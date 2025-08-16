Exclusive: Ury Estate pleads for Stonehaven Tesco plan to be axed as ‘work already under way on rival store’

Developers say they have already started work on a new Stonehaven supermarket as they urge the council to stop a rival Tesco from opening.

Many in the Mearns community have been crying out for more shopping options for some time, blasting a “Co-op monopoly” as they plead for a larger supermarket to arrive.

Now, there are two competing proposals for separate slices of land on the outskirts of the town.

Tesco wants to open a superstore just off the AWPR, which would be built as part of an EV charging hub.

However, the Ury Estate has factored in a supermarket as part of a major housing and golfing development a short distance away.

Days away from a final decision on the Tesco bid, estate bosses say this town isn’t big enough for the both of them.

And they revealed that work is already under way to bring their new supermarket to the site.

What is the latest with the Stonehaven Tesco plan?

It appeared that the fate of the Stonehaven Tesco plan would be sealed earlier this summer.

Aberdeenshire Council officials took against the proposal.

They warned it would harm the town centre when considered alongside the extra supermarket at the Ury Estate.

But locals, led by the town’s community council, argued that it was badly needed.

At a tense meeting at the start of July, councillors clashed with officials over whether it should go ahead.

After being urged to refuse the scheme, elected members instead escalated the matter to be decided at a later date.

And the final decision now looms on Thursday, as part of a crunch meeting at the council’s Woodhill House HQ in Aberdeen.

Why is Ury Estate against the plan?

Around the same time as the Stonehaven Tesco plan was going before councillors, Ury Estate revealed some major progress in talks to land an operator for a supermarket there.

Leaders behind the £80 million project said a “national” chain had been lined up to take on the site, months after talks with Morrisons fell apart.

And last night, Ury Estate’s Jonathon Milne revealed that work on this store was “progressing well” as he urged councillors to keep this in mind when deciding the Tesco proposal.

Mr Milne said: “The Ury retail store is progressing well, with key infrastructure now under way to deliver a new link for Stonehaven alongside retail, affordable housing and a new rugby facility.

“The Ury project is moving forward, with discussions ongoing with a potential operator for the supermarket.

“These are likely to conclude on completion of the infrastructure.”

‘Stonehaven only needs one supermarket’

Mr Milne said he “agreed with Aberdeenshire Council’s retail experts” that a second store in Stonehaven “would be hugely detrimental to the town centre”.

He added: “While recognising the urgent need for a supermarket in the town, it only needs one.

“Our project will deliver that in a master planned, consented location rather than an opportunistic one which has already been refused permission.”

SNP councillor Dawn Black previously argued members shouldn’t be concerned with the number of supermarkets – or who operates them.

The final decision will rest with members of the council’s infrastructure committee.

