle Alex explained it was still “quite a steep learning curve”.

“We like to think that we’ve changed and developed quite a lot in the time we’ve been here,” he added.

“And we have changed the shop quite dramatically since then.”

Expanding family ice cream business

When the Murrays took over the old ice cream shop, it had quite a basic offering.

But over the years, they’ve broadened their ice cream selection and now make more than 100 different flavours all on site.

The ice cream shop is known for being creative and churning delicious flavours of ice cream. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

And as time by, they felt the need to change and diversify even more.

They now have a seating area and serve coffee, and were one of the first establishments to make bubble waffles.

“That was a big hit,” Alex recalled. “We’ve been doing them for a long time and it caused quite a stir when we first started making them.”

Alex standing outside his business with a cup of coffee. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

The family business also started serving up scoops at weddings, and the dad of three says they’ve needed to keep adapting with the times.

And despite being in his 60s, he says he has no intention to slow down any time soon.

‘Family will always come first’

Growing up and working on his father’s farm meant Alex is no stranger to working closely with family.

He says it’s “wonderful” to run Portsoy Ice Cream alongside his wife Joyce, and that the pair make a great team.

Joyce and Alex “make a great team” at the ice cream shop. Image: Alex Murray

“She’s there for us all the time and does a lot of the background stuff,” he added.

And their three children Ross, Neil and Anna, all worked in their parent’s shop too while growing up – especially when they were students.

“They’ve all got their own careers now, but they’re always willing to help us here,” Alex added with pride. “They’re still a major part in it.”

The family-man tries his best to leave work at work, and not bring it home with them.

“We do work long hours,” he explained. “But you’ve got to try and think ‘no, we’re home now’.

“You’ve just got to prioritise things and family is absolutely crucial to Joyce and I. They’ll always come first, and that’s how it remains.”

Alex’s brother Robert still farms near Cullen, and the pair have remained close over the years and are “always there for each other”.

‘Business is business… and different from everything else’

Alex went on to say that his parents always encouraged the family to speak about things around the table.

“Humans have differences,” he explained. “That’s good and correct and that’s how things move on.

“But you should always manage to speak about things. And the way we look at it is business is business, but we should be able to talk about things.

“Even if we disagree, the business is different from everything else.”

He believes everything should be discussed around the table and sorted out, and the door should “always be open”.

And that there’s “nothing worse” than when families fall out over money or business.

Portsoy has a ‘strong sense of community’

Having been born and raised in Portsoy, Alex is very involved with the community.

He pointed out that the town is quite close-knit, and there’s always plenty of groups and clubs going on.

Just of of the team at Portsoy Ice Cream with Alex: Anna Bain, Shaun Robertson and Georgia Ritchie production manager. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

As well as the annual boat festival, of course.

But they also employ plenty of local people at the ice cream shop, and enjoy seeing families and other members of the community coming in to enjoy themselves.

“We do all like to try and help one another,” he added. “And it’s great that we live in a town where we do have that sense of the community.”

