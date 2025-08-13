Police hunt ‘heavily built’ man who exposed himself in grounds of Haddo House

Police are on the hunt for a man who exposed himself in the grounds of Haddo House on Wednesday.

The incident is said to have taken place at about 1.15pm at the country house in Methlick.

Police responded to reports of a “man exposing himself”.

He is described as white, in his 50s and of a heavy build, with grey receding hair.

The man was wearing a black t-shirt and carrying a camera.

Officers are carrying out extensive inquiries into the incident, with increased patrols in the area.

​Sergeant Josh Kinnaird said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this man to contact us.

“Officers will be in the area of Haddo House and anyone with concerns or information can approach these officers.”

Anyone who may have seen the man or who knows his identity can call police on 101, quoting incident 1781 of August 13.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.