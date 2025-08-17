Gallery: Three days of smiles at Crathes Castle Family Fun Weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Three days of smiles at Crathes Castle Family Fun Weekend

Families flocked to Crathes Castle for a weekend filled with bouncy castles, face painting and food from Cafe 1702.

Two youngsters play giant Connect 4 at Crathes.
Crathes Castle Family fun weekend. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Heather Fowlie, Katherine Ferries, Kath Flannery

Dozens of people turned out for the family fun weekend held at Crathes Castle Garden and Estate from Friday 15 to Sunday 17 August 2025.

The National Trust for Scotland’s three-day event started at 10am and finished at 3pm each day. Fun-filled days with activities for the whole family were on offer over the weekend.

Children had the choice of various bouncy inflatables and families were able to enjoy food from Cafe 1702.

Press and Journal photographer Kath Flannery captured the highlights below:

A woman and child play a ball game on the grass.
Reuben Adam on the inflatables.
Noa and Ilaria on a colouring mat at Crathes Castle Family Fun Weekend.
Millie Joseph bouncing on inflatables.
Tot Reuben and Ailsa Adam.
A smiling girl enjoys a bounce on inflatables.
Boys on an inflatable slide.
Kids enjoy the inflatable slide at Crathes Castle Family Fun Weekend.
A girl in mid-slide at Crathes Castle Family Fun Weekend.
A group of family and friends on a picnic rug.
Jasper with Finlay and Kerry Grant.
A group enjoy games on the grass.
Jasper the dog making friends at Crathes Castle Family Fun Weekend.
Jasper with Finlay and Kerry Grant playing games on the grass.
Boys playing giant Jenga.
A duo playing Ring Toss at Crathes Castle Family Fun Weekend.
Connect Four fun.
Rowan Melia and Rory Gibson playing giant Connect Four.
Kids at the colouring table.
A group of children play giant Jenga at Crathes Castle Family Fun Weekend.
Isobel Johnston showing off her art at Crathes Castle Family Fun Weekend.
Cam and Isobel Johnston at the crafts table.
Julia and Olivia Kobierowska get their faces painted
Face-painted friends at Crathes Castle Family Fun Weekend.
Julia and Olivia Kobierowska with faces painted.
