Denburn House developers in swipe at uni accommodation as student flats plan revealed for Aberdeen city centre

Developers who want to transform Aberdeen’s Denburn House into more than 150 student flats have submitted unflattering images of university halls to council chiefs in a bid to secure permission.

Bauhaus Ltd is behind a spree of city centre student complexes, transforming abandoned hotels into accommodation in the past few years.

They have now turned their attention to Denburn House – a block of three separate six-storey buildings built between 1896 and 1902 and later merged.

They were first used as the County Offices of Aberdeenshire Council, and were latterly the base of professional services organisation Lloyds Register.

What are the plans?

Proposals to turn B-listed Denburn House into 72 flats were approved in 2022 – despite concerns prospective tenants would be “squeezed into” the complex.

But those plans never made it off the drawing board and now, three years on, a fresh vision for the city centre site has been unveiled.

The applicant, Bauhaus Denburn Ltd, also owns the 17-19 Union Terrace building next door – and has already secured permission to turn it into a block of 28 student flats.

They say this scheme will be “in synergy” with those plans, and will add to the “vitality, vibrance and viability of the city centre”.

It’s been argued that Union Terrace Gardens would offer something of an expansive outdoor space for the occupants to enjoy.

In total, the makeover of the building would create 161 student apartments.

Each unit would have a bed, study space, kitchen and shower room.

There would also be a cinema room, group study room, a reception area and offices in the complex.

Why do developers say it’s needed?

Planning papers sent to Aberdeen City Council say there is “a need for further accommodation” for students as only 36% of those attending city universities are “able to access purpose-built student accommodation”.

Others are then “pushed into other areas of the housing market”.

The papers add: “It is self-evident that the client would not be advancing these proposals unless they were satisfied there was demand.”

‘Our flats are high quality’

The report adds that Bauhaus has provided “high quality” student flats elsewhere in Aberdeen, such as at former hotels on Langstane Place and St Andrew Street.

“Each self-contained apartment high quality accommodation of a size which achieves required space standards,” it states.

Perhaps to show this off, developers have also included images showing the smaller rooms available at Aberdeen University and RGU blocks in comparison to some of the converted hotel rooms they offer.

Is Aberdeen University likely to mind Denburn House student flats?

Aberdeen University objected to the previous plans to form 28 student flats at the building next door on Union Terrace.

The university operates more than 2,000 flats at its Hillhead Student Village, near the campus.

Director of estates and facilities, Morag Beers, wrote last year: “It is our position that there is no need for student accommodation at this location and we object on that basis.”

