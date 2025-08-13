JG Ross plotting move into former Turriff bank with cafe and shop

North-east bakery favourites JG Ross are plotting a move into Turriff with plans to take over a former bank.

The buttery experts have put in proposals to take over a unit on High Street, which was the former home of Bank of Scotland.

The unit has sat empty for almost five years now after the bank announced a spree of closures back in 2020.

Plans show that the new location would include both a shop and a takeaway cafe.

JG Ross also operate similar outlets in Aberdeen, Banchory, Inverurie and Old Meldrum.

What are the plans for JG Ross?

Drawings submitted to the council show how the former customers area of the bank would be turned into a cafe and a shop.

This would offer takeaway grub along with the vast array of baked goods that JG Ross has on offer.

And these goods would be baked in-house, with an expansive kitchen located to the rear of the building.

Little alterations would have to be made to the building apart from knocking down a few interior walls according to Eleanor Alexander Architects.

New windows would also be installed in the former bank, and the store would be open from 6am-6pm through the summer, with winter hours expected to be less.

What happened to former bank?

The former Bank of Scotland closed in 2020, after bosses announced a swathe of closures across the north-east.

Since then, the unit has sat empty on the high street, with the firm saying that the new bakery will “assist in bringing footfall to the Town Centre and improve the vitality of Turriff High Street”.

JG Ross is based in Inverurie, and along with its 17 outlets throughout the north-east, their products are stocked in supermarkets across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

You can view the full plans here.

