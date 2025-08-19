Crimes involving ‘knives and offensive weapons’ more than double at Aberdeen schools in last year

Crimes involving knives and weapons in Aberdeen schools have more than doubled over the past year, a shock new police report has revealed.

Figures released on Tuesday show that the number of these incidents has increased by 150% between April 2024 and March this year.

This follows scenes at Hazlehead Academy in April where a 14-year-old girl was charged after another girl was allegedly injured in a knife incident.

Opposition councillors had previously called for “anti-knife” lessons to be introduced in schools in the wake of this.

What do the figures show?

In the lengthy dossier, figures reveal that “possession of an offensive weapon/knife in school, used in criminal activity” has increased from six incidents in 2023/24 to 15 in 2024/25.

This means that, beyond simply carrying one, knives or weapons actually being used in incidents at schools have increased by 150%.

The report also says that officers have a 100% rate at catching those in possession of knives in schools which weren’t used in crime.

This drops to 87% when “used in criminal activity”.

Weapons figures ‘very worrying’ says Labour chief

The council’s Labour group leader, M Tauqeer Malik, has called on the rest of the chamber to act now amid the worrying rise.

Mr Malik told the P&J: “It is clear from the police report that the message of being in possession of carrying a weapon is not cutting through with the public.

“It is also worrying that there are six instances of pupils having weapons at school.”

He added: “This is very worrying given we have already seen in Aberdeen, and through the UK, knives being used by pupils which have resulted in fatalities and ruined lives.

“We will make a recommendation to the education committee to once again highlight the dangers of carrying knives at school.”

Should anti-knife lessons be brought in to tackle crime in schools?

The Labour group leader called for “anti-knife lessons” at Aberdeen schools in the wake of the Hazlehead incident this year.

These lessons were rolled out to almost 1,500 pupils in the wake of Bailey Gwynne’s death in 2015, which taught students about the dangers of carrying a blade.

Mr Malik asked education chiefs to look into bringing back.

The Labour group leader told The P&J in April: “It is time to look at the success of that scheme, its impact and whether it should be reassessed and rolled out right across the city.”

