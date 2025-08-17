Gallery: Three days of smiles at Crathes Castle Family Fun Weekend

Dozens of people turned out for the family fun weekend held at Crathes Castle Garden and Estate from Friday 15 to Sunday 17 August 2025.

The National Trust for Scotland’s three-day event started at 10am and finished at 3pm each day. Fun-filled days with activities for the whole family were on offer over the weekend.

Children had the choice of various bouncy inflatables and families were able to enjoy food from Cafe 1702.

Press and Journal photographer Kath Flannery captured the highlights below: