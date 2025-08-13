Exclusive: Collapsed charity Mental Health Aberdeen accused of ‘inappropriate expenditure’

A watchdog is assessing allegations of “inappropriate” spending by the defunct charity Mental Health Aberdeen, The Press and Journal can reveal today.

The organisation, which offered free self-referring counselling services, shut down without any notice on July 24.

In a statement posted on Facebook that day, chairman Mark Lough announced the charity’s services, shops, and head office would all “cease to operate immediately”.

He blamed “a complex set of circumstances” and added that the charity had “not been in a position to realise the long-term benefits” of “strategic decisions to invest over the last few years”.

Since then, the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) has confirmed its officials are considering whether to launch an inquiry after receiving multiple complaints from members of the public.

A spokesman for OSCR told The P&J: “We have received a number of concerns from the public about the closure of Mental Health Aberdeen, which included allegations of inappropriate expenditure by the organisation.

“These concerns are currently being assessed in line with our standard policies and procedures.”

Mr Lough did not respond to this newspaper’s request for comment.

The Press and Journal can reveal that Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA) had outstanding loans with Handelsbanken PLC, a UK subsidiary of the Swedish bank, at the time of the charity’s collapse.

Companies House records showed MHA bosses borrowed money several times between October 2021 and March last year.

The charity spent £475,000 on buying an Aberdeen city centre building.

According to Scotland’s Land Information Service, MHA took on the ownership of multiple Aberdeen addresses within the building above Burger King, across from the Music Hall, including:

221-227 Union Street

1-4 Dee Street

Numbers 2,4, and 6 Langstane Place

Another document held by Companies House stated that the failed charity also owned a car park at 58 Dee Street, thought to be accessed from behind on Gordon Street.

MHA went on to occupy part of the building above Burger King, known as Langstane House, moving its head office there after costly renovation work was carried out.

It led to the creation of a local hub designed to offer in-demand services to the surrounding community.

Part-time charity chief executive Graeme Kinghorn spoke about the development during an interview for a podcast four months ago.

He told the hosts of the podcast, produced by local marketing agency Mearns & Gill, that it was his most impactful contribution to the charity in about four years as its chief executive, his self-described “third career”.

Mr Kinghorn explained: “I have had a career in business and I hate the way that charities are sometimes perceived as not being businesses … and that’s not the way that I like to run the charity.”

Speaking about the move to new offices, he went on: “It means that the charity will never have to move again … we own the building.

“The shops underneath have also been purchased, and we are about to expand our charity element into that space at the moment.

“You have to try and push the boundaries a wee bit,” Mr Kinghorn said.

Isla Stewart, a charity trustee on its board, also participated in the interview.

She told Mr Kinghorn: “You are taking great steps, I think, to future-proof the charity … You have done amazing things to be proud of.”

The MHA chief executive – who also did not respond to our request for comment – worked for the charity for 15 out of its 75 years of operation, previously as its treasurer.

Court order winds up Mental Health Aberdeen as a registered company

MHA was running six projects, five in Aberdeen and one in Aboyne, before the charity closed its doors.

Its services included Aberdeen Counselling and Information Service (ACIS) and One To One Deeside – both for adults, ACIS Youth – operating in primary and secondary schools in Aberdeen for children and young people – and community projects in Torry and Calsayseat, as well as the Amputee project.

Yesterday, Companies House said it was processing the lodging of a court order winding up the company.

If you want to share information or discuss this story with our investigations reporter Bryan Rutherford, you can email him at: bryan.rutherford@pressandjournal.co.uk