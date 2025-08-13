Fact checked: The fake-news post that caused panic at a north-east summer camp

It started with a single social-media post – and ended with more than 100 children having to be given special protection amid fears of anti-immigration violence.

This is the story of how one man’s actions sparked widespread concern in a north-east town – and how others acted to protect innocent youngsters caught in the crossfire.

Last Wednesday evening Boddam resident David Hill was driving along Station Road in the coastal village when he spotted something he thought was unusual.

The 48-year-old saw a bus drop off its passengers at the side of the road before watching them continue their journey on foot.

So Mr Hill decided to follow them and watched as the group – who he claimed numbered “100 or more” – walked onto Gordon Avenue.

At that point, they turned onto Rocksley Drive and then towards the Army Cadet Training Centre.

‘In the dead of night’

Hill grabbed his camera and took a picture of the group – then took to the New Boddam/Surrounding Area Facebook group and speculated that people he saw could be “immigrants getting put there in the dead of night”.

They were, in fact, young sea cadets going to summer camp at the training centre.

As evidence to back up his spurious claim, he said that the barracks “have not been used for years” – another incorrect fact, because barracks are used daily.

Mr Hill also claimed he had “asked what was going on and was met with silence” – although he did not specify who he asked at the training centre.

Just drove into Boddam up station road. As I was driving up, there was bus loads of people getting dropped off and heading up Gordon Avenue towards the Shielings…and all headed into the back of the barracks. There was easy 100 of them if not more. Is this immigrants getting put in here dead of night so there not seen or what? Hand on heart there was loads of them. I asked what was going on and was met with silence. I managed to grab a few pics of them as going in. If it is this, please be wary.

Mr Hill’s post spread like wildfire.

Within minutes, a user named EmeraldMeerkat123 shared the post on the Opiniated Peterhead Facebook group, which has 2,800 members.

As the weekend drew near, the rumour had spread around social media.

Rumour starts to be treated as fact

In one post, a woman named Samantha Geddes treated the rumour as fact.

She wrote: “Buses of immigrants went to Boddam last night.”

Meanwhile, Mr Hill’s post continued to be circulated on social media community groups in the run-up to the weekend.

These unsubstantiated rumours would be damaging enough at any time – but they were particularly alarming because of the timing.

It coincided with a protest in Peterhead town centre on Saturday, which saw around 200 people calling for a clampdown on refugees being allowed into the UK.

It was at least the third anti-immigrant protest to take place in the north-east in the last three weeks – with police making several arrests at one of them.

There were serious concerns that protestors could target the Boddam training centre, genuinely believing refugees were being housed there.

This was partly because, just last Wednesday, a group of Scottish scouts were verbally abused in Wales because they were wrongly accused of being refugees, sparking police involvement.

And so the region’s community champions sprang into action on Friday afternoon.

At just after noon, Turriff and District Councillor Gordon Lang made moves to set the record straight.

He posted in the Peterhead Live Facebook group

Cllr Lang wrote

It has been brought to my attention there has been social- media posts claiming illegal immigrants, have been allegedly housed in the army cadets training camp at Boddam, Peterhead. This is NOT true. This may potentially be linked to a planned protest in Peterhead over this weekend, spreading misinformation is harmful and potentially dangerous. The sea cadets have just finished their annual camp at the Cadet Training Centre in Boddam.

Cllr Lang revealed later in his post that, once training centre staff became aware of the false rumours, they had take action to keep the children safe.

He said the staff had taken “every safeguarding precaution” and added: “I hope the sea cadets have enjoyed themselves at annual camp and haven’t been hindered by this.”

In response to Cllr Lang’s post, resident Mark Hamilton said he was sorry to see this happening and added: “I was probably one of many to have fallen for it.”

‘What have we come to?’

Another resident, Sylvia Clelland, added that three of her friends had started conversations with her about the issue – at which point she told them the people at the centre were merely kids.

The conjecture also left the councillors for the Boddam area deeply infuriated.

Peterhead South and Cruden Councillor Stephen Smith told us: “I did have someone contact me to ask if this was true.

“I didn’t see the social media post until after that phone call.

“What have we come to when army cadets arriving in our community are immediately suspected of being illegal immigrants?

“People shouldn’t jump to conclusions.

“My understanding is that the very small number of asylum seekers who have settled in Peterhead were granted asylum because they had worked for the UK Government and so their lives were in danger had they remained.

“Historically, we have been a very welcoming community.

‘Peterhead welcomes all’

“Peterhead is a seaport and has welcomed migrants from a diverse range of places.

“It would be sad if that were to change now.”

All of the groups that featured Mr Hill’s original post deleted it, though only one posted clarifications.

The one group who clarified was the New Boddam/Surrounding Area group.

Their message read:

The David Hill post from earlier today has been removed as it was spreading concern amongst many in the Peterhead area and Boddam. They are in fact cadets! This camp is used all the time and the suggestion that it isn’t is in fact incorrect. The safety of the cadets is paramount and therefore any rumours circulating because of the earlier post should now be quashed. Cadets arrived here last night after a long journey. Please be respectful and think before you speak.

In response, group member Terri Hall said: “Well done (for posting that).

‘I was half expecting pitchforks’

“After seeing comments (online), I was half expecting folk with pitchforks surrounding the camp.

“It shows how fear and speculation can easily be spread on a suggestion.”

Unlike the Press and Journal and other mainstream publications, social media platforms do not have to follow any sort of rules and do not have to post corrections when their posts are proven to be nonsense.

We managed to track down Mr Hill, of Boddam, and asked him why he posted the original message.

Mr Hill said: “It was a mistake. I asked on the Boddam page to see if anyone knew anything and loads of Boddam people stated it was army cadets up on holiday. So my questions were answered.”

We then asked Mr Hill if he regretted making the post and if he would post a clarification.

At that point, he ceased the conversation and blocked our reporter.

We have approached the cadet training centre and Facebook for comment.