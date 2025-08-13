Four north Claire’s stores under threat with business at risk of collapse

Claire’s stores in the north and north-east could be forced to close with the retailer on the brink of collapse.

The company has appointed administrators to handle the situation brought on by falling sales and tough competition.

Claire’s has stores across the UK including two in Aberdeen, one in Elgin and one in Inverness.

Dozens of jobs could be at risk if the stores are forced to close.

The retailer is known for its accessories, jewellery and piercing services.

But other brands such as Lovisa have emerged, putting pressure on Claire’s.

Just a few months ago a Lovisa store opened its doors opposite a long-established Claire’s within the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen.

Claire’s chief executive Chris Cramer said the “difficult” decision to appoint administrators allows its stores to remain open for the time being.

Mr Cramer blamed “increased competition, consumer spending trends and the ongoing shift away from brick-and-mortar retail” for the declaration of bankruptcy.

He also highlighted “debt obligations” and wider economic turmoil.

This is according to the US filing made by the retailer.

While under administration, stores are likely to remain open until a solution is found.