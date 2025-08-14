Second man charged in connection with the death of Austin Ironside

A second man has been charged in connection with the death of Austin Ironside.

Mr Ironside was found seriously injured on Skene Street in Aberdeen city centre on the afternoon of Sunday August 3.

He was taken to hospital but died two days later on August 5.

Since then police have been investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, which they later confirmed to be “suspicious”.

Earlier this week, a 46-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and appeared before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Now, police have confirmed a second man has been charged.

The 34-year-old man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday August 15.

Police say inquiries remain ongoing.