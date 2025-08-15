Council ‘will fight to recoup cash’ as Torry incinerator to reopen after two-month closure caused chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council ‘will fight to recoup cash’ as Torry incinerator to reopen after two-month closure caused chaos

Information shared with The Press and Journal indicates that a contractual stand-off has been resolved and the multi-million-pound plant could soon resume operations.

By Ben Hendry
The Torry incinerator could be reopening soon.
The Torry incinerator could be reopening soon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s multi-million-pound incinerator could be back working within days after a contract spat left the huge plant out of action for almost two months.

And council chiefs are now poised to pursue the operators for compensation.

The several weeks of chaos began towards the end of June when the £155 million Ness Energy from Waste facility in Tullos stopped accepting any waste.

This meant rubbish from bin collections across Aberdeen had to be driven all the way to Peterhead – with major fears on how much this could cost the already-cash-strapped local authority.

The £155 million project as it was under construction. The Torry incinerator is understood to be reopening soon. Image: Kenny Elrick.

And the predicament was blamed for missed or delayed bin collections across the city.

It came only two years after the spaceship-like structure began burning waste collected from across the north-east.

At an emergency council meeting in July, it emerged that the shutdown was the result of a contractual clash. 

Is the Torry incinerator reopening soon?

Accionia built the massive complex but sub-contracted the operation to Indaver.

Indaver is understood to have threatened to walk out over unspecified “problems with operations”.

However, internal communications shared with The Press and Journal reveal that some progress has been made in recent weeks.

The message said the parties involved in the spat have “reached an agreement” and the incinerator will now be run by EFW Ness Ltd.

The distinctive Aberdeen building. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A “return to full operations” is expected “shortly”.

The email continues: “Indications are that this may be within the coming week, however as yet we still do not have a firm date.

“The facility is currently staffed as normal, with regular scheduled maintenance works continuing to ensure a smooth restart of operations.”

‘Taxpayers should not shoulder the cost of this dispute’

Labour councillor Deena Tissera said it would now be up to the council to make up for any losses.

Deena Tissera at the incinerator. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She said: “Serious lessons must be learned from this, and it is essential that any losses incurred by the council are reimbursed by the contractors.

“We require reassurance from officers that these losses have been fully calculated and agreed, so that an invoice can be issued to the contractors.

“This will ensure that council taxpayers are not left to shoulder the cost of this dispute.”

Aberdeen City Council confirmed: “Costs will be recovered from the contractor and residents of Torry won’t see their energy bills increase as a result of the temporary closure.”

Indaver and EFW Ness have been approached for comment.

