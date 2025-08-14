Countesswells cobbles to be exempt from pavement parking ban after year of uncertainty for businesses and customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Countesswells cobbles to be exempt from pavement parking ban after year of uncertainty for businesses and customers

Drivers have been warned they still risk a fine if they park on the cobbles before the ban has officially lifted.

By Ross Hempseed
Cars parked along the cobbles at Countesswells.
Cars parked along the cobbles at Countesswells. Image: DC Thomson.

A stretch of cobbles in Countesswells will be made exempt from the pavement parking ban, it has been confirmed.

The area is on Countesswells Road in front of the Co-op and several independent businesses.

It has been a reliable parking spot for decades, with space for several cars and easy access to shops.

While the parking ban is set to be lifted in the coming weeks, drivers will still face a fine in the meantime if caught, according to Aberdeen City Council.

It started back in July 2024 when the pavement parking ban came into force in Aberdeen.

From then on, drivers who chose to park there were in jeopardy of receiving a hefty fine, as the cobbles were classed as pavement.

The Countesswells shops are busy with customers choosing to park there for ease of access.
The shops are busy with customers choosing to park there for ease of access. Image: DC Thomson.

Many drivers have fallen foul of the new rules and issued with a £100 fine, which in turn has driven away customers.

Earlier this year, The Press and Journal investigated the ongoing issues with parking on the Countesswells cobbles.

It was not widely known among regulars that the cobbles were indeed pavement, so many ran the risk of being fined.

One local worker said people park there because they see other cars parked there and assume it is OK.

A response from the council confirmed they had applied for an exemption for the cobbles.

Now, it has been confirmed that the exemption has been granted and will come into force in the coming weeks.

Countesswells cobbles to be made exempt after uncertainty

“The public consultation has been carried out with no objections received and an order will be made to exempt this pavement, allowing drivers to park within the area once markings and signs have been installed.

“We would expect the order to be made in September with implementation following when resources permit.”

“City wardens continue to respond to complaints about parking in the area and all residents and visitors to the area are encouraged to use legal and safe parking options.”

The council says while an exemption has been granted, drivers who park there could still be given a fine.

The cobbles are located outside a busy Co-op in Countesswells.
The cobbles are located outside a busy Co-op. Image: DC Thomson.

This has been criticised by local councillor Martin Greig, who said no more fines should be issued.

He said: “It is good that the ban on parking at this location is going to be lifted. This needs to happen to support the valued businesses. Customers need to have access to the premises.

“I think it is important that there are no more penalties imposed on drivers who park here. Even though the ban has not technically been lifted yet, it would be unfair to issue fines.

“This pavement has been used for parking for decades. It is a necessary facility for people visiting the shops and businesses. It has been essential to remove the ban on parking on the cobbles without delay.”

Conversation