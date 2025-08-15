Exclusive: Man who led Aberdeen’s Tall Ships bid on how tourist tax millions will bring more big events to city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Man who led Aberdeen’s Tall Ships bid on how tourist tax millions will bring more big events to city

Matthew Williams signed the deal that brought the Tall Ships extravaganza to the north-east, and he is now devising ways added millions collected from the new visitor levy could be spent to benefit the city.

Council higher-up Matthew Williams wants to use tourist tax cash to secure more events like the Tall Ships. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Matthew Williams was overwhelmed with emotion as he watched Aberdeen’s Tall Ships Festival burst into life.

The senior council official signed off on the bid to bring the major multi-day event to the city’s port almost two years earlier.

And at a ceremony to mark the start of the bash, on a warm Friday night in July, Matthew could finally see the vision he spent countless hours planning become reality.

The council higher-up was attending a reception at the Maritime Museum as he gazed down over the foot of Shiprow and beyond to Aberdeen Harbour.

The new bar that opened at Shiprow, as hotel boss Mary Martin hailed the busiest weekend she had ever seen in the area.

“I had an emotional moment on the first night,” he tells me.

“I was looking out the window, and Mary Martin from the Douglas Hotel had put up a pop-up bar. The place was just buzzing…

“Having seen the Tall Ships in other European ports, this is exactly what we wanted.

“We were the equivalent of any city in Europe.”

In an exclusive interview with The Press and Journal, Matthew reveals how he wants to help recreate this magic with more major Aberdeen attractions – using millions in tourist tax cash.

The council events guru tells us:

  • How he aims to devise spending proposals for the added millions in tourist tax cash
  • Why the money will give Aberdeen a competitive edge against the likes of Edinburgh and Glasgow for bigger shows
  • And how local amenities like Duthie Park’s Winter Gardens could stand to benefit

Who is Matthew Williams?

I’m chatting to Matthew in The P&J’s Broad Street office, next to a window overlooking the towering Marischal College across the road.

With a gesture to the grand granite building, he tells me how he graduated from Aberdeen University at its Mitchell Hall in 2000.

A graduation ceremony at the historic hall in 2004, shortly before it closed.

The Dornoch native, who gained a degree in English with Religious Studies, then began working for independent bookshops, museums and galleries.

His career took him all over the UK – and included stints working abroad in Canada and Michigan.

Matthew closed that chapter of his life when he secured a commercial job with Glasgow University.

And a few years ago, he took up the role of service manager for commercial development with Aberdeen City Council.

So, what exactly does this jargony title mean?

It’s all about using events, tourism and inward investment to brighten Aberdeen’s fortunes.

Matthew divulges that he even led Aberdeen’s ill-fated bid to host Eurovision

Though the glitzy bash never made it here, he says he learned a lot from the experience – and made sure Aberdeen was still in contention during final rounds of talks.

“I live for this events stuff,” he tells me with a gleam in his eye.

‘We had to schmooze the ships into coming here’

Looking back at that “emotional moment” at the start of the Tall Ships, Matthew explains how this was the culmination of years of work.

He “held the pen” on the bid in 2023, then attended conferences and workshops across the globe as he and other organisers plotted out Aberdeen’s stage of the race.

This even included “schmoozing the ships” to ensure the most spectacular vessels would take part.

“We had to sell the attractions of Aberdeen, sell the city to them,” Matthew explains.

“They wanted to know how great the experience would be, but we also had to explain things like berthing arrangements and the size of the harbour.

“The fact the port is in the heart of the city was a big selling point, and Bob Sanguinetti and his team there were behind it from the start.”

In the end, Aberdeen was able to attract all of the stunning A-Class vessels that the team set out to entice.

‘The moment I knew we had got it right’

Asked for his highlights of the event, Matthew has no shortage of memories.

He recalls his pride at hearing how “amazing” the crews found the experience, and a five-a-side tournament at Aberdeen Sports Village where “competitive friendliness” brought crews of various nationalities together.

Matthew adds: “I managed to find moments to take a breath and take a few pictures.

