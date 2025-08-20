Cars to be banned around Inverurie school to deter parents from driving kids

Roads surrounding an Inverurie school could soon be closed at busy times in a bid to deter parents from dropping their kids off.

Kellands School, in the south of the town, may have two of its surrounding streets shut off from traffic, as council chiefs look to encourage more active travel to school.

The scheme would be in place for 18 months, with officials reviewing whether it has been a success one year in.

A similar pilot was already put in place in Fraserburgh two years ago, which the report points to as a success.

What roads would be closed at Inverurie school?

Papers reveal that Martin Brae and Upper Manse Road would be closed during drop-off times.

This would be for “typically an hour” – once in the morning and once in the afternoon.

Flashing signage would be erected at the end of each street and will be operational while the street closure is enforced.

“Access permits” would have to be displayed on each vehicle. These would be dished out to school staff, residents and business owners.

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Why do officers want to push ahead with scheme?

Council chiefs point towards a successful trial in Fraserburgh as the reason they are asking elected members to approve the plans.

After the scheme was introduced at South Park Primary School in the Broch, walking and cycle levels increased from 56% to 67%.

Along with this, air quality also improved in and around the school grounds.

Kellands School was chosen as road safety concerns had already been raised by parents.

You can view the full plans here.

Read more: