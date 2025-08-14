Video: Mudslide closes A97 as hailstones the ‘size of ping pong balls’ batter Deeside while lightning strikes Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Video: Mudslide closes A97 as hailstones the ‘size of ping pong balls’ batter Deeside while lightning strikes Peterhead

Aberdeenshire and the Cairngorms have been hit with hundreds of lightning strikes during a chaotic spell.

By Ross Hempseed

Hailstones, flooding and lightning caused travel disruption and property damage across Aberdeenshire on Thursday afternoon.

Part of the A97 route was closed as a result of the downpour.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across much of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Most of the bad weather has been concentrated down in Tayside – with a Dundee shopping centre having to evacuate due to flooding.

But as it moved northwards, residents in Dinnet reported large hailstones raining down for 20 minutes.

One resident told the Press and Journal that his wife’s car was dented due to the size and ferocity of the hailstones.

They said some were around 4cm in diameter, which is roughly the size of a ping pong ball.

Large hailstones have battered property and cars across Deeside
Large hailstones have battered property and cars across Deeside. Image: Archie Buchanan.

The weather has wreaked havoc on some of the rural Aberdeenshire roads with the A97 Dinnet to Glenbuchat stretch closed off in both directions.

This is between Logie Coldstone and the junction with the B9119 due to a mudslide.

Flooding posed a risk to residents, with the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) issuing flood alerts for the Aberdeenshire, Speyside and the Great Glen.

One area in Aberdeenshire saw more rain over just two hours than during the entirety of last August.

The Old Mill of Newton monitoring station, near Insch, saw 43.8mm of rain between 4pm and and 6pm. Last August the month total only reached 43.2.

Lightning over Peterhead. Image: Peterhead Live.

In the north-east, bolts of lightning were spotted in Peterhead, with residents hearing thunder overhead.

According to SSEN power track, several communities experienced power cuts including near Fraserburgh and south of Mintlaw.

In the Highlands, Culloden Leisure Centre was forced to close on Thursday, August 14, due to leaks from heavy rain in the area.

