Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen trader: ‘We are losing money to Edinburgh because council staff can’t use gift vouchers at local firms’

This led to a wider concern for Stephen Hall, who doesn't want to see other city businesses losing out.

Stephen Hall owner of Aberdeen Sewing Machines
Stephen Hall, owner of Aberdeen Sewing Machines. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson

Aberdeen City Council is handing out vouchers to staff that they can’t use in scores of local independent businesses, with one trader saying a miffed shopper had to go all the way to Edinburgh’s John Lewis to spend theirs.

Stephen Hall “took the plunge” and brought a dream to life by starting Aberdeen Sewing Machines from a garage in Bucksburn in 2014.

Since then the business has grown into a large workshop and showroom, operating at Unit 4 Novar Place just off Hutcheon Street.

But he has been left bemused after one would-be customer was unable to use an Aberdeen City Council staff gift voucher at his shop.

And he now fears local traders like himself are missing out as the local authority rewards long-serving staff with gift cards that work at few independent firms.

Stephen Hall with wife Tracy pictured at their old shop at 39 Baker Street in 2018. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 2018
And now the business has grown into a bigger premises at Unit 4 Novar Place. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Why couldn’t customer use voucher at Aberdeen Sewing Machines?

Stephen says he was contacted by a customer who wanted to use a long-service award gift voucher they had received after reaching an employment milestone with the council.

The 43-year-old said the customer wanted to to buy a sewing machine from his shop, as she “wanted to support a city business”.

After a “long saga” of trying to register with Vivup, the company that supplies the cards, Stephen tells me he was told it wouldn’t work for a smaller business like his.

In the end, he lost the sale and instead the customer had to travel to John Lewis in Edinburgh in order to buy the sewing machine through Vivup.

Stephen Hall owner of Aberdeen Sewing Machines
Stephen Hall says he is lucky to have loyal customers at Aberdeen Sewing Machines. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The employee benefits specialist also provides public sector staff perks for the likes of the Ministry of Justice, West Midlands Police and certain NHS boards.

Vivup tokens work for scores of places including Vue cinemas, Superdry, M&S and B&Q.

‘The council should support local where they can’

He tells me: “It just shows a lack of thought, if they’re (the council) going to talk about a circular economy and boosting the city…

“But if they are not thinking about where their vouchers can be spent, it jut seems short-sighted to me.”

Stephen adds: “It would be great thing for Aberdeen City Council to say right we’ll provide a card that can be used in businesses that occupy the city and pay their rates.

“Ultimately the council are not a private business they’re publicly funded…. It just seems that, when they could support local businesses, they should really.”

Stephen Hall owner of Aberdeen Sewing Machines
Stephen Hall is concerned that other Aberdeen businesses are missing out. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘How many other Aberdeen businesses have been affected?’

Following the recent instance at Aberdeen Sewing Machines, Stephen has been left questioning how many other city businesses have been in the same boat as him.

He asks: “This is just my experience but how many other experiences are there like this…

“How many other people have had to buy further afield, had to go to Edinburgh or Glasgow because they couldn’t use the pre-paid card in the city?”

Stephen Hall owner of Aberdeen Sewing Machines
Stephen Hall wants to make sure Aberdeen businesses are being supported. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Have you had a similar experience? Let us know in our comments section below

What did Aberdeen City Council say to Stephen?

Communication seen by The Press and Journal indicates the situation may now be under review.

An email sent to Aberdeen Sewing Machines indicates that it “could be expanded to include more local businesses”.

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment. Vivup has also been contacted.

