Aberdeen comedy club pays heartfelt tribute as star dies months before Granite City show

Gary Little was set to headline at the King Street club in October.

By Graham Fleming
Gary Little's death was announced on Friday.
An Aberdeen comedy club has issued a heartfelt tribute to late comedian Gary Little, who died at the age of 61.

His death was confirmed on his social media on Friday August 15.

Gary was just weeks away from headlining at the Breakneck comedy club on King Street on October 3.

The show would have coincided with the 15-year anniversary from when Gary first performed at the club in 2010.

His cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but it is understood he died while on a hill climb in Scotland.

Now, Breakneck Comedy have honoured Gary, calling him a “legend” of Scottish comedy on social media.

Scottish comics have rallied around to issue a fitting tribute. Image: Breakneck Comedy

They posted: “RIP Gary Little

“Scottish Comedy has lost a true legend.

“Gary was the first headliner we ever booked on Sun 31 Jan 2010.

“The success of that first night has meant that 15 years later we are still going strong!

“Thank you Gary for all that you have done for the comedy industry.

“You will be missed.”

Scottish comics pay tribute to Gary Little

His fellow comics have also come out to pay tribute to Gary following the news.

Jo Caulfield said: “What terribly sad news. Gary Little was a great comic and an amazing person to spend time with.

“We are all poorer for losing you Gary. My love and sympathy to his family and loved ones.

“I will truly miss seeing you backstage and never hearing that big mischievous laugh.

“Too soon. RIP my friend.”

Gary Faulds added: “RIP Gary Little. You will be missed.

“An absolute legend of the comedy circuit, that windmill joke will always be iconic, and so will you.”

Conversation