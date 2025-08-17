Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Gallery: Three days of smiles at Crathes Castle Family Fun Weekend Families flocked to Crathes Castle for a weekend filled with bouncy castles, face painting and food from Cafe 1702. Crathes Castle Family fun weekend. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. By Heather Fowlie, Katherine Ferries, Kath Flannery August 17 2025, 9:00 am August 17 2025, 9:00 am Share Gallery: Three days of smiles at Crathes Castle Family Fun Weekend Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6828278/crathes-castle-family-fun-weekend-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Dozens of people turned out for the family fun weekend held at Crathes Castle Garden and Estate from Friday 15 to Sunday 17 August 2025. The National Trust for Scotland’s three-day event started at 10am and finished at 3pm each day. Fun-filled days with activities for the whole family were on offer over the weekend. Children had the choice of various bouncy inflatables and families were able to enjoy food from Cafe 1702. Press and Journal photographer Kath Flannery captured the highlights below: A woman and child play a ball game on the grass. Reuben Adam. Noa and Ilaria. Millie Joseph. Reuben and Ailsa Adam. A smiling girl enjoys a bounce. Inflatable slide fun. Kids enjoyed the inflatable slide. Crathes Castle Family Fun Weekend. Family and friends enjoy the day out. Jasper with Finlay and Kerry Grant. Crathes Castle family fun weekend had lots of different games. Jasper the dog making friends. Jasper with Finlay and Kerry Grant. Giant Jenga. Ring Toss. Connect Four fun. Rowan Melia and Rory Gibson playing giant Connect Four. Colouring table. Giant Jenga. Isobel Johnston showing off her art. Cam and Isobel Johnston at the crafts table. Julia and Olivia Kobierowska. Face-painted friends. Julia and Olivia Kobierowska.
