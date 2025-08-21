Neighbours object as artists take over cottage outside Huntly and new Banchory Greggs plan

Artists are embroiled in a spat with rural residents after taking over a countryside cottage outside Huntly, a diner specialising in massive burgers could be on the way to Union Street and a new Greggs bakery could soon open in Banchory.

Shiprow lights display to return under new plans

Many will fondly recall how Aberdeen’s Shiprow burst into life during the Tall Ships Festival, becoming a bustling hive of activity for days.

Douglas Hotel owner Mary Martin said it was the busiest she could remember it being.

And now, with the darker nights beginning to draw in, Aberdeen Inspired has lodged plans to bring back the “ceiling of light” feature to ensure the stretch keeps its sparkle.

These fairy lights will twinkle into life to “enhance this popular thoroughfare” between October and March if permission is granted.

The lights have become a regular feature on the street over the past few winters.

Plans to bulldoze closed Rubislaw offices move forward

Earlier this year, The P&J revealed how the former Marathon offices at Aberdeen’s Rubislaw Quarry could be facing demolition.

The former Marathon House – now known as the Charter Building – was built in the 1980s when the oil and gas industry in the Granite City was booming.

Now the owners have shared more information about their plans to tear the big four-storey block down and clear the site.

Jupiter Marathon Ltd wants to demolish the vacant premises in five phases, finishing with the wing facing onto Anderson Drive.

Council officials have rubber-stamped the scheme, agreeing it would be lawful for the owners to flatten this complex.

Architect has designs on unit in Aberdeen suburb

Mac Architects has been given permission to take over a small unit just next to the Cults Hotel.

The space was formerly the suburb’s Post Office, and latterly McKay and Innes funeral directors.

Planning chiefs have signed off on designs for new advertising at the Lower Deeside unit.

Portlethen Greggs bakery proposal APPROVED

Greggs is already advertising for staff at a new Portlethen store.

And now Aberdeenshire Council planning bosses have granted permission for a string of changes to the former chip shop they have earmarked in the town.

The Ashvale closed towards the end of 2023, with bosses bemoaning “huge costs”.

The 1-2 Muirend Court site was then advertised to rent for £37,000 per year.

Blueprints sent to the council show how the unit will be altered as a mecca for fans of sweet treats, cut-price pastries and thick slabs of doughy pizza.

And could popular bakery be heading to Deeside too?

Meanwhile, building papers indicate the budget bakery chain could soon be bringing some of its delights to Banchory too.

As well as the new branch in Portlethen, there are existing Aberdeenshire stores in Inverurie, Westhill and Stonehaven – but there aren’t any in Deeside at all.

Building papers lodged with the local authority shed some light on the plans – including the cost.

Motor Fuel Group Ltd wants to spend £345,325 on the shop at the Morrisons petrol station.

This would pay for an internal remodel to accommodate the Greggs.

Motor Fuel Group took over Morrisons petrol stations last year in a major deal.

And last October, the forecourt operator announced it had opened its 100th Greggs at a UK station.

More self-service tills for north-east supermarket

And speaking of Morrisons, some proposals have been lodged for one of its north-east branches…

While some prefer the convenience of a self-service till while doing their weekly shop, others can find them a bit aggravating.

Despite some shops scaling back on them, they appear to be on the rise at others.

And now building work worth £55,000 is planned at the Morrisons supermarket in Peterhead.

As the store is across from Peterhead Academy, this could ease some congestion at the tills on busy lunchbreaks.

Stoneywood curry house to offer up ice cream

Work is poised to get under way on a new ice cream parlour at Stoneywood, which would be formed inside a popular curry house.

The owners of Dyce Tandoori were given permission to expand their popular Indian restaurant in 2023.

A section to the right of the entrance, currently used as a takeaway collection area, bar and office, would be converted.

And now, building papers showing a £30,000 cost for the work have been submitted.

Artists prompt water supply concerns by taking over empty countryside cottage near Huntly

Artists have taken over a cottage on the outskirts of Huntly as they transform the redundant steading into a studio and living space.

Sarah Craske has lodged the plans for the Drumbulg building near Gartly, revealing how she ultimately wants to turn old kennels there into thriving creative spaces too.

Her website describes the cottage as being “home to a small collective of practitioners responding to the climate and biodiversity crisis”.

She is joined there by sculptor Stephen Melton and “historian of science” Keith Dunmall.

They moved there about a year ago.

At Drumbulg, they say they aim to “re-entangle ourselves with the natural world”, as they restore the building as a “living laboratory”.

The group see it as “a way of living if the crises are real”, but say their first priority is to restore the steadings.

And it’s a long-term vision – they say that within 10 years Drumbulg will be “a quietly thriving place where creativity and ecology are deeply entangled”.

Documents have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission for some work at the countryside steading.

What do locals make of the artists’ plans for cottage near Huntly?

The proposals appear to have proven divisive though…

Donald Wright, who lives nearby, fears for the limited water supply in the area.

He says homes “rely on a private water supply, currently shared between seven local households and three agricultural units”.

Mr Wright adds: “The water supply has been under my voluntary care, supervision and ongoing management and repair organisation for the past 30 years.

“The water supply has failed on several occasions in the recent past, not least because demand has exceeded supply, particularly in drier years.”

‘We already endure grim reality of shoddy water supply’

The neighbour fears a “substantial increase in demand” on an “already stretched and finite supply”.

He worries this might lead to “inevitable shortage for other existing households who have the right to the existing supply”.

Meanwhile, Gartly-based business director Nick Dyer also raised worries about the water, while Carlie Mackay voiced “serious concerns” about extra traffic causing safety risks on the single-track road.

School transport providers Colin and Amanda Reid said they had “personal experience of the increased risk on this road”, with the pair seeing “many accidents” there over the years.

Neighbour Sophie Childs states: “I have enjoyed a peaceful and quiet quality of life in this area my entire life.

“Therefore, I find it deeply concerning that the applicant intends to introduce an influx of people and turn it into a spectacle and disrupt the tranquillity of my home.”

Are any locals in favour of it?

However, Susan Sidebottom, of Rothienorman, has written in with a letter of support.

She states: “This project has been extremely well thought out and fully researched.

“Wonderful attention to every detail. This project when completed can only be an asset to the area.”

What next for artists’ Huntly cottage plans?

However, follow-up documents have now been sent to Aberdeenshire Council responding to some of the criticism.

They state: “There will be no intensification of road use beyond standard residential activity. The applicants propose the installation of two electric vehicle charging points for their existing private vehicles.”

Meanwhile, architects say an on-site borehole would be used to provide water as the artists “deliberately designed the proposal to avoid placing any additional demand on the shared well”.

The papers conclude: “This application seeks to support the continued quiet use of Drumbulg Cottage and steadings as a private home and working environment for a small, non-nuclear household.

“The restoration of the buildings will enable the applicants to live and work more sustainably on the land they already care for.”

New burger plans for Union Street unit

Finally, there could be a new food venue opening on Aberdeen’s Granite Mile.

Plans have been formed to turn the former Jimmy Chung’s diner at 401 Union Street into a Chilos.

The firm sells belly-busting burgers with names like King Kong, Big Mama and Mad Angus.

The transformation would cost £100,000, according to building papers.

It would be one of several new dining options on the street, and right next door to the freshly opened Jungle Berry unit.

The Chilos website lists an Aberdeen branch as “coming soon“.

It also claims the brand was launched by a truck driver dismayed by the poor quality of fast food he encountered on his travels.

Last year, plans to turn the space upstairs into serviced apartments were approved by the council.

