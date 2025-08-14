Video: Mudslide closes A97 as hailstones the ‘size of ping pong balls’ batter Deeside while lightning strikes Peterhead

Hailstones, flooding and lightning caused travel disruption and property damage across Aberdeenshire on Thursday afternoon.

Part of the A97 route was closed as a result of the downpour.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across much of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Most of the bad weather has been concentrated down in Tayside – with a Dundee shopping centre having to evacuate due to flooding.

But as it moved northwards, residents in Dinnet reported large hailstones raining down for 20 minutes.

One resident told the Press and Journal that his wife’s car was dented due to the size and ferocity of the hailstones.

They said some were around 4cm in diameter, which is roughly the size of a ping pong ball.

The weather has wreaked havoc on some of the rural Aberdeenshire roads with the A97 Dinnet to Glenbuchat stretch closed off in both directions.

This is between Logie Coldstone and the junction with the B9119 due to a mudslide.

Flooding posed a risk to residents, with the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) issuing flood alerts for the Aberdeenshire, Speyside and the Great Glen.

One area in Aberdeenshire saw more rain over just two hours than during the entirety of last August.

The Old Mill of Newton monitoring station, near Insch, saw 43.8mm of rain between 4pm and and 6pm. Last August the month total only reached 43.2.

In the north-east, bolts of lightning were spotted in Peterhead, with residents hearing thunder overhead.

According to SSEN power track, several communities experienced power cuts including near Fraserburgh and south of Mintlaw.

In the Highlands, Culloden Leisure Centre was forced to close on Thursday, August 14, due to leaks from heavy rain in the area.