“Walking back along the quayside after the Deacon Blue concert, the lights were shining from one of the ships, and it felt like we had got it right.”

Early estimates indicate about 400,000 people attended the event, and calls are already emerging for its swift return.

Tall Ships shows potential for more Aberdeen events funded by tourist tax

Matthew reckons the Tall Ships extravaganza is the perfect example of how Aberdeen’s upcoming tourist tax cash could be spent.

The only rule on how the money must be used is pretty simple: The cash must go towards attractions designed to bring people here, fill hotel rooms and boost the economy.

He was asked to “look into” the levy for Aberdeen City Council years ago, and has spent a lot of time examining how other cities have rolled it out.

Finance convenor Alex McLellan led the vote in favour of the levy. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Following months of talks with tourism industry representatives, councillors finally voted in favour of the visitor levy last Wednesday.

But there were some concerns over the 7% rate. It is, in percentage terms, higher than places like Barcelona and Vienna.

Matthew concedes that this may have caused some alarm, but is keen to stress that holidaymakers coming to Aberdeen will not actually be any worse off as rooms are cheaper in the first place.

Barcelona, which has a minimum tourist tax of four euros.

“It’s a higher percentage rather than a higher cost,” he stresses.

“On average, visitors to Aberdeen will pay less in the levy than other Scottish cities.

“The average for Aberdeen will be something like £4.90 per room, per night. Glasgow’s average is £5 and Edinburgh’s is £9.”

How much money will it make?

The levy won’t come into effect until 2027, and there are lots of details to sort out by then.

For starters, something called a visitor levy forum needs to be assembled – which will be a group of advisers with a huge say in how the money will be spent.

This will include tourism groups, hotel representatives and cultural organisations among other bodies.

Frank Whitaker, chairman of Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Association, is likely to have a major role in any advisory forum.
Frank Whitaker, chairman of Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Association, is likely to have a major role in any advisory forum. Image: DC Thomson

The anticipated annual kitty is expected to be around £6-7 million.

A certain sum will be retained by hotels, however, which is yet to be agreed.

How can Aberdeen use tourist tax cash to replicate Tall Ships boost?

Cash from the levy is already being earmarked for the World Rally Championships event the city hopes to attract.

Matthew is keen to stress that any decisions on future spending proposals would be made by councillors – but his role would be to inform them of the possibilities.

One option could be using the cash to try to attract “big music gigs” to P&J Live.

He explains: “Places like Glasgow and Edinburgh have a much bigger budget than us, but this would help us to compete.

“People at P&J Live are excited about the possibilities that come with this.

“There could be more money to attract these big acts.

“The money is to be directed at giving us a competitive advantage.”

Could bigger acts be lured to the P&J Live arena?

Meanwhile, he wonders about the idea of attracting more big, historic ships to Aberdeen as attractions in their own right.

As well as money-spinning events, Matthew reckons the cash could go towards securing lucrative conferences which would bring thousands of people to Aberdeen.

The council official continues: “We need to be in front of people.

“We need to get events organisers to these venues, we want them to see it and think it’s amazing.

“It’s just that we need more money to get people here to see it.”

There were long queues to get into QE2 on its return to Aberdeen after a four-year absence in 2023.

And is that all the money can be spent on?

The tourist tax cash could be spent on more than just securing events and conferences, though.

Aberdeen’s theatres and museums could also have a say in spending, should they wish to stage shows or exhibitions likely to entice visitors.

It could go towards anything connected to that, such as sprucing up local parks ahead of such a bash.

Or the cash could be spent on extra lighting.

Essentially, Matthew explains, some projects designed to improve things for visitors could also come with lasting benefits for locals.

“Maybe some money could be spent on Duthie Park, for if we decided to stage more events in the Winter Gardens,” he says.

“If we are doing an event somewhere, we want people to have the best possible experience. But that would have a benefit all year round…”

Ultimately, when asked to sum up Aberdeen’s visitor levy gambit, Matthew is refreshingly blunt.

He smiles: “Our main objective is simply to grow overnight hotel stays in Aberdeen.

“To do that, we have got to have good stuff.”

