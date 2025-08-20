Cars to be banned around Inverurie school to deter parents from driving kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cars to be banned around Inverurie school to deter parents from driving kids

Officers hope the move will ease road safety concerns around the school.

By Isaac Buchan
Kellands Primary School in Inverurie has been selected for the scheme.
Kellands Primary School in Inverurie has been selected for the scheme. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Roads surrounding an Inverurie school could soon be closed at busy times in a bid to deter parents from dropping their kids off.

Kellands School, in the south of the town, may have two of its surrounding streets shut off from traffic, as council chiefs look to encourage more active travel to school.

The scheme would be in place for 18 months, with officials reviewing whether it has been a success one year in.

A similar pilot was already put in place in Fraserburgh two years ago, which the report points to as a success.

What roads would be closed at Inverurie school?

Papers reveal that Martin Brae and Upper Manse Road would be closed during drop-off times.

This would be for “typically an hour” – once in the morning and once in the afternoon.

A council map showing the potential road closures around Kellands Primary School.
A map showing the potential road closures around Kellands Primary School. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Flashing signage would be erected at the end of each street and will be operational while the street closure is enforced.

“Access permits” would have to be displayed on each vehicle. These would be dished out to school staff, residents and business owners.

Why do officers want to push ahead with scheme?

Council chiefs point towards a successful trial in Fraserburgh as the reason they are asking elected members to approve the plans.

The school in the south of Inverurie has been selected for the trial.
The school in the south of Inverurie has been selected for the trial. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

After the scheme was introduced at South Park Primary School in the Broch, walking and cycle levels increased from 56% to 67%.

Along with this, air quality also improved in and around the school grounds.

Kellands School was chosen as road safety concerns had already been raised by parents.

You can view the full plans here.

Conversation