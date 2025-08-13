JG Ross plotting move into former Turriff bank with cafe and shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

JG Ross plotting move into former Turriff bank with cafe and shop

The north-east bakery titans are planning a further expansion in Aberdeenshire.

By Isaac Buchan
Emma's coffee shop with green and white decorations.
JG Ross could soon be moving into Turriff. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

North-east bakery favourites JG Ross are plotting a move into Turriff with plans to take over a former bank.

The buttery experts have put in proposals to take over a unit on High Street, which was the former home of Bank of Scotland.

The unit has sat empty for almost five years now after the bank announced a spree of closures back in 2020.

Plans show that the new location would include both a shop and a takeaway cafe.

The new JG Ross would be inside 15 High Street. Image: Google Maps

JG Ross also operate similar outlets in Aberdeen, Banchory, Inverurie and Old Meldrum.

What are the plans for JG Ross?

Drawings submitted to the council show how the former customers area of the bank would be turned into a cafe and a shop.

This would offer takeaway grub along with the vast array of baked goods that JG Ross has on offer.

And these goods would be baked in-house, with an expansive kitchen located to the rear of the building.

Floor plans for the new JG Ross. Image: Eleanor Alexander Architects

Little alterations would have to be made to the building apart from knocking down a few interior walls according to Eleanor Alexander Architects.

New windows would also be installed in the former bank, and the store would be open from 6am-6pm through the summer, with winter hours expected to be less.

Do you think JG Ross does the best butteries in the north-east? Let us know in our comments section below

What happened to former bank?

The former Bank of Scotland closed in 2020, after bosses announced a swathe of closures across the north-east.

JG Ross could soon be serving up freshly baked goods in Turriff. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
JG Ross could soon be serving up freshly baked goods in Turriff. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Since then, the unit has sat empty on the high street, with the firm saying that the new bakery will “assist in bringing footfall to the Town Centre and improve the vitality of Turriff High Street”.

JG Ross is based in Inverurie, and along with its 17 outlets throughout the north-east, their products are stocked in supermarkets across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

You can view the full plans here.

Read more:

Conversation