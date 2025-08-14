Denburn House developers in swipe at uni accommodation as student flats plan revealed for Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Denburn House developers in swipe at uni accommodation as student flats plan revealed for Aberdeen city centre

The same firm behind the transformation of the former TSB bank also on Union Terrace now wants to add scores more student apartments to the street.

By Ben Hendry
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Denburn House plans Picture shows; Denburn House. Union Terrace, Aberdeen. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 14/08/2025
Developers who want to transform Aberdeen’s Denburn House into more than 150 student flats have submitted unflattering images of university halls to council chiefs in a bid to secure permission.

Bauhaus Ltd is behind a spree of city centre student complexes, transforming abandoned hotels into accommodation in the past few years.

They have now turned their attention to Denburn House – a block of three separate six-storey buildings built between 1896 and 1902 and later merged.

They were first used as the County Offices of Aberdeenshire Council, and were latterly the base of professional services organisation Lloyds Register.

What are the plans?

Proposals to turn B-listed Denburn House into 72 flats were approved in 2022 – despite concerns prospective tenants would be “squeezed into” the complex.

Denburn House in Aberdeen city centre, overlooking Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

But those plans never made it off the drawing board and now, three years on, a fresh vision for the city centre site has been unveiled.

The applicant, Bauhaus Denburn Ltd, also owns the 17-19 Union Terrace building next door – and has already secured permission to turn it into a block of 28 student flats.

They say this scheme will be “in synergy” with those plans, and will add to the “vitality, vibrance and viability of the city centre”.

It’s been argued that Union Terrace Gardens would offer something of an expansive outdoor space for the occupants to enjoy.

The former bank on Union Terrace – and then Denburn House next door – could soon both be student flats. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

In total, the makeover of the building would create 161 student apartments.

Each unit would have a bed, study space, kitchen and shower room.

There would also be a cinema room, group study room, a reception area and offices in the complex.

These blueprints show how the Denburn House student flats would be spread out across the second floor. Image: Cumming and Co (Aberdeen) Ltd. 

Why do developers say it’s needed?

Planning papers sent to Aberdeen City Council say there is “a need for further accommodation” for students as only 36% of those attending city universities are “able to access purpose-built student accommodation”.

Others are then “pushed into other areas of the housing market”.

The papers add: “It is self-evident that the client would not be advancing these proposals unless they were satisfied there was demand.”

Aberdeen University’s Hillhead halls of residence. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson 

‘Our flats are high quality’

The report adds that Bauhaus has provided “high quality” student flats elsewhere in Aberdeen, such as at former hotels on Langstane Place and St Andrew Street.

“Each self-contained apartment high quality accommodation of a size which achieves required space standards,” it states.

Perhaps to show this off, developers have also included images showing the smaller rooms available at Aberdeen University and RGU blocks in comparison to some of the converted hotel rooms they offer.

Developers have sent images of RGU and Aberdeen University student accommodation to the council. Image: Bauhaus Student
The former hotel rooms elsewhere in the city. Image: Bauhaus Student 

Do you think there should be more student flats in the city centre? Let us know in our comments section below

Is Aberdeen University likely to mind Denburn House student flats?

Aberdeen University objected to the previous plans to form 28 student flats at the building next door on Union Terrace.

The university operates more than 2,000 flats at its Hillhead Student Village, near the campus.

Director of estates and facilities, Morag Beers, wrote last year: “It is our position that there is no need for student accommodation at this location and we object on that basis.”

You can read the Denburn House student flats plans here.

Meanwhile, you can take part in our debate on Union Terrace Gardens here.

