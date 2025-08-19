Exclusive: Aberdeen ‘will bid for Tall Ships to return as soon as 2029’

The Tall Ships festival could sail back into Aberdeen within years – with an official bid to bring the spectacle back being prepared already.

Head of the council’s Tall Ships committee, Martin Greig, exclusively revealed to The P&J that he has begun preparing the city’s case to bring the event back “as soon as 2029 or 2030”.

The festival brought a huge boost to Aberdeen, bringing about 400,000 visitors to the city, along with a massive uplift to bars, shops and restaurants.

And Mr Greig is hoping that showing how the economic boost “far outweighed” the cost of staging the event will help to present a compelling case.

The Tall Ships are already booked up for the next three years, so this would be as soon as it could possibly return.

When will we know if Tall Ships will return in 2029?

Mr Greig explained the next steps as he prepares to bid for the event’s return.

The Lib Dem councillor said: “I think the city is still enjoying the glow of the Tall Ships, so it’s a really good time to start planning for their return.

“I think we need to keep the momentum going. Although it seems a long way off, it does take a lot of time and effort to put together a robust case.”

Both the 2029 and 2030 events are in the running.

The bidding process is an open competition, with cities up and down the east coast of the UK expected to vie for the Tall Ships to sail in.

If all goes well, the news of its return could come as soon as next year.

Mr Greig added: “I think we now have a very positive experience to build on and argue for a return of the Tall Ships.”

How does the process work?

The bidding process hinges on the route decided by organisers Sail Training International (STI).

But Mr Greig reckons this year’s successful festival in Aberdeen will help build the case for the return.

He said: “I think we’ve represented the United Kingdom very strongly this year.

“I’m convinced that the approach we took will stand us in good stead for the future.

“I have asked for more information from STI about the opportunity to bid for the Tall Ships in 2029 or 2030.”

‘The economic return far outweighs the cost’

And this year’s Tall Ships festival seems to have brought in some much needed funds to the council’s war chest.

Exact figures for the economic boost are expected “towards the end of the year”, but Mr Greig has already said that the “economic return far outweighed the amount invested in hosting the race.”

Would you like to see the Tall Ships come back to Aberdeen? Let us know in our comments section below

The Lib Dem councillor said: “It is vital to raise the profile of Aberdeen and the region as we transition into becoming a green energy capital.”

Chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired Adrian Watson said his group would have “absolutely no hesitation in saying they will work tirelessly with our partners… to bring the Tall Ships Races back to the Granite City as soon as possible”.

These views are echoed by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief Russell Borthwick, who said he would “strongly welcome” the event’s return.

