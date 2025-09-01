Bob Keiller: My call for business bosses to open Union Street offices

When Union Street was conceived at the turn of the 19th century, it was nothing short of a statement of intent.

Carved through difficult granite and sweeping across the Denburn Valley, it was a bold, costly and visionary project designed to propel Aberdeen into the modern age.

The street quickly became a symbol of civic pride and prosperity – lined with banks, hotels, and shops that reflected the confidence of a city unafraid to think big.

For generations, Union Street was more than a thoroughfare; it was the embodiment of Aberdeen’s ambition.

Today, that symbol is, in places, a little jaded. Empty units and tired façades tell a story of drift and decline, one that too easily feeds the perception of a city past its prime.

‘Union Street needs ambitious businesses’

But Union Street has never just been about architecture – it has always been about what it represents.

Two centuries ago, it reflected the ambition of the people and businesses that built it.

Now, it needs the ambitious businesses of today to step forward and write its next chapter.

Aberdeen is once again at a moment of reinvention.

The city that became Europe’s oil capital now faces the challenge of positioning itself at the forefront of the energy transition.

To attract the investment and talent required for that transformation, Aberdeen must also offer a vibrant, modern, and appealing city centre.

Regeneration of Union Street is therefore not a cosmetic exercise but a strategic necessity – and business has a pivotal role to play.

‘There are already powerful examples…’

The public sector is doing its part.

Aberdeen City Council’s City Centre and Beach Masterplan is already reshaping the fabric of the city, from revitalising the beachfront to creating new cultural venues such as Flint.

These projects will provide the backdrop.

But the real signal of confidence will come not from drawings or plans, but from companies choosing to locate themselves on Union Street.

There are already powerful examples.

Aurora Aberdeen, the striking new all-electric office development in Caledonian House, a building I worked in during my days at Wood, shows how ambition can be translated into bricks and mortar.

Sustainable, flexible and designed for the modern workforce, Aurora demonstrates that Union Street can compete with the best in Edinburgh, Glasgow or London.

Bob Keiller: Oil and gas firm’s Union Street move is telling

Even more telling is the decision by Adura – the new Shell-Equinor joint venture – to establish its headquarters in the Silver Fin building.

This is a globally significant energy company, and its choice sends a message that Union Street remains a credible, strategic base for ambitious enterprises.

History tells us what happens when ambition and investment align on Union Street.

The street itself was born of vision and determination.

The grand civic buildings that line it stand as monuments to the generations who believed Aberdeen deserved a stage worthy of its aspirations. That same spirit is needed now.

The benefits will be felt far beyond the occupiers themselves.

Every business that comes to Union Street brings with it staff, visitors and vitality.

Those people support shops, restaurants, and cultural venues. They add to the sense of energy that makes a city centre thrive. Offices are not simply functional, they are engines of economic and social life.

Bob Keiller: My call for business leaders looking at property

My call to business leaders is simple.

When you next consider your property strategy, look again at Union Street. Not just as a commercial option, but as a chance to be part of the story of Aberdeen’s renewal.

By choosing to base yourselves here, you are not only securing high-quality space for your people, you are also making a statement about your ambition – for your company, for your staff, and for your city.

Do you think more offices should consider opening on Union Street? Let us know in our comments section below

You will also find that with the range of financial incentives on offer – from grants for empty shops and rate-free periods of up to two years – the move makes a lot of economic sense too.

Union Street’s past was written by visionaries who were determined that Aberdeen should take its place on the national stage. Its future will be written by the ambitious businesses that choose to make it their home.

Union Street was built on ambition – its next chapter depends on ours.

Bob Keiller is the chairman of Our Union Street, the community-led organising seeking to regenerate and repopulate Union Street.

