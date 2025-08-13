Man charged in connection with death of Austin Ironside following Skene Street incident

A 46-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the death of Austin Ironside.

Austin Ironside, 25, was found seriously injured on Skene Street in the city centre on the afternoon of Sunday August 3.

He was later taken to hospital where he died two days later on August 5.

Since then, police have been investigating what happened, with a 46-year-old man arrested and later released pending further inquiries.

Now, police have confirmed the same man has been rearrested and charged in connection with Austin Ironside’s death.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday, 14 August, 2025.

Police says “inquiries remain ongoing and officers are following a positive line of inquiry”.