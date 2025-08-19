Exclusive: Aberdeen ‘will bid for Tall Ships to return as soon as 2029’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Aberdeen ‘will bid for Tall Ships to return as soon as 2029’

The council's Tall Ships planning boss Martin Greig told The P&J that he hopes the tourism spectacle could come back within years.

The Tall Ships at Aberdeen, which could return as soon as 2029.
The Tall Ships could return as soon as 2029. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

The Tall Ships festival could sail back into Aberdeen within years – with an official bid to bring the spectacle back being prepared already.

Head of the council’s Tall Ships committee, Martin Greig, exclusively revealed to The P&J that he has begun preparing the city’s case to bring the event back “as soon as 2029 or 2030”.

The festival brought a huge boost to Aberdeen, bringing about 400,000 visitors to the city, along with a massive uplift to bars, shops and restaurants.

And Mr Greig is hoping that showing how the economic boost “far outweighed” the cost of staging the event will help to present a compelling case.

The Tall Ships are already booked up for the next three years, so this would be as soon as it could possibly return.

Adrian Watson, Bob Smith, Martin Greig and Bob Sanguinetti at Aberdeen harbour
Adrian Watson from Aberdeen Inspired, Bob Smith, the operations manager of Peterson Energy Logistics, Martin Greig and Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of Port of Aberdeen. Image: Port of Aberdeen

When will we know if Tall Ships will return in 2029?

Mr Greig explained the next steps as he prepares to bid for the event’s return.

The Lib Dem councillor said: “I think the city is still enjoying the glow of the Tall Ships, so it’s a really good time to start planning for their return.

“I think we need to keep the momentum going. Although it seems a long way off, it does take a lot of time and effort to put together a robust case.”

Both the 2029 and 2030 events are in the running.

Crowds at the Tall Ships in Aberdeen 2025, which the city is hoping to have return in 2029.
The Tall Ships brought around 400,000 visitors to the city. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The bidding process is an open competition, with cities up and down the east coast of the UK expected to vie for the Tall Ships to sail in.

If all goes well, the news of its return could come as soon as next year.

Mr Greig added: “I think we now have a very positive experience to build on and argue for a return of the Tall Ships.”

How does the process work?

The bidding process hinges on the route decided by organisers Sail Training International (STI).

But Mr Greig reckons this year’s successful festival in Aberdeen will help build the case for the return.

Crowds gather to watch the Tall Ships leave on Greyhope Road, Torry
Crowds gather to watch the Tall Ships leave on Greyhope Road, Torry. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He said: “I think we’ve represented the United Kingdom very strongly this year.

“I’m convinced that the approach we took will stand us in good stead for the future.

“I have asked for more information from STI about the opportunity to bid for the Tall Ships in 2029 or 2030.”

‘The economic return far outweighs the cost’

And this year’s Tall Ships festival seems to have brought in some much needed funds to the council’s war chest.

Exact figures for the economic boost are expected “towards the end of the year”, but Mr Greig has already said that the “economic return far outweighed the amount invested in hosting the race.”

Chairman of the Tall Ships Aberdeen Organising Committee, councillor Martin Greig, right, at the festival programme launch
Chairman of the Tall Ships Aberdeen Organising Committee, councillor Martin Greig, right, at the festival programme launch. Image: Port of Aberdeen

Would you like to see the Tall Ships come back to Aberdeen? Let us know in our comments section below

The Lib Dem councillor said: “It is vital to raise the profile of Aberdeen and the region as we transition into becoming a green energy capital.”

Chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired Adrian Watson said his group would have “absolutely no hesitation in saying they will work tirelessly with our partners… to bring the Tall Ships Races back to the Granite City as soon as possible”.

These views are echoed by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief Russell Borthwick, who said he would “strongly welcome” the event’s return.

Conversation