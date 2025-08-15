Council ‘will fight to recoup cash’ as Torry incinerator to reopen after two-month closure caused chaos

Aberdeen’s multi-million-pound incinerator could be back working within days after a contract spat left the huge plant out of action for almost two months.

And council chiefs are now poised to pursue the operators for compensation.

The several weeks of chaos began towards the end of June when the £155 million Ness Energy from Waste facility in Tullos stopped accepting any waste.

This meant rubbish from bin collections across Aberdeen had to be driven all the way to Peterhead – with major fears on how much this could cost the already-cash-strapped local authority.

And the predicament was blamed for missed or delayed bin collections across the city.

It came only two years after the spaceship-like structure began burning waste collected from across the north-east.

At an emergency council meeting in July, it emerged that the shutdown was the result of a contractual clash.

Is the Torry incinerator reopening soon?

Accionia built the massive complex but sub-contracted the operation to Indaver.

Indaver is understood to have threatened to walk out over unspecified “problems with operations”.

However, internal communications shared with The Press and Journal reveal that some progress has been made in recent weeks.

The message said the parties involved in the spat have “reached an agreement” and the incinerator will now be run by EFW Ness Ltd.

A “return to full operations” is expected “shortly”.

The email continues: “Indications are that this may be within the coming week, however as yet we still do not have a firm date.

“The facility is currently staffed as normal, with regular scheduled maintenance works continuing to ensure a smooth restart of operations.”

‘Taxpayers should not shoulder the cost of this dispute’

Labour councillor Deena Tissera said it would now be up to the council to make up for any losses.

She said: “Serious lessons must be learned from this, and it is essential that any losses incurred by the council are reimbursed by the contractors.

“We require reassurance from officers that these losses have been fully calculated and agreed, so that an invoice can be issued to the contractors.

“This will ensure that council taxpayers are not left to shoulder the cost of this dispute.”

Aberdeen City Council confirmed: “Costs will be recovered from the contractor and residents of Torry won’t see their energy bills increase as a result of the temporary closure.”

Indaver and EFW Ness have been approached for comment.

