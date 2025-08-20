Aberdeen business boss: ‘I worked on ‘Poop Cruise’ and appeared on Netflix – here’s what it was like’

More than 20 million people have tuned in to watch a Netflix documentary about a disastrous ocean liner dubbed ‘The Poop Cruise’ – and it features a former crew member from Aberdeen.

Speaking exclusively to The Press and Journal, business owner Stephen Westall talks candidly about his time at the helm of guest services during the fire, a sewage spill and alcohol-fuelled shenanigans on board.

“It’s quite the story,” he laughs.

“I had been a trainee guest services manager for the previous six months on another ship.

“But five days before the fire, I did a handover, so the main guest services manager on the Triumph could go on leave.

“In essence, I was transferred over to the Triumph and was in charge of guest services.”

The four-day Carnival Line cruise ship was meant to leave from Galveston, Texas, take two days to get to Cozumel in Mexico, spend a day there, then travel back.

“It was a 4pm departure and by just after 5am the next morning there was a fire on board.”

It was a literal baptism of fire for the now co-owner of Aberdeen’s Berriedale Funerals.

Working for Carnival Cruise Line

Stephen, 39, who also runs holiday lets in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, began working on cruise ships in October 2008.

Born in Liverpool but raised in Ballater, after he left Aboyne Academy he enrolled in North-east College in Aberdeen to study computer science.

“When I finished college I took some time out to travel and found my way into cruise ships after that. I’d already worked in local hotels so it felt like a natural progression.

“You’re meant to work six months and then have two months off but in reality it was more like eight months straight of 10-hour days.

“But when everything is going great it’s fantastic.”

‘Alpha team! Alpha team!’ Alarms sound on liner

Starting as a junior purser, assisting with financial and administrative tasks, providing customer service, and maintaining accurate records, Stephen was delighted when he worked up the ranks to secure a place as a guest services manager.

Taking over the guest service reins, was a huge step up.

And he got off to a great start. Until that fateful morning, on February 10 2013.

“I was in my cabin, sleeping, when I heard ‘alpha team… alpha team’ alerts. It’s not unusual to hear that. Lots of things can happen on board.

“When it kept going I realised we may have an emergency. I had a couple of minutes to get dressed and head straight to guest services.”

An engine room fire was about to rip through the ship’s electrical system, shutting down everything from lights to wifi.

It would also cease propulsion.

What did everybody do? They flushed their toilets!” Stephen Westall

“I remember it being dark still and just trying to get a sense of how bad the situation was.

“In situations like this you radio in to the bridge.

“What we heard… we knew right away it was very, very serious.

“Smoke started coming through the ship so we had to get passengers out and to safety, then diffuse the situation.”

Fire on the Triumph was just the first problem…

Stephen recalls growing apprehension not just from passengers, but the crew as well.

“When we heard the fire had burned right through the engine room it was quite disturbing, actually.

“We have numbers of crew, myself included, trained in how to fight fires, but keeping people calm when you’re worried yourself isn’t easy.

“I think I was running on pure adrenaline.”

During the crisis Stephen, as guest services manager, reported to the hotel director, who reported directly to the captain.

But – as the Netflix Trainwreck documentary series showed – extinguishing the fire was only the first crisis to be tackled.

‘We were all in the same boat’

“It wasn’t easy to manage comms with no wifi and very little access to satellite phones and I seemed to fit naturally into the role of being in charge of communications ship to shore.

“I was still really young – just in my late 20s – but to begin with we had this sense of all being in the same boat, if you pardon the pun.

“But after a couple of days people started getting antsy.”

And no wonder.

Although the cruise liner carrying more than 4,000 passengers did have back up generators, electrical priorities were identified such as keeping elevators going.

Without electric water pumps the ship’s sewage system was also under pressure.

The documentary highlights a crew announcement asking guests to defecate in red waste bags.

‘Whatever you do, don’t flush the toilet!’

“I have this memory of us testing the system. We knew it would seem to passengers that service was restored so we made another tannoy announcement asking them not to flush their toilets.

“What did everybody do? They flushed their toilets!”

Now, drifting off course, without power and with no air conditioning, sewage started flowing from toilets into cabins and corridors.

“In all honesty, most people were great and we all just accepted that we were in this situation.

“But one man came to me and he went ballistic. I haven’t done it before then, or since, but I lost it with him.”

Starring in ‘the poop cruise’

Tension only increased as the smell, amidst soaring temperatures, intensified.

“I have to say, my overarching feeling is that I’m so, so proud of all that 1,200-strong crew.

“It was incredibly difficult and we rallied together.

“That’s not to say there weren’t mistakes made,” Stephen laughs.

He’s alluding to a decision that saw the crew open the bar and hand out free alcoholic drinks to try and compensate guests during the worst of the crisis.

“I mean, I’m not taking sole responsibility, WE made that decision.

“But it was a really, really bad decision. Turns out, stranded party cruise ships with free-flowing alcohol and no toilets is a recipe for disaster.”

The Carnival Triumph ‘poop cruise’ finally docked again in Mobile, Alabama, on Valentine’s Day after being tugged ashore from 170 nautical miles adrift.

Stephen would carry on working for Carnival until 2017.

So how did it feel to star in a Netflix documentary now watched by more than 20 million people?

‘Wait… what? A Netflix documentary?’

“It’s funny, I told my friends at the time what had happened, but I realise now it was hard to imagine. I’ve had messages since from people saying, ‘we had no idea!’

“I do think parts were very sensationalised – but I guess that’s what makes it a good show.

“The weirdest thing is reliving it now. I was approached two years ago about being part of the show.

“My partner Holly was like, ‘wait… what? A Netflix documentary?”

And has he been recognised from his appearance in the documentary?

“I’ve never spoken about it so publicly before so I guess It will maybe happen more, but when I went to get my hair cut my hairdresser mentioned she’d seen me.

“Since those days in guest services, I have spent the rest of my career being behind the scenes. I moved into managing the entertainment side of cruises, and now I have some Air BnBs and I’m the behind-the-scenes man of Berriedale Funerals as well.”