Countesswells cobbles to be exempt from pavement parking ban after year of uncertainty for businesses and customers

A stretch of cobbles in Countesswells will be made exempt from the pavement parking ban, it has been confirmed.

The area is on Countesswells Road in front of the Co-op and several independent businesses.

It has been a reliable parking spot for decades, with space for several cars and easy access to shops.

While the parking ban is set to be lifted in the coming weeks, drivers will still face a fine in the meantime if caught, according to Aberdeen City Council.

It started back in July 2024 when the pavement parking ban came into force in Aberdeen.

From then on, drivers who chose to park there were in jeopardy of receiving a hefty fine, as the cobbles were classed as pavement.

Many drivers have fallen foul of the new rules and issued with a £100 fine, which in turn has driven away customers.

Earlier this year, The Press and Journal investigated the ongoing issues with parking on the Countesswells cobbles.

It was not widely known among regulars that the cobbles were indeed pavement, so many ran the risk of being fined.

One local worker said people park there because they see other cars parked there and assume it is OK.

A response from the council confirmed they had applied for an exemption for the cobbles.

Now, it has been confirmed that the exemption has been granted and will come into force in the coming weeks.

Countesswells cobbles to be made exempt after uncertainty

“The public consultation has been carried out with no objections received and an order will be made to exempt this pavement, allowing drivers to park within the area once markings and signs have been installed.

“We would expect the order to be made in September with implementation following when resources permit.”

“City wardens continue to respond to complaints about parking in the area and all residents and visitors to the area are encouraged to use legal and safe parking options.”

The council says while an exemption has been granted, drivers who park there could still be given a fine.

This has been criticised by local councillor Martin Greig, who said no more fines should be issued.

He said: “It is good that the ban on parking at this location is going to be lifted. This needs to happen to support the valued businesses. Customers need to have access to the premises.

“I think it is important that there are no more penalties imposed on drivers who park here. Even though the ban has not technically been lifted yet, it would be unfair to issue fines.

“This pavement has been used for parking for decades. It is a necessary facility for people visiting the shops and businesses. It has been essential to remove the ban on parking on the cobbles without delay.”