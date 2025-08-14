Ballater’s George Strachan shop could be turned into bright blue Turkish restaurant

A former Ballater shop with royal ties could be turned into a a bright blue Turkish restaurant.

For many years the Golf Road store, selling quality meat, sweets and much more, was run by George Strachan.

Established in 1926, the family business holds a royal warrant as a supplier to Balmoral.

The owner Mr Strachan passed away on 18 April, 2023 and the shop closed afterwards.

Now plans have been lodged to turn the closed Ballater shop into a Turkish restaurant – with colourful designs submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

What are the plans for former George Strachan shop in Ballater?

Applicant Harjot Rai has put forward the exotic revamp proposal.

And as part of the plans Mr Rai wants to include a new first floor extension.

Designs show that the proposed restaurant would be painted blue on the outside.

The eatery would be spread over two floors, with 38 covers on the first floor and 42 on the second floor

There would also be accommodation for the chef towards the rear of the building.

What do you think about the plans for the former George Strachan shop in Ballater? Let us know in our comments section below

The unit is in the Ballater Conservation Area, where there are strict controls in place on any form of development.

The council designates these particular areas “to ensure their character or appearance is preserved”.

You can read more about the plans here.

Read more: