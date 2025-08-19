Crimes involving ‘knives and offensive weapons’ more than double at Aberdeen schools in last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Crimes involving ‘knives and offensive weapons’ more than double at Aberdeen schools in last year

A lengthy police dossier will go before councillors showing the major increase...

By Isaac Buchan
Police outside Hazlehead Academy
There was an alleged stabbing at Hazlehead Academy earlier this year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Crimes involving knives and weapons in Aberdeen schools have more than doubled over the past year, a shock new police report has revealed.

Figures released on Tuesday show that the number of these incidents has increased by 150% between April 2024 and March this year.

This follows scenes at Hazlehead Academy in April where a 14-year-old girl was charged after another girl was allegedly injured in a knife incident.

Opposition councillors had previously called for “anti-knife” lessons to be introduced in schools in the wake of this.

What do the figures show?

In the lengthy dossier, figures reveal that “possession of an offensive weapon/knife in school, used in criminal activity” has increased from six incidents in 2023/24 to 15 in 2024/25.

This means that, beyond simply carrying one, knives or weapons actually being used in incidents at schools have increased by 150%.

Police van.
Police were called to Hazlehead Academy after an alleged knife crime at the Aberdeen school. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The report also says that officers have a 100% rate at catching those in possession of knives in schools which weren’t used in crime.

This drops to 87% when “used in criminal activity”.

Weapons figures ‘very worrying’ says Labour chief

The council’s Labour group leader, M Tauqeer Malik, has called on the rest of the chamber to act now amid the worrying rise.

Mr Malik told the P&J: “It is clear from the police report that the message of being in possession of carrying a weapon is not cutting through with the public.

“It is also worrying that there are six instances of pupils having weapons at school.”

Mr Malik is calling on education chiefs to act now amid the surge. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He added: “This is very worrying given we have already seen in Aberdeen, and through the UK, knives being used by pupils which have resulted in fatalities and ruined lives.

“We will make a recommendation to the education committee to once again highlight the dangers of carrying knives at school.”

Should anti-knife lessons be brought in to tackle crime in schools?

The Labour group leader called for “anti-knife lessons” at Aberdeen schools in the wake of the Hazlehead incident this year.

These lessons were rolled out to almost 1,500 pupils in the wake of Bailey Gwynne’s death in 2015, which taught students about the dangers of carrying a blade.

Mr Malik asked education chiefs to look into bringing back.

The Labour group leader told The P&J in April: “It is time to look at the success of that scheme, its impact and whether it should be reassessed and rolled out right across the city.”

You can view the full report here.

