Huntly’s Barron Automotive SAVED as boss Bob ‘hopes daughter can take over one day’

The seven-month long battle has finally come to an end...

By Isaac Buchan
The Huntly mechanic who runs Barron Automotive has won a red-tape battle to save his family firm – and now looks forward to his wee daughter being able to take over.

Complaints by Meadow Street neighbours plunged owner Bob Barron into a seven-month fight to keep his business open at its current home.

Those living nearby said the noise coming from engines had “forced them back into their homes”.

As the wrangle dragged on, councillors visited the garage earlier this week to see the scene for themselves.

They heard how Mr Barron had agreed to change parts of his business.

And one councillor even argued that the noise from nearby traffic was louder than the works going on inside the garage…

Why did neighbours want Baron Automotive shut down?

Following a paperwork mix-up earlier in the year, Barron Automotive had to resubmit plans for permission to operate out of the Meadow Street garage.

This gave neighbours a chance to have their say.

Lynn Addison said the noise was “absolutely horrendous and totally unacceptable”, warning it could even force her to move home.

She added that it was so loud that it “forces you back inside your own home”, and that it “felt like her house was vibrating”.

Another pair of locals, Mr and Mrs Jolly, alleged that the business was having “regular fires to burn waste from the garage” which has led to aerosol cans landing in their garden.

Mr Barron countered that he had removed the noisiest piece of equipment, the dynamometre, to try and alleviate the issue.

What did councillors have to say?

Following a trip by elected members to the contentious workshop on Monday, they agreed that enough had been done to quieten the alleged clamour.

Councillor Marion Ewenson pointed to the trees and shrubs surrounding the garage, which she said would “really help with the noise situation”.

“I think the site visit was worthwhile from that point of view to get the scale of it,” the Inverurie councillor added.

SNP member Catherine Victor agreed, saying that she thought “there was more noise coming from the street traffic” than any works going on inside.

In the end, all four councillors voted to reverse the decision made in June to refuse permission, saving the family-run garage from having to move elsewhere.

‘Hopefully our daughter can now take over one day and continue legacy’

Speaking after the decision, Bob’s partner Nikki Dunbar said the result was a “massive relief” to the family, and she hopes this means her daughter can now become the fifth generation to run the business.

She told The P&J: “It’s a big weight off our shoulders now, it was the decision we were looking for.

“The support was amazing, it was basically the whole community. We had the petition and so many letters of support.”

Ms Dunbar added: “The legacy of the business is a big thing. It was Bob’s great-grandparents that started it, so to be able to keep this land and the name above the door is a huge relief.

“Hopefully our daughter will grow up and take over one day. She keeps saying she wants to be a mechanic!”

