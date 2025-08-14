Ballater’s George Strachan shop could be turned into bright blue Turkish restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ballater’s George Strachan shop could be turned into bright blue Turkish restaurant

The historic shop was located in the heart of the village, and received a Royal Warrant as a supplier to Balmoral.

By Sophie Farquharson
The former George Strachan shop in Ballater. Image: Shepherd.
A former Ballater shop with royal ties could be turned into a a bright blue Turkish restaurant.

For many years the Golf Road store, selling quality meat, sweets and much more, was run by George Strachan.

Established in 1926, the family business holds a royal warrant as a supplier to Balmoral.

The owner Mr Strachan passed away on 18 April, 2023 and the shop closed afterwards.

Now plans have been lodged to turn the closed Ballater shop into a Turkish restaurant – with colourful designs submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

George Strachan outside of Strachan’s of Royal Deeside in Aboyne, where there is still a branch in operation. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What are the plans for former George Strachan shop in Ballater?

Applicant Harjot Rai has put forward the exotic revamp proposal.

And as part of the plans Mr Rai wants to include a new first floor extension.

Plans for George Strachan Ballater restaurant
Proposed frontage of the Turkish restaurant. Image: Robert Lamb Architectural Services

Designs show that the proposed restaurant would be painted blue on the outside.

The eatery would be spread over two floors, with 38 covers on the first floor and 42 on the second floor

There would also be accommodation for the chef towards the rear of the building.

The shop overlooks the Royal Deeside village’s historic green, which is just outside the historic Glenmuick Church. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What do you think about the plans for the former George Strachan shop in Ballater? Let us know in our comments section below

The unit is in the Ballater Conservation Area, where there are strict controls in place on any form of development.

The council designates these particular areas “to ensure their character or appearance is preserved”.

You can read more about the plans here. 